  • Home
  • /
  • Mcallen
  • /
  • Pausa cocina de autor - 920 N Main St Suite 100
A map showing the location of Pausa cocina de autor 920 N Main St Suite 100View gallery

Pausa cocina de autor 920 N Main St Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

920 N Main St Suite 100

Mcallen, TX 78501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Crispy Tuna

Crispy Tuna

$18.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00
Fideo & Chilaquiles

Fideo & Chilaquiles

$14.00
Charbroiled Octopus Ceviche

Charbroiled Octopus Ceviche

$18.00
Tostones

Tostones

$12.00
Foie Gras Escalopes

Foie Gras Escalopes

$24.00

Duck Spring Rolls

$14.00
Scallion Wrapped Tenderloin

Scallion Wrapped Tenderloin

$14.00

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00
Strawberry & Mango Salad

Strawberry & Mango Salad

$12.00
Cucumber & Jicama Salad

Cucumber & Jicama Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Huitlacoche Risotto

Huitlacoche Risotto

$32.00
Salmon Zarandeado

Salmon Zarandeado

$26.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$32.00
New York Aguachile 8oz

New York Aguachile 8oz

$24.00
Airline Chicken

Airline Chicken

$26.00
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$28.00
Tagliatelle Jona

Tagliatelle Jona

$28.00
Adobo Pork Tenderloin

Adobo Pork Tenderloin

$30.00
Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$28.00

Bone-in Ribeye 24oz

$72.00
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Duck Breast

$26.00
Chateaubriand 16oz for 2

Chateaubriand 16oz for 2

$85.00

Petit Chateaubriand 8oz

$46.00

Kids Plate

$14.00
Tirado de Salmon

Tirado de Salmon

$24.00

Special Sep

$70.00

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$12.00
Beet & Potato Mash

Beet & Potato Mash

$12.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00
Nopales & Crispy Bacon

Nopales & Crispy Bacon

$12.00

Hoja de Arroz

$1.00

Sliced Bread

$3.00

Rissotto

$12.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Mash Potato

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Agua Panna

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Naranjada

$3.50

Agua de Piedra 12oz

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Clamato

$4.00

Tehucan

$3.50

Agua de piedra 22 oz

$5.00

Mineral Preparada

$3.50

Signature Drinks

El Cantante

$12.00
La Descalza

La Descalza

$14.00
Jalpa Mule

Jalpa Mule

$12.00

Lerenda

$12.00
Angelita

Angelita

$14.00
La Regia

La Regia

$12.00
La Queen

La Queen

$12.00

Guantanamera

$12.00

Mona Lisa

$12.00
Grapefruit Mojito

Grapefruit Mojito

$12.00

Sangria

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

French 75

$12.00

Mortal

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Carreta

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Dry Martini

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Long Island Ice tea

$14.00
Berry Martini

Berry Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Spirits

Brugal Blanco

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$10.00

Don Q Gran Añejo

$10.00

Flor de Caña Blanco

$10.00

Inmortal

$12.00

Brugal Blanco (double)

$16.00

Ron Zacapa 23 (Double)

$20.00

Don Q Gran Añejo (Double)

$20.00

Flor de Caña Blanco (Double)

$20.00

Inmortal (Double)

$24.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Shapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Empress 1905

$9.00

Beefeater (Double)

$16.00

Tanqueray (Double)

$16.00

Bombay Shapphire (Double)

$16.00

Hendrick's (Double)

$18.00

Empress 1905 (Double)

$18.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$10.00

Divino Reposado Artesanal Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado Mezcal

$12.00

Los Nahueles Mezcal

$12.00

Alipús Santa Ana Del Rio Mezcal

$12.00

Gracias a Dios Reposado Mezcal

$12.00

Alipús San Juan Mezcal

$14.00

Alipús San Baltazaar Mezcal

$14.00

Ilegal Añejo Mezcal

$18.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal (Double)

$20.00

Divino Reposado Artesanal Mezcal (Double)

$20.00

Ilegal Reposado Mezcal (Double)

$24.00

Los Nahueles Mezcal (Double)

$24.00

Alipús Santa Ana Del Rio Mezcal (Double)

$24.00

Gracias a Dios Reposado Mezcal (Double)

$24.00

Alipús San Juan Mezcal (Double)

$28.00

Ilegal Añejo Mezcal (Double)

$36.00

Alipús San Baltazaar Mezcal (Double)

$28.00

Clase Azul Mezcal (Double)

$80.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$9.00

Casa Nobles Single Barrel Reposado Tequila

$10.00

1800 Reposado Tequila

$12.00

Comisario Tequila

$12.00

Tequila 2

$14.00

Avión Tequila

$26.00

Clase Azul Plata Tequila

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

$35.00

Volcan Cristalino Tequila

$15.00

Herradura Suprema Tequila

$50.00

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Diamanté Tequila

$17.00

Patron Roca Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio 70 Tequila

$18.00

Patron Roca Añejo Tequila

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$30.00

Casa Dragones Joven Tequila

$42.00

Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila

$45.00

Fortaleza Añajero Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila (Double)

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila (Double)

$18.00

Casa Nobles Single Barrel Reposado Tequila (Double)

$20.00

1800 Reposado Tequila (Double)

$24.00

Comisario Tequila (Double)

$24.00

Tequila 2 (Double)

$28.00

Avión Tequila (Double)

$52.00

Clase Azul Plata Tequila (Double)

$64.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila (Double)

$70.00

Herradura Suprema Tequila (Double)

$100.00

Volcan Cristalino Tequila (Double)

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila (Double)

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Diamanté Tequila (Double)

$34.00

Don Julio 70 Tequila (Double)

$36.00

Patron Roca Reposado Tequila (Double)

$30.00

Patron Roca Añejo Tequila (Double)

$32.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila (Double)

$60.00

Casa Dragones Joven Tequila (Double)

$84.00

Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila (Double)

$90.00

Fortaleza Añajero Tequila (Double)

$30.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Tito's (Double)

$16.00

Grey Goose (Double)

$16.00

Absolut (Double)

$19.00

Absolut Elyx (Double)

$20.00

Belvedere (Double)

$20.00

Chivas Regal 12

$16.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$46.00

Jonnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Jonnie Walker 18

$17.00

Jonnie Walker Blue Label

$40.00

Buchanan's 12

$11.00

Buchanan's 15

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$16.00

Oban 18

$40.00

Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12 (Double)

$32.00

Macallan 12 (Double)

$32.00

Macallan 18 (Double)

$92.00

Jonnie Walker Black Label (Double)

$24.00

Jonnie Walker 18 (Double)

$34.00

Jonnie Walker Blue Label (Double)

$80.00

Buchanan's 12 (Double)

$22.00

Buchanan's 15 (Double)

$28.00

Buchanan's 18 (Double)

$32.00

Oban 18 (Double)

$80.00

Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel (Double)

$28.00

Glenlivet 12 (Double)

$24.00

Glenlivet 15 ((Double)

$30.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodinville

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tx Bourbon

$10.00

Blantons

$26.00

Jack Daniels (Double)

$14.00

Crown Royal (Double)

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye (Double)

$16.00

Makers Mark (Double)

$16.00

Woodinville (Double)

$18.00

Jameson (Double)

$20.00

Tx Bourbon (Double)

$20.00

Blantons (Double)

$52.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$40.00

Hennessy VSOP (Double)

$24.00

Courvoisier VSOP (Double)

$22.00

Hennessy XO (Double)

$80.00

Coffees

Coffee

$3.50

Capuchino

$5.00

Coffeetini

$12.00
Carajillo

Carajillo

$12.00

Cafe Decaf

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Te

$3.50

House Pour

House Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

House Merlot

$10.00

House Malbec

$10.00

House Moscato

$10.00

House Sparkling

$10.00

House Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Prosecco

$10.00

House Rose

$10.00

Champagne

Moët & Chandon, Mini 187 ml

$32.00

Barons De Rothschild (FR)

$163.00

Veuve Clicquot

$148.00

Don Perignon

$289.00

Chardonnay

Olema (CA) Sonoma

$42.00

Paul Hobbs, Russian River (CA)

$75.00

RomBauer Carneros

$99.00

Moscato

Mia Dolcea (IT)

$35.00

Riccosa D'Asti

$42.00

Muscadet

Polaris (FR)

$53.00

Rose

Lapis Luna

$44.00

Rose-F (FR)

$49.00

Rock Angel (FR)

$59.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Astrolabe Marlborough

$45.00

Whitehaven (NZ)

$52.00

Amici

$69.00

Sparkling

Luchi Prosecco (IT)

$32.00

Rufino Prosecco (IT)

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

Luchi

$32.00

Casteggio

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Pérez Cruz - Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Juggernaut (CA) Napa

$56.00

Earthquake (CA)

$54.00

Ticen Ranch (CA)

$49.00

Unshakable (CA)

$56.00

Mettler (CA)

$49.00

Ghost Pines (CA)

$57.00

The Critic (CA) Napa

$66.00

Silver Ghost (CA) Napa

$66.00

Peju (CA) Napa

$69.00

Tyros (CA) Napa

$78.00

Bloodroot Wine (CA) Sonoma

$84.00

Salvestrin (NAPA)

$109.00

Bramare (AR) - Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

Casa Madero Reserva (MX)

$106.00

Mount Veeder Winery (CA) Napa

$112.00

Silenus (CA) Napa

$118.00

Paradigm (CA) Napa

$150.00

O'Shaugnessy

$157.00

Paul Hobbs (CA) Napa

$182.00

Abadia Retuerta- Pago Valdebel (SP

$183.00

Rombauer Diamond

$157.00

Ghost Block (CA) Napa

$197.00

Bousquet Reserva Cabernet

$59.00

Villa Montefiori

$59.00

Carmenere

Pérez Cruz (CH) - Carmenere

$49.00

Cabernet Franc

Peju Cabernet Franc

$140.00

Malbec

La Luna (AR)

$45.00

Altos las Hormigas (AR)

$49.00

Zuccardi (AR)

$49.00

Bramare (AR)- Malbec

$98.00

Merlot

Ticen Ranch (CA ) Napa

$49.00

Peju (CA) Napa - Merlot

$59.00

Silenus (CA) - Merlot

$75.00

Paradigm (CA) - Merlot

$95.00

Rombauer (CA) - Merlot

$99.00

Pride (CA) Napa - Merlot

$120.00

Pinot Noir

Davis Bynum (CA) Sonoma - Pinot Noir

$49.00

Elk Cove - Pinot Noir

$55.00

Crossbarn (CA) - Pinot Noir

$63.00

Raeburn (CA) - Pinot Noir

$70.00

J. Lohr (CA) - Pinot Noir

$87.00

Paul Hobbs (CA) - Pinot Noir

$90.00

Alma Rosa Rancho la viña

$99.00

Red Blends

HOB NOB (FR)

$39.00

F-Red Blend (FR)

$45.00

Terrani Sparsi (IT)

$47.00

Domaine De L'Echevin (FR)

$48.00

Cocodrilo (AR)

$49.00

Arbalest Bordeaux

$56.00

Confession (CA) NAPA

$63.00

Muga Reserva

$69.00

HG III Propietary Blend (CA) NAPA

$98.00

Abadia Retuerta (SP)

$75.00

The Prisoner (CA)

$89.00

Venge Scouts Honor

$94.00

Dominó (MX)

$99.00

Sena (CL)

$289.00

Bevan EE (CA)

$338.00

Aperture

$110.00

Silkwood

$59.00

Akilia

$49.00

3 V casa madero

$45.00

Madero 5

$59.00

Barolo

Albe (IT)

$80.00

Paolo Scavino, Barolo (IT)

$87.00

Syrah

Arnot Roberts - Syrah (CA) SONOMA

$108.00

Casa Madero Grand Reserva - Syrah

$119.00

Chianti

Ricasoli Rocco, Reserva (IT)

$51.00

Tempranillo

Ostatu (SP)

$49.00

Vatan Tinta y Toro (SP)

$94.00

Mauro (SP)

$110.00

Macan Rioja (SP)

$179.00

Alion, Ribera del Duero (SP)

$219.00

Vega Sicilia, Ribera del Duero Valbuena (SP)

$282.00

Vega Sicilia, Ribera del Duero UNICO (SP)

$750.00

Tempore Independent

$45.00

Zinfandel

Mettler - Zinfandel (CA)

$49.00

Bedrock - Zinfandel (CA)

$70.00

Rombauer - Zinfandel (CA)

$108.00

Garnacha

Generation 73

$49.00

Chateau

Gensac Pesade

$57.00

Pinot Grigio

Luchi

$32.00

Casteggio

$39.00

Other Wines

Dom Cheveau Chaintre Le Clos

$49.00

Blanc Blend

Mary Ruth

$49.00

Roussanne

$59.00

Sangiovese

The Source

$49.00

Amarone

Della Valpolicella

$99.00

Garnacha

Generacion Tempore

$49.00

Riesling

Falkenstein Spatlege (Ger)

$32.00

Mexico

Tres Raices Nebbiolo

$69.00

Parvada Cardenal

$69.00

El Bajio Marselan

$53.00

Palafox Pionero

$56.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 N Main St Suite 100, Mcallen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Deposito: "El Nopalito"
orange starNo Reviews
610 N Main St, Suite A Mcallen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
SALT - New American Table
orange starNo Reviews
210 North Main street Mcallen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Mikhuna
orange starNo Reviews
905 North Main Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Salomé on Main
orange starNo Reviews
1409 N Main Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mcallen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mcallen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston