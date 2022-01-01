Pavement Coffeehouse - Brighton
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.
Location
415 Western Avenue, Brighton, MA 02135
Gallery
