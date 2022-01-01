Paxton's Grill imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Our Famous Big Paxton
Rodeo Burger

Appetizers

Chips N Dip

$10.00

Tortilla chips served with tangy homemade Queso or Pico Di Gallo.

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips covered with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese, topped with black olives, Pico Di Gallo, fresh jalapeños, green onions, sour cream.

Paxton's Famous Nachos

$13.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips served with our homemade chili & melted cheese, topped with black olives Pico Di Gallo, Fresh Jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.

Fingers

$10.00

Five all white meat Chicken fingers with a your choice of BBQ, Honey, Mustard or Ranch.

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

Batter and Deep Fried Pickles served with a side of fajita ranch dipping sauce.

Hummus and Flatbread

$10.00

Fresh Hummus served with Flatbread.

Hummus And Veggies

$10.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Deep fried jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$13.00

Served with our homemade chili & melted cheese, topped with black olives, pico di gallo, fresh jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Battered and Deep Fried Mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.00

Plate Full of Skins, topped with melted cheese, green onions and bacon bits, served with sour cream.

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with homemade Pico Di Gallo and sour cream.

Wings (12)

$17.00

Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Wings (18)

$24.00

Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

Wings (6)

$9.00

Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

50 Wings

$60.00

25 Wings

$33.00

Extra Flat Bread

$3.00

Soups

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$9.00

Hungarian Mushroom Cup

$6.00

Hungarian Mushroom Bowl

$9.00

SOD Cup

$6.00

SOD Bowl

$9.00

Quart Of Chili

$20.00

Quart Of Hungarian Mushroom

$20.00

Quart Of SOD

$20.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Side Caesar

$7.00

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Served with fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion. Choice of dressing and topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumbers. Choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed with our fajita ranch dressing, topped with grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, Pico Di Gallo and a ring of tortilla chips.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomato, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Sm House Salad

$7.00

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, juicy mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, chow mien noodles and citrus dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crisp flours tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with cheese, sour cream and Pico Di Gallo. Choice of Chicken, Chili, Shredded Pork or Ground Beef.

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$11.00

Six crispy strips of bacon on toast with tomato, lettuce and mayo.

Bourbon St. Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Smothered in homemade bourbon glaze, served on a white bun.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Two Beer battered cod fillets on toasted rye with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.

Goetta Sandwich

$12.00

True German style sausage on toasted rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss. Try it, you'll like it!

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled and Lightly seasoned on a white bun.

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Turkey And Cheese

$10.00

Paxton's Famous Blackened Fish

$15.00

Grilled blackened fish served with Pico Di Gallo and chipotle mayo,. Server on a hoagie bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Cooked in house, topped with banana peppers, pepper jack cheese served on a Kaiser Bun. Served with a side of BBQ.

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Salmon seared with dry rub and topped with bacon, tomato and lettuce. Served on a kaiser bun with herb cheese.

Santa Fe Turkey

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast blackened and served with avocado, Pico Di Gallo, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.

The Perfect Club

$15.00

"Cincinnati's Best" Ham and Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, Swiss and American cheese. Piled High on your choice of bread.

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Served on rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.00

Blackened 1/3 pound burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a white bun.

Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 pound burger on a white bun.

Paxton's Chili Burger

$11.00

1/3 pound burger topped with a mound of chili and Colby jack cheese. Served on a white bun.

Our Famous Big Paxton

$15.00

The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Hamburger

$10.00

1/3 pound burger, served on a white bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00

1/3 pound burger topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a white bun.

Rodeo Burger

$11.00

Served with pepper jack cheese, bacon , pico di gallo and chipotle mayo.

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Served with grilled mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Garden burger with grilled mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with chips.

Mini Big Paxton

$11.00

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Six strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, homemade pico di Gallo and a side of fajita ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, ham and bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes and a side of ranch dressing.

Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, homemade pico di gallo, lettuce and a side of fajita ranch dressing.

Paxton's Big Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Stuffed full with hummus, spring greens, cucumbers, mushrooms, pico di Gallo and fajita ranch dressing.

Tuna Wrap

$11.00

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Fresh Turkey, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Platters

Blackened Fish Platter

$18.00

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Roasted Portabella

$12.00

Salmon Florentine

$18.00

Sides

2 OZ Pico Di Gallo

$1.50

2 OZ Queso

$1.50

2 OZ Sauce

$0.75

4 OZ Pico Di Gallo

$2.00

4 OZ Queso

$3.00

4 OZ Sauce

$1.50

Applesauce

$5.00

Bowl Potato Chips

$2.00

Bowl Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Mandarin Oranges

$4.00

Plate O' Fries

$7.00

Plate O' Rings

$7.00

Plate O' Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Plate O' Waffle Fries

$7.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Qt. Cole Slaw

$16.00

8 Oz. Pico

$6.00

Kid's Meals/Desserts

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Fingers

$7.00

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Paninis

Cuban Panini

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Pepper Jack cheese, pickles and spicy mustard with a side of BBQ.

Italian Panini

$14.00

Ham, Salami, banana peppers, red onions, Italian dressing and provolone cheese.

Philly Beef Panini

$14.00

Beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.

Philly Chix Panini

$14.00

Chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Comes with teriyaki sauce.

Specials

Lunch Special

$12.00

Dinner Special

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.85

IBC Root Beer

$3.75

Bottle Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.85

Coffee

$2.85

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

V8 Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Kid Drink

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$4.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Astra Red Cream

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bubbles

$4.75

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coast To Coast

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Doom Pedal

$4.50

Dora Cup

$0.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Psychopathy

$4.50

Rolling Rock Bottle

$3.50

Sam Adams Bottle

$4.50

Schneider Weisse

$7.50

St. Pauli Girl

$4.50

Stella Btl

$4.50

Truly

$5.00

Sway

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

You Betcha Sonder

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Mom Water

$4.00

Pint Glass

#1 Fat Tire

$6.00

#2 Sonder

$6.00

#3 Kronenbourg

$6.00

#4 Braxton Jubilee

$6.00

#5 Truth

$6.00

#6 Hi Wire Elated IPA

$6.00

#7 Great Lakes

$6.00

#8 Guinness

$7.00

Half N Half

$7.00

Sample

Wine

Kendall Jackson GLS

$11.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Prosecco GLS

$7.00

Stella Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Grayson Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Castello Moscato

$7.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Sutter Home Moscato

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Kendall Jackson Chard BTL

$40.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BTL

$38.00

Grayson Char BTL

$34.00

Matua BTL

$30.00

Bridlewood Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$10.00

Compass Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Three Thieves GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Z Alexander Brown Cabernet GLS

$11.00

Aves Del Sur Merlot GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Knotty Vines Red Blend

$8.00

La Posta Red Blend

$10.00

Bridlewood Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Compass Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Three Thieves Red Blend BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Z. Alexander Brown Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Aves Del Sur Merlot Btl

$34.00Out of stock

Knotty Vines Red Blend BTL

$30.00

La Posta Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT DBL

$9.75

ABSOLUT CITRON DBL

$9.75

ABSOLUT MANDARIN DBL

$9.75

ABSOLUT MANGO DBL

$9.75

ABSOLUT PEPPAR DBL

$9.75

WELL VODKA DBL

$8.75

GREY GOOSE DBL

$10.50

KETEL ONE DBL

$10.50

Smirnoff Apple DBL

$9.75

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$9.75

Smirnoff Grape DBL

$9.75

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$9.75

STOLI DBL

$9.75

STOLI BLUEBERRY DBL

$9.75

STOLI RAZZ DBL

$9.75

STOLI VANILLA DBL

$9.75

TITO'S DBL

$10.50

Dbl Fireball

$9.50

Dbl Bloody Mary

$10.50

Heroes Vodka Dbl.

$9.00

Gin

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL

$9.75

WellGIN DBL

$9.00

TANQUERAY DBL

$9.75

Rum

WELL RUM DBL

$7.75

BACARDI DBL

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$9.00

MALIBU COCONUT DBL

$9.00

MYER'S RUM DBL

$9.00

MALIBU BANANA DBL

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

ANGELS ENVY DBL

$13.50

BLANTONS DBL

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE DBL

$10.50

BULLEIT DBL

$9.75

BUSHMILLS DBL

$9.75

CANADIAN CLUB DBL

$9.75

CROWN ROYAL DBL

$10.50

EAGLE RARE DBL

$10.50Out of stock

FIRE BALL DBL

$9.75

GEORGE REMUS DBL

$9.75

JACK DANIELS DBL

$9.75

JAMESON DBL

$9.75

JIM BEAM DBL

$9.75

KNOB CREEK DBL

$10.50

LARCENY DBL

$10.50

MAKERS MARK DBL

$10.50

WELL BOURBON DBL

$7.75

REDEMPTION DBL

$10.50

REDEMPTION RYE DBL

$10.50

SEAGRAMS 7 DBL

$9.75

Weller 107 DBL

$15.00Out of stock

Weller Reserve DBL

$10.50

WINDSOR DBL

$15.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DBL

$10.50

Boone County Dbl

$13.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Scotch

DEWARS DBL

$9.75

GLENLIVET DBL

$11.25

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL

$12.00

LAGAVULIN DBL

$21.75

MACALLAN 12 DBL

$18.00

WELL SCOTCH DBL

$7.75

Liquers

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$9.00

BAILEYS DBL

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.75

JAGERMEISTER

$9.75

KAHLUA

$9.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila DBL

$7.75

CUERVO GOLD DBL

$9.75

CUERVO 1800 DBL

$9.75

PATRON SILVER DBL

$13.50

Merch.

Tye Dye T Shirt

$25.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

Polo

$24.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$20.00

T Shirt

$15.00

Open Merchandise $50

$50.00

Open Merchandise $10

$10.00

Paxton's Koozie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Paxton's Grill - Loveland's Original Family Restaurant and Bar

Location

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

Gallery
Paxton's Grill image

Map
