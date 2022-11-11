Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Barbeque
PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order To Go from PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse
Location
9 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hunter's Head Tavern - 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA
4.0 • 743
9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA Upperville, VA 20184
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Front Royal
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal - Front Royal
4.8 • 174
18 High St Front Royal, VA 22630
View restaurant