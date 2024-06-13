Pavilion Indian 511 Main St
511 Main St
Hyannis, MA 02601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Appetizers
Tandoori Sizzlers
Biryani
Vegetarian Enterees
- Shahi Paneer Korma$20.00
- Malai Kofta$20.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala$20.00
- Saag Paneer$20.00
- Matar Paneer$20.00
- Channa Masala$19.00
- Baingan Bharta$19.00
- Lychee Paneer$19.00
- Navratan Korma$19.00
- Pindi Masala$18.00
- Veggie Curry$16.00
- Dal Makhani (Black Dal)$16.00
- Dal Tharka (Yellow Dal)$16.00
- Aloo Palak$19.00
- Aloo Gobi$19.00