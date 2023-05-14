Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pavilion Restaurant 2010 West Vandalia Road

2010 West Vandalia Road

Greensboro, NC 27407

FOOD

APPETIZERS

ASSORTED GREEK APPETIZER

$9.95

CHEESE FRIES W/ BACON

$7.50

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

FRIED PICKLES

$5.50

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$7.95

HOT CHIPS

$6.50

JALAPENO CHEESE POPPERS

$8.95

MINI CRAB CAKES

$7.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.50

MUNCHERS

$5.95

ONION STRAWS

$6.50

SOUP

$3.95+

SPANAKOPITA (1pc)

$3.50

CHICKEN TENDER APPETIZER

$9.50

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50+

GREEK SALAD

$9.50+

CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD

$10.50+

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$10.50+

JULIENNE SALAD

$9.50+

ENTRÈES

PASTA w/BUTTER

$12.50

PASTA w/ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$14.50

PASTA w/MARINARA

$12.50

PASTA w/MEAT SAUCE

$12.50

PASTA w/MEATBALLS

$14.50

SR PASTA w/BUTTER

$6.50

SR PASTA w/ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$7.50

SR PASTA w/MARINARA SAUCE

$6.50

SR PASTA w/MEAT SAUCE

$6.50

SR PASTA w/MEATBALL

$7.50

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$13.50

CHICKEN CACCIATORE (BAKED)

$17.50

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.50

DON'S SPECIAL

$15.50

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.50

ITALIAN HOUSE SPECIAL

$20.95

LASAGNA

$15.50

MANICOTTI

$15.50

SHRIMP PARMESAN

$17.51

SHRIMP RAVICOTTA

$17.50

SPAGHETTI AL VENICE

$13.95

SPAGHETTI PEPPERONI

$14.50

SPAGHETTI RAVICOTTA

$15.50

VEAL PARMESAN

$19.50

SR BAKED SPAGHETTI

$6.95

SR CHICKEN PARMESAN

$8.50

SR CHICKEN RAVICOTTA

$7.95

SR EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$7.50

SR LASAGNE

$7.95

SR MANICOTTI

$7.95

SR SHRIMP PARMESAN

$8.95

SR SPAGHETTI AL VENICE

$7.50

SR SPAGHETTI PEPPERONI

$7.95

SR VEAL PARMESAN

$9.95

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.50

CHICKEN LEMONATA ALFREDO

$14.50

CHICKEN RIGATE ALREDO

$15.95

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.50

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$19.50

SHRIMP LEMONATA ALFREDO

$17.50

SHRMP RIGATE ALFREDO

$19.50

SR CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$8.50

SR FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.50

SR SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$9.50

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$15.50

CHICKEN PICOTTA

$15.50

PENNE AND CHICKEN w/BROCCOLI

$15.50

PENNE AND SHRIMP w/BROCCOLI

$17.50

PENNE w/BROCCOLI

$13.95

SAUSAGE CACCIATORE

$15.50

SHRIMP CACCIATORE

$17.50

SHRIMP PICOTTA

$17.95

10oz FLAT IRON STEAK

$20.95

12oz RIBEYE

$25.95

5oz SIRLOIN

$14.95

8oz RIBEYE

$20.95

8oz SIRLOIN

$19.95

BEEF TIPS w/WINE

$21.95

CHOP STEAK

$14.95

FLAMING SHISH KEBAB

$21.95Out of stock

GREEK STEAK

$25.95

MARINATED STEAK

$25.95

SHRIMP & SIRLOIN

$19.95

SR CHOP STEAK

$7.95

SALMON FILET

$17.50

TILAPIA FILET

$14.50

TILAPIA SUPREME

$19.50

HADDOCK FILET

$16.50

HADDOCK SUPREME

$21.50

SHRIMP SUPREME

$22.50

GRILLED SHRIMP

$19.50

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.50+

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.00+

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$15.00+

GREEN PEPPER AND ONION PIZZA

$15.00+

GROUND BEEF PIZZA

$15.00+

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$15.00+

BACON PIZZA

$15.00+

DELUXE PIZZA

$20.00+

PAVILIANO PIZZA

$21.95+

BYO PIZZA

$12.50+

SR PIZZA

$7.50

GIANT BURGER

$9.95

BURGER (NO FF)

$5.50

SR BURGER

$8.25

SOUVLAKI ON PITA

$8.50

CHICKEN ON PITA

$8.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH (NO FF)

$5.50

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH (NO FF)

$3.95

CHEESEBURGER SUB (NO FF)

$9.95

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB (NO FF)

$9.95

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB (NO FF)

$9.95

STEAK AND CHEESE SUB (NO FF)

$9.95

GREEK CHICKEN

$15.50

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$13.50

MARINATED CHICKEN

$13.50

CHICKEN ATHENIAN

$14.50

SR MARINATED CHICKEN

$7.95

SR CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

GREEK CHICKEN

$15.50

GREEK COMBO

$19.95

GREEK PORK TIPS

$14.50

GREEK STEAK

$25.95

FLAMING SHISH KEBAB

$21.95Out of stock

SOUVLAKI

$14.50

SR SOUVLAKI

$7.95

SIDES

MINT

$0.25

S/BAKED POTATO

$3.25

S/BRAISED POTATO

$2.75Out of stock

S/BREAD

S/BROCCOLI

$2.75

S/DOLMATHA (1pc)

$1.25

S/FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$4.95

S/FRIED GREEN BEANS

$2.75

S/FRIES

$2.75

S/ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$4.00

S/MEATBALL (1pc)

$2.00

S/PASTA w/SAUCE

$3.50

S/RICE PILAF

$2.75

S/SAUTÈED MUSHROOMS

$2.95

S/SHRIMP SKEWER (1)

$5.00

S/ALFREDO SAUCE

$2.95

S/BBQ SAUCE

$1.75

S/MARINARA SAUCE

$1.95

S/MEAT SAUCE

$1.95

S/TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.75

S/TZATZIKI SAUCE

$0.75

S/1000

$0.75

S/BALSAMIC

S/BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

S/FF FRENCH

$0.75

S/FF ITALIAN

$0.75

S/FF RANCH

$0.75

S/FRENCH

$0.75

S/HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

S/ITALIAN

S/OIL & VING

S/OLIVE OIL

S/RANCH

$0.75

A-1

BUTTER

HEINZ 57

HORSHERADISH (RAW)

HORSHRADISH (CREAMY)

KETCHUP

SOUR CREAM

WORCHESTERSHIRE

DESSERTS

APPLE WALNUT CAKE

$6.50Out of stock

BAKLAVA

$5.50Out of stock

CAKE OF THE WEEK

$6.50

CHEESECAKE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PIE

$5.50

LEMON PIE

$5.50

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

WATER

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

PINK LEMONADE

$2.95

MILK

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

JUICE

$3.25

JUMBO WATER

$0.75

JUMBO ICE

$0.75

CUP OF ICE

$0.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

DECAF TEA

$2.75

EXTRA TEA BAG

$0.50

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

JUMBO TEA

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

CHEERWINE

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

JOHN WAYNE

$3.50

JUMBO SODA

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

ROY RODGERS

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

SMURF

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.75

DECAF COFFEE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

EXTRA TEA BAG

$0.50

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS (STILL NEEDS REVIEW)

Well Vodka

$4.95

Absolut

$5.95

Absolut Citron

$5.95

Absolut Peppar

$5.95

Grey Goose

$6.95

Tito's

$5.95

Well Vodka DBL

$7.95

Absolut DBL

$8.95

Absolut Citron DBL

$8.95

Absolut Peppar DBL

$8.95

Grey Goose DBL

$12.95

Tito's DBL

$8.95

Well Gin

$4.95

Beefeater

$5.95

Tanqueray

$5.95

Well Gin DBL

$7.95

Beefeater DBL

$8.95

Tanqueray DBL

$8.95

Well Tequila

$4.95

1800 Gold

$6.95

Lunazul

$5.95

Patron Silver

$9.95

Well Tequila DBL

$7.95

1800 Gold DBL

$11.95

Lunazul DBL

$8.95

Patron Silver DBL

$16.95

Well Rum

$4.95

Capt Morgan

$5.95

Bacardi

$5.95

Meyers

$5.95

Malibu

$5.95

Malibu Mango

$5.95

Well Rum DBL

$7.95

Capt Morgan DBL

$8.95

Bacardi DBL

$8.95

Meyers DBL

$8.95

Malibu DBL

$8.95

Malibu Mango DBL

$8.95

Well Whiskey (CC)

$5.95

Jack Daniels

$5.95

Jameson

$5.95

Jim Beam

$5.95

George Dickel

$5.95

Crown Royal

$5.95

Crown Apple

$5.95

Seagrams 7

$5.95

Well Whiskey (CC) DBL

$8.95

Jack Daniels DBL

$8.95

Jameson DBL

$8.95

Jim Beam DBL

$8.95

George Dickel DBL

$8.95

Crown Royal DBL

$8.95

Crown Apple DBL

$8.95

Seagrams 7 DBL

$8.95

Well Scotch

$4.95

Chivas Regal

$7.95

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.95

Knob Creek

$7.95

Dewars

$5.95

Makers Mark

$6.95

Well Scotch DBL

$7.95

Chivas Regal DBL

$11.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$11.50

Knob Creek DBL

$11.50

Dewars DBL

$8.95

Makers Mark DBL

$9.95

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.95

Chambord

$6.95

Frangelico

$5.95

Kahlua

$5.95

Grand Marnier

$8.95

Christian Brothers

$5.95

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.95

Apple Pucker

$4.95

Peach Schnapps

$4.95

Godiva Choc

$6.95

Midori

$5.95

Hennessy

$7.95

Razzmataz

$4.95

Triple Sec

$4.95

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$8.95

Chambord DBL

$11.95

Frangelico DBL

$8.95

Kahlua DBL

$8.95

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.95

Christian Brothers DBL

$8.95

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$8.95

Apple Pucker DBL

$7.95

Peach Schnapps DBL

$7.95

Godiva Choc DBL

$11.95

Midori DBL

$8.95

Hennessy DBL

$11.50

Razzmataz DBL

$7.95

Triple Sec DBL

$7.95

Amaretto Sour

$5.95

Appletini

$6.95

Bloody Mary

$5.95

B-52

$5.95

Bahama Mama

$5.95

Bay Breeze

$4.95

Blue Hawaiian

$5.95

Blue Motorcycle

$8.95

Brandy Alexander

$5.95

Bulldog

$5.95

Cosmopolitan

$6.95

Coffee Cocktails

$5.95

Daiquiri

$5.95

Electric Lemonade

$8.95

French Martini

$7.95

Gimlet Gin

$5.95

Gimlet Vodka

$5.95

Greatful Dead

$11.95

Greyhound

$4.95

Lemon Drop

$5.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.95

Long Island Top Shelf

$13.95

Liquid Marajuana

$6.95

Madras

$4.95

Mai Tai

$5.95

Manhattan

$6.95

Margarita

$4.95

Margarita Frozen

$5.95

Margarita Uptown

$7.95

Gin Martini

$6.95

Mojito

$6.95

Mango Mojito

$6.95

Moscow Mule

$5.95

Mudslide

$5.95

Old Fashioned

$5.95

Painkiller

$6.95

Pina Colada

$5.95

Rad Ron

$11.95

Redneck HB

$4.95

Royal Flush

$5.95

Roasted Toasted Almond

$6.95

Screwdriver

$4.95

Sea Breeze

$4.95

Sex on the Beach

$5.95

Smooth Sailing

$5.95

Tom Collins

$4.95

Vodka Collins

$4.95

White Russian

$6.95

Amaretto Sour DBL

$8.95

Bloody Mary DBL

$8.95

Greyhound DBL

$7.95

Lemon Drop DBL

$9.95

Liquid Marajuana DBL

$11.95

Madras DBL

$7.95

Mai Tai DBL

$8.95

Manhattan DBL

$11.95

Margarita DBL

$8.96

Margarita Frozen DBL

$9.95

Margarita Uptown DBL

$13.95

Gin Martini DBL

$11.95

Mojito DBL

$11.95

Mango Mojito DBL

$11.95

Moscow Mule DBL

$8.95

Mudslide DBL

$8.95

Old Fashioned DBL

$8.95

Painkiller DBL

$9.95

Redneck HB DBL

$7.95

Royal Flush DBL

$8.95

Roasted Toasted Almond DBL

$9.95

Screwdriver DBL

$7.95

Sea Breeze DBL

$7.95

Sex on the Beach DBL

$9.95

Smooth Sailing DBL

$9.95

White Russian DBL

$11.95

BEER

BUD

$3.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

MILLER LITE

$3.50

MICH ULTRA

$4.50

COORS LITE

$3.50

YUENGLING

$3.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.50

BLUE MOON

$4.50

SIERRA PALE ALE

$4.50

PERONI

$4.50

HEINEKEN

$4.50

MODELO

$4.50

SAM ADAMS

$4.50

WINE

House Red

$3.95+

House Cabernet

$3.95+

House Merlot

$3.95+

Yellow Tail Cab

$4.95+

Yellow Tail Merlot

$4.95+

J Lohr Cab

$9.50+

14 Hands Merlot

$8.95+

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$8.95+

Chianti

$9.50+

Yellow Tail Shiraz

$4.95+

Sangue Di Giuda

$6.95+

House White

$3.95+

Stone Cellars Chardonnay

$4.75+

Yellow Tail Chard

$4.95+

Kendal Jackson Chard

$9.50+

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$6.50+

Parlovini Pinot Grigio

$6.95+

Riesling

$7.95+

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.95+

Moscato

$7.50+

Mango Moscato

$8.50+

White Zinfandel

$4.25+

Prosecco SPLIT

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian, Greek, and More!

Location

2010 West Vandalia Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

Directions

