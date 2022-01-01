Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pavement Coffeehouse - Harvard

review star

No reviews yet

1350 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Sunrise
Iced Coffee

Bagels & Spreads

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$2.95

Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.

Bagel, as is

Bagel, as is

$2.95

Freshly baked bagel from our bakery.

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.95

6 assorted bagels

Side Spread

Side Spread

$1.50+

Side of housemade spreads.

Bagel Sandwiches

Sunrise

Sunrise

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.95

eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$10.95

applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy

Presto! Pesto!

Presto! Pesto!

$10.95

eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy

The Fix

$9.95

sausage, eggs*, smoked gouda, pepper jam, on a bagel *contains dairy

Vegan Sunrise

Vegan Sunrise

$9.45
Vegan Egg & Cheese

Vegan Egg & Cheese

$8.45
Vegan Tequila Sunrise

Vegan Tequila Sunrise

$10.95
Vegan Presto! Pesto!

Vegan Presto! Pesto!

$11.45
Classic Lox

Classic Lox

$11.95

nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel

BLT

BLT

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic & herbed aioli, on a bagel

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$9.95

turkey, cheddar, romaine, tomato, red onion, aioli

Spicy Tempeh

Spicy Tempeh

$9.95

tempeh, hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, cucumbers, sprouts, onions, hot sauce

Pastries & Other

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut Cookie (vegan)

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin (vegan)

$4.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Chips

$2.50

Stroopwafel

$2.00

Granola Bag

$8.00

Coffee

Freshly roasted and brewed seasonal coffees
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.25+

Freshly brewed drip coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.

Iced Death Cream

Iced Death Cream

$5.00+

Our cold brew served with house-made vanilla syrup and cream.

Iced Maple Death Cream

Iced Maple Death Cream

$5.25+

Our cold brew served with house-made maple syrup and cream.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Freshly brewed drip coffee with an added shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$5.75+

Freshly brewed iced coffee with an added shot of espresso.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Freshly brewed coffee with steamed milk.

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Serves about about 10, cups and condiments provided.

Hot Drinks

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

A shot of espresso with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

Single espresso preparation of our small-batch roasted coffee.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A shot of espresso with steamed milk, 4oz.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk, 8 oz.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk or substitute, and house-made vanilla syrup, 12 oz.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk or substitute, and chocolate. 12 oz.

Maple Latte

Maple Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite latte made with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup, 12 oz.

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.50

A shot of espresso with steamed milk and homemade sweetened condensed milk, 12 oz.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

We import a selection of high quality loose leaf tea and herbal infusions.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Matcha green tea, steamed milk or milk substitute, lightly sweetened.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea with added steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.

Steamer

$4.25
Pumpkin-Spice Latte

Pumpkin-Spice Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite latte made with our house-made pumpkin-spice syrup.

Cinnamon-Fig Latte

Cinnamon-Fig Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite: house-made cinnamon-fig syrup, steamed milk or substitute, with espresso, 12 oz.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.75+

Local apple cider from Carlson Orchard's, Harvard, MA, served hot.

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.

Iced Pumpkin-Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin-Spice Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite made with our house-made pumpkin-spice syrup.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.25

A shot of espresso served with water over ice, 16 oz.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Cinnamon-Fig Latte

Iced Cinnamon-Fig Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite: house-made cinnamon-fig syrup, milk, with espresso, 16 oz.

Iced Maple Latte

Iced Maple Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite made with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Spanish Latte

Iced Spanish Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and sweetened condensed milk served on ice, 16 oz.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Espresso with milk with chocolate syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Freshly brewed loose leaf tea.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.

Iced Apple Cider

$5.25+

Local apple cider from Carlson Orchard's, Harvard, MA, served on ice.

Other Drinks

Spindrift

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.50
Green Juice

Green Juice

$6.50

Cold pressed Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Apple, and Lemon

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.50

Whole Bean Coffee

Rathskeller Blend

$15.99

Zaperoco - Tolima, Colombia

$16.99

Pavement Dark - Dark Roast Blend

$15.99Out of stock

Decaf Colombia

$15.99Out of stock

Mas Morenos

$17.99Out of stock

Shoondhisa Natural

$18.99Out of stock

Gakenke - Burundi

$18.99

Genji Challa

$17.99

El Socorro Yellow Bourbon - Guatemala

$21.99

Winter Solstice

$17.99

Telila Genji Honey - Ethiopia

$19.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The newest Pavement location is inside the Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, and is our first in Cambridge. It kinda sorta fulfills our lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

Location

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard Square image
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard Square image
Main pic

