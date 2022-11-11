Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Barbeque

PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

9 S Commerce Ave

Front Royal, VA 22630

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokehouse Wings
Commerce Street Tacos
Brisket Sandwich

Appetizers

you really don’t have to, but who wants to hurt feelings?
Smokehouse Wings

Smokehouse Wings

$9.99

6 jumbo wings smoked and fried, choice of sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

house fried spears & chips with house remoulade

Cornbread & Cheese

Cornbread & Cheese

$7.99

corn, cheddar and cream cheese topped with green onions and served with a side of pimento cheese

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$8.99

romaine, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, shredded kohlrabi, kale, radicchio, carrot, red onion, sunflower seeds, choice of dressing

Bbq Baked Potato

Bbq Baked Potato

$6.99

cheddar, sour cream, green onion

Burgers

PM Burger

PM Burger

$9.99

half pound black angus beef burger, smoked gouda, tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo, toasted bun

Bacon Onion Jam Burger

Bacon Onion Jam Burger

$11.99

half pound black angus beef burger, house bacon onion jam, lettuce, blue or habanero jack cheese, toasted bun

PiMinto Cowboy Crusher

PiMinto Cowboy Crusher

$11.99

pimento cheese, house bbq sauce, bacon, pickled jalapenos, red onion, toasted bun

Smokin Sammies

choose a meat & sauce, we top it with slaw and add a toasted bun
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

chopped brisket, bbq sauce, toasted bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

pulled pork, bbq sauce, toasted bun

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

smoked chicken, bbq sauce, toasted bun

Polish Sausage Sandwich

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

polish sausage, bbq sauce, toasted bun

Pork Belly Sandwich

Pork Belly Sandwich

$10.99

pork belly, bbq sauce, toasted bun

Tacos

Commerce Street Tacos

Commerce Street Tacos

$11.99

(3) flour tortillas, choice of smoked meat or impossible burger, queso fresco, cilantro, red onion, side of salsa

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.99

3 braised brisket tacos, cheese and corn tortillas, consomme, salsas

Sides

because our meat gets lonely
Cheesin' Potato Salad

Cheesin' Potato Salad

$3.99

potato, house made pimento cheese, mayo, onion and green pepper

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

pasta, beer cheese, cheddar, cream cheese, baked

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

fried potato sticks

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$4.99

baked beans, mustard bbq, bacon, onion

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

cabbage, carrot, creamy sauce

Side Chopped Salad

Side Chopped Salad

$5.99

our chopped salad just smaller

Bbq Baked Potato

Bbq Baked Potato

$6.99

cheddar, sour cream, green onion

PM Combination Platters

Big Tex

Big Tex

$15.99

Brisket, sausage, pickles, toast

The Piglet

$19.99

Barn Yard

$19.99

Chicken, pulled pork, brisket, pickles, toast, traditional bbq

Pick 2 Platter

Pick 2 Platter

$16.99

choose two meats, traditional bbq sauce, a selection of pickles & toast

Pick 3 Platter

Pick 3 Platter

$20.99

choose three meats, traditional bbq sauce, a selection of pickles & toast

Rib Platter Half

Rib Platter Half

$18.99

Half rack smoked pork ribs, pickles, toast

Rib Platter Full

Rib Platter Full

$32.99

Full rack smoked pork ribs, pickles, toast

Kids Menu

smaller portions for those 10 and under

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.99

1/4 pound black angus beef burger topped with cheddar on a bun served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

grilled sandwich, french fries

Kids Pulled Pork & Fries

$6.99

house smoked & pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce served on a bun with fries

Kids Tenders & Fries

$6.99

3 chicken tenders served with fries

Extras

sauces, pickles and more

Extra Sauces

$0.49

Extra Pickle Chips

$0.49

Extra Pickle Spears

$1.00

Extra Pickled Jalapenos

$0.49

BOJ

$2.50

The Meats

Medium Smoked Turkey (12 pound average)

Medium Smoked Turkey (12 pound average)

$59.00

smoked to perfection, average 12 pound pre-cook weight

Large Smoked Turkey (18 pound average)

Large Smoked Turkey (18 pound average)

$79.00

smoked to perfection, average 18 pound pre-cook weight

Smoked Whole Brisket (10 pound average)

Smoked Whole Brisket (10 pound average)

$89.00

smoked to perfection, average 10 pound pre-cook weight

North Atlantic Side of Salmon (2 pound average)

North Atlantic Side of Salmon (2 pound average)

$39.00

poached in white wine, butter and lemon, average 2 pound pre-cook weight

The Sides

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$19.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Maple Bourbon Butter Sweet Potato Casserole with Candied Walnuts

Maple Bourbon Butter Sweet Potato Casserole with Candied Walnuts

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Bacon Onion Jam Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Bacon Onion Jam Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Cornbread and Pimento Cheese Pint

Cornbread and Pimento Cheese Pint

$19.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Cornbread Stuffing

Cornbread Stuffing

$19.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$14.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Roasted Green Beans with Vinaigrette

Roasted Green Beans with Vinaigrette

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

Harvest Pasta Salad

Harvest Pasta Salad

$19.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings. Pasta with veggies including broccoli, brussel sprouts, cranberries, red onion, nuts and cheese.

Add Ons

Pint Brisket Gravy

Pint Brisket Gravy

$5.99
Quart Brisket Gravy

Quart Brisket Gravy

$9.99
Pint Turkey Gravy

Pint Turkey Gravy

$4.99
Quart Turkey Gravy

Quart Turkey Gravy

$8.99
Pint Pimento Cheese

Pint Pimento Cheese

$5.99
Quart Pimento Cheese

Quart Pimento Cheese

$9.99

Dessert

Baked Spiced Apple Crisp

Baked Spiced Apple Crisp

$24.99

Served in a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Feeds 10 servings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Order To Go from PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse

9 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630

