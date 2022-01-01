Pavona's Pizza Joint imageView gallery
Pizza

Pavona's Pizza Joint Akron

853 Reviews

$$

32 Sand Run Road

Akron, OH 44313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg CYO Pizza
Sm White Pie
Lg Margherita

Create Your Own

Sm CYO Pizza

$13.00

ITALIAN WOOD FIRED PIZZA

Lg CYO Pizza

$22.00

ITALIAN WOOD FIRED PIZZA

SMALL CHEESE FREE

LARGE CHEESE FREE

White Pie Wednesday SMALL WHITE PIE

$5.00

Margherita Monday SMALL MARGHERITA PIE

$5.00

Specialty

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS

Sm Diablo

Sm Diablo

$14.00

HABANERO & VODKA SAUCES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AN ASSORTMENT OF FRESH HOT PEPPERS, EVOO, FRESH BASIL. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!

Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$14.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE & EVOO. TOPPED WITH SEASONED PECORINO AND BASIL.

Sm Meat Hook

Sm Meat Hook

$16.00

FRESH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, PEPPERONI, BACON, SAUSAGE & ITALIAN BEEF.

SM MUSHROOM MADNESS

SM MUSHROOM MADNESS

$14.00

MUSHROOM & GARLIC MARSALA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE CHEESES, SHITAKE & PORCINI MUSHROOMS.

Sm The Russian

Sm The Russian

$14.00

HOUSE MADE VODKA CREAM SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, SEASONED MUSHROOMS, PEAS AND PROSCIUTTO.

Sm Veggie Pie

Sm Veggie Pie

$14.00

GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.

Sm White Pie

Sm White Pie

$14.00

EVOO, FRESH GARLIC & MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA, PECORINO & FRESH BASIL.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS

Lg Diablo

Lg Diablo

$23.00

HABANERO & VODKA SAUCES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AN ASSORTMENT OF FRESH HOT PEPPERS, EVOO, FRESH BASIL. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$23.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE & EVOO. TOPPED WITH SEASONED PECORINO AND BASIL.

Lg Meat Hook

Lg Meat Hook

$24.00

FRESH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, PEPPERONI, BACON, SAUSAGE & ITALIAN BEEF.

LG MUSHROOM MADNESS PIE

LG MUSHROOM MADNESS PIE

$24.00

MUSHROOM & GARLIC MARSALA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE CHEESES, SHITAKE & PORCINI MUSHROOMS.

Lg The Russian

Lg The Russian

$23.00

HOUSE MADE VODKA CREAM SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, SEASONED MUSHROOMS, PEAS AND PROSCIUTTO.

Lg Veggie Pie

Lg Veggie Pie

$23.00

GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.

Lg White Pie

Lg White Pie

$23.00

EVOO, FRESH GARLIC & MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA, PECORINO & FRESH BASIL.

NA Beverages

MICRO-BREWED COLA

$2.00

MICRO-BREWED DIET COLA

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

FUSHION (Dr. Pepper)

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.00

ICE WATER

WATER - NO ICE

Wine

CAST INVOCATION BLEND BOTTLE

$50.00

CINQUE TOSCANA BOTTLE

$19.00

CINQUE TOSCANA GLASS

$7.00

D'ARGONA MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO BOTTLE

$20.00

ELQUI CHILEAN BLEND BOTTLE

$20.00

ELQUI CHILEAN BLEND GLASS

$9.00

FLAHERTY CHILEAN BLEND BOTTLE

$36.00

MASTERPIECE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$20.00

MASTERPIECE ZINFANDEL GLASS

$9.00

MOJO CABERNET BOTTLE

$16.00

MOJO CABERNET GLASS

$7.00

MOJO PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$20.00

MOJO PINOT NOIR GLASS

$7.00

MOJO RED BLEND BOTTLE

$15.00

MOJO RED BLEND GLASS

$7.00

PAGANO CHIANTI BOTTLE

$20.00

ROCCA MURA TUSCAN

$20.00

PAGANO CHIANTI GLASS

$9.00

MARYHILL WINEMAKERS RED BOTTLE

$15.00

MARYHILL WINEMAKERS RED GLASS

$7.00

CALIFORNIA REPUBLIC CABERNET BOTTLE

$18.00

Sanque di giuda

$20.00

Sanque di giuda glass

$9.00

D'ARGONA MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO GLASS

$9.00

ROCCA MURA TUSCAN GLASS

$9.00

AVANZI LUGANA

$23.00

CLEAN SLATE REISLING BOTTLE

$25.00Out of stock

CLEAN SLATE REISLING GLASS

$9.00Out of stock

HILLERSDEN ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$27.00

HILLERSDEN ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC GLASS

$9.00

MARY HILL VIOGNIER BOTTLE

$25.00

MARY HILL VIOGNIER GLASS

$9.00

MOJO CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$17.00

MOJO CHARDONNAY GLASS

$7.00

MOJO WHITE BLEND BOTTLE

$15.00

MOJO WHITE BLEND GLASS

$6.00

SANTI APOSTOLI PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$18.00

SANTI APOSTOLI PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$7.00

6ft6

$4.00

LA CORTE PINOT GRIGIO

$18.00

LA CORTE PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$7.00

CLEAR NIGHT

$25.00

CLEAR NIGHT GLASS

$9.00

AVANZI CHIARETTO ROSE BOTTLE

$20.00

LA TRANSA PROSECCO SPLIT

$6.00

PAULETE RED SPLIT

$6.00

PAULETTE BRUT SPLIT

$6.00

LA VIGNETTE TOURANE

$18.00

LA VIGNETTE TOURANE GLASS

$7.00

ABBAZIA MOSCATO

$20.00

ABBAZIA MOSCATO GLASS

$8.00

ARCOS BOTTLE

$15.00

CATUJ NERO D'AVOLA BOTTLE

$20.00

ELQUI MALBEC BLEND BOTTLE

$20.00

GORETTI FONTENELLA ROSSO UMBRIA BOTTLE

$15.00

MONSTRELL ESPANOL ROSADO BOTTLE

$15.00

POGGIO MOSCATO SPLIT

$5.00

POGGIO PROSECCO SPLIT

$5.00

THOMAS HENRY ZINFANDEL

$15.00

Create Your Own

Sm CYO Pizza

$13.00

ITALIAN WOOD FIRED PIZZA

Lg CYO Pizza

$22.00

ITALIAN WOOD FIRED PIZZA

Specialty

Sm Caprese

Sm Caprese

$14.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH GARLIC, TOMOATOES, EVOO, PECORINO, FRESH BASIL AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS

Sm Diablo

Sm Diablo

$14.00

HABANERO & VODKA SAUCES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AN ASSORTMENT OF FRESH HOT PEPPERS, EVOO, FRESH BASIL. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!

Sm Fresh Mushroom & Roasted Garlic

$14.00Out of stock
Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$14.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE & EVOO. TOPPED WITH SEASONED PECORINO AND BASIL.

Sm Meat Hook

Sm Meat Hook

$16.00

FRESH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, PEPPERONI, BACON, SAUSAGE & ITALIAN BEEF.

SM MUSHROOM MADNESS

SM MUSHROOM MADNESS

$14.00

MUSHROOM & GARLIC MARSALA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE CHEESES, SHITAKE & PORCINI MUSHROOMS.

Sm The Russian

Sm The Russian

$14.00

HOUSE MADE VODKA CREAM SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, SEASONED MUSHROOMS, PEAS AND PROSCIUTTO.

Sm Veggie Pie

Sm Veggie Pie

$14.00

GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.

Sm White Pie

Sm White Pie

$14.00

EVOO, FRESH GARLIC & MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA, PECORINO & FRESH BASIL.

Lg Caprese

Lg Caprese

$23.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH GARLIC, TOMOATOES, EVOO, PECORINO, FRESH BASIL AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS

Lg Diablo

Lg Diablo

$23.00

HABANERO & VODKA SAUCES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AN ASSORTMENT OF FRESH HOT PEPPERS, EVOO, FRESH BASIL. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!

Lg Fresh Mushroom & Roasted Garlic

$23.00Out of stock
Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$23.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE & EVOO. TOPPED WITH SEASONED PECORINO AND BASIL.

Lg Meat Hook

Lg Meat Hook

$24.00

FRESH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, MEATBALLS, PEPPERONI, BACON, SAUSAGE & ITALIAN BEEF.

LG MUSHROOM MADNESS PIE

LG MUSHROOM MADNESS PIE

$24.00

MUSHROOM & GARLIC MARSALA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE CHEESES, SHITAKE & PORCINI MUSHROOMS.

Lg The Russian

Lg The Russian

$23.00

HOUSE MADE VODKA CREAM SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, SEASONED MUSHROOMS, PEAS AND PROSCIUTTO.

Lg Veggie Pie

Lg Veggie Pie

$23.00

GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.

Lg White Pie

Lg White Pie

$23.00

EVOO, FRESH GARLIC & MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA, PECORINO & FRESH BASIL.

Appetizers

Crazy Bread

Crazy Bread

$9.50

EVOO, GARLIC AND THREE CHEESES

Fresh Bread

Fresh Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00
GARLIC BITES

GARLIC BITES

$7.00
Hungarian Peppers

Hungarian Peppers

$9.50
Meatball App

Meatball App

$9.00
Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

UNCLE CHARLIES HOMEMADE MEATBALLS. ADD MOZZARELLA OR PROVOLONE CHEESE.

Mike's Roman Italian Beef

Mike's Roman Italian Beef

$14.00

BEEF SLOW COOKED IN OUR SPECIAL ITALIAN SEASONINGS, SERVED ON OUR HOMEMADE BREAD WITH HOUSE MADE JUJU SAUCE. ADD PROVOLONE OR MOZZARELLA, PEPPERS AND / OR ONIONS.

Uncle Charlie 2.0's Chicken Sandwich

Uncle Charlie 2.0's Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

SANDWICH WITH CHICKEN, PROVOLONE, BACON AND RANCH SERVED ON OUR HOMEMADE BREAD WITH LETTUCE AND TOMOTO.

Corned Beef SANDWHICH

Corned Beef SANDWHICH

$14.00

SLOW COOKED IN GUINNESS AND OUR SPECIAL IRISH SEASONINGS. ADD SWISS CHEESE, SAUERKRAUT, PICKLES AND MUSTARD HORSHRADISH CREAM SAUCE.

Salads

Sm Grandma Josie's

Sm Grandma Josie's

$7.00

SIMPLE SALAD WITH CUCUMBER, ONION, TOMATO & SHREDDED MOZZARELLA TOSSED WITH A BLEND OF EVOO & VINEGAR.

Lg Grandma Josie's

Lg Grandma Josie's

$11.00

SIMPLE SALAD WITH CUCUMBER, ONION, TOMATO & SHREDDED MOZZARELLA TOSSED WITH A BLEND OF EVOO & VINEGAR.

Sm The Pizza Joint

Sm The Pizza Joint

$7.00

FRESH, LOCALLY GROWN GARDEN BLEND LETTUCE, CRANBERRIES, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, ASIAGO & PECORINO CHEESES TOSSED WITH A BELND OF EVOO & VINEGAR

Lg The Pizza Joint

Lg The Pizza Joint

$11.00

FRESH, LOCALLY GROWN GARDEN BLEND LETTUCE, CRANBERRIES, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, ASIAGO & PECORINO CHEESES TOSSED WITH A BELND OF EVOO & VINEGAR

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00

TOMATOES, BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL & BALSAMIC GLAZE

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00
SINGLE Tirimasu

SINGLE Tirimasu

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$3.00

Beverages

MICRO-BREWED COLA

$2.00

MICRO-BREWED DIET COLA

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

FUSION (DR. PEPPER)

$2.00

Extras

12oz Sauce

$3.75

DIABLO HOT SAUCE BOTTLE

$10.00

LG 10 OZ CHEESE

$4.00

LG 6 OZ PIZZA SAUCE

$2.00

LG DOUGH

$2.50

Side Garlic Cream 2 oz

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

Side Ranch 2 oz

$1.00

Side Sicilian 2 oz

$1.00

Side Vodka 2 oz

$1.50

SM 4 OZ CHEESE

$2.00

SM Dough

$1.50

T Shirt

$20.00

SWEAT SHIRT

$30.00Out of stock

xtra cheese

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

32 Sand Run Road, Akron, OH 44313

Directions

Gallery
Pavona's Pizza Joint image

Similar restaurants in your area

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Pint and Pie Works - 1925 N. Cleveland Massillon Road
orange starNo Reviews
1925 N. Cleveland Massillon Road Bath, OH 44333
View restaurantnext
Ohio Brewing Company
orange star3.7 • 704
2250 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Lala's - Akron
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Manchester Rd. New Franklin, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
5843 Darrow Rd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Akron

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Akron
orange star4.6 • 2,201
1 N. Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Ido Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1537 S Main St Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
orange star4.6 • 1,037
782 West Market Square Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Bricco - Akron
orange star4.2 • 952
1 W EXCHANGE ST Akron, OH 44308
View restaurantnext
Valley Cafe - Akron
orange star4.5 • 881
1212 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Akron
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston