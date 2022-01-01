Paxton's Grill
352 Reviews
$$
126 W Loveland Ave
Loveland, OH 45140
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips N Dip
Tortilla chips served with tangy homemade Queso or Pico Di Gallo.
Chicken Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips covered with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese, topped with black olives, Pico Di Gallo, fresh jalapeños, green onions, sour cream.
Paxton's Famous Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips served with our homemade chili & melted cheese, topped with black olives Pico Di Gallo, Fresh Jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.
Fingers
Five all white meat Chicken fingers with a your choice of BBQ, Honey, Mustard or Ranch.
Fried Pickle Spears
Batter and Deep Fried Pickles served with a side of fajita ranch dipping sauce.
Hummus and Flatbread
Fresh Hummus served with Flatbread.
Hummus And Veggies
Jalapeño Poppers
Deep fried jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Served with our homemade chili & melted cheese, topped with black olives, pico di gallo, fresh jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered and Deep Fried Mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
Plate Full of Skins, topped with melted cheese, green onions and bacon bits, served with sour cream.
Pretzel Bites
Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.
Quesadilla
Served with homemade Pico Di Gallo and sour cream.
Wings (12)
Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Wings (18)
Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Wings (6)
Tossed with a variety of sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Lunatic, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery, choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
50 Wings
25 Wings
Extra Flat Bread
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Side Caesar
Chef's Salad
Served with fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion. Choice of dressing and topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Cobb Salad
Crisp Romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumbers. Choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad
Mixed greens tossed with our fajita ranch dressing, topped with grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, Pico Di Gallo and a ring of tortilla chips.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomato, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Sm House Salad
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, juicy mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, chow mien noodles and citrus dressing.
Taco Salad
Crisp flours tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with cheese, sour cream and Pico Di Gallo. Choice of Chicken, Chili, Shredded Pork or Ground Beef.
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
BLT
Six crispy strips of bacon on toast with tomato, lettuce and mayo.
Bourbon St. Chicken
Grilled Chicken, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Smothered in homemade bourbon glaze, served on a white bun.
Corned Beef Reuben
Fish Sandwich
Two Beer battered cod fillets on toasted rye with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
Goetta Sandwich
True German style sausage on toasted rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss. Try it, you'll like it!
Grilled Chicken
Grilled and Lightly seasoned on a white bun.
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Grilled Turkey And Cheese
Paxton's Famous Blackened Fish
Grilled blackened fish served with Pico Di Gallo and chipotle mayo,. Server on a hoagie bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cooked in house, topped with banana peppers, pepper jack cheese served on a Kaiser Bun. Served with a side of BBQ.
Salmon BLT
Salmon seared with dry rub and topped with bacon, tomato and lettuce. Served on a kaiser bun with herb cheese.
Santa Fe Turkey
Sliced turkey breast blackened and served with avocado, Pico Di Gallo, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
The Perfect Club
"Cincinnati's Best" Ham and Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, Swiss and American cheese. Piled High on your choice of bread.
Turkey Reuben
Served on rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.
Burgers
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened 1/3 pound burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a white bun.
Cheeseburger
1/3 pound burger on a white bun.
Paxton's Chili Burger
1/3 pound burger topped with a mound of chili and Colby jack cheese. Served on a white bun.
Our Famous Big Paxton
The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Hamburger
1/3 pound burger, served on a white bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/3 pound burger topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a white bun.
Rodeo Burger
Served with pepper jack cheese, bacon , pico di gallo and chipotle mayo.
Turkey Burger
Served with grilled mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Veggie Burger
Garden burger with grilled mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with chips.
Mini Big Paxton
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Six strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, homemade pico di Gallo and a side of fajita ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham and bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes and a side of ranch dressing.
Fajita Wrap
Grilled Chicken, homemade pico di gallo, lettuce and a side of fajita ranch dressing.
Paxton's Big Veggie Wrap
Stuffed full with hummus, spring greens, cucumbers, mushrooms, pico di Gallo and fajita ranch dressing.
Tuna Wrap
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Turkey Wrap
Fresh Turkey, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Platters
Sides
2 OZ Pico Di Gallo
2 OZ Queso
2 OZ Sauce
4 OZ Pico Di Gallo
4 OZ Queso
4 OZ Sauce
Applesauce
Bowl Potato Chips
Bowl Tortilla Chips
Coleslaw
Fresh Fruit Cup
Mandarin Oranges
Plate O' Fries
Plate O' Rings
Plate O' Sweet Potato Fries
Plate O' Waffle Fries
Side Mac And Cheese
Broccoli
Qt. Cole Slaw
8 Oz. Pico
Kid's Meals/Desserts
Paninis
Cuban Panini
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pepper Jack cheese, pickles and spicy mustard with a side of BBQ.
Italian Panini
Ham, Salami, banana peppers, red onions, Italian dressing and provolone cheese.
Philly Beef Panini
Beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.
Philly Chix Panini
Chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Comes with teriyaki sauce.
N/A Drinks
Soft Drink
IBC Root Beer
Bottle Water
Tonic Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
V8 Juice
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull
Water
Pineapple Juice
Kid Drink
Kid Milk
Apple Juice
Beer
Angry Orchard
Astra Red Cream
Blue Moon
Bubbles
Bud
Bud Light
Coast To Coast
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Doom Pedal
Dora Cup
Ginger Beer
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Psychopathy
Rolling Rock Bottle
Sam Adams Bottle
Schneider Weisse
St. Pauli Girl
Stella Btl
Truly
Sway
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
You Betcha Sonder
Yuengling
Twisted Tea
Mom Water
Pint Glass
#1 Fat Tire
#2 Sonder
#3 Kronenbourg
#4 Braxton Jubilee
#5 Truth
#6 Hi Wire Elated IPA
#7 Great Lakes
#8 Guinness
Half N Half
Sample
Wine
Kendall Jackson GLS
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Prosecco GLS
Stella Pinot Grigio GLS
Grayson Chardonnay GLS
Castello Moscato
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Sutter Home Moscato
Stella Pinot Grigio BTL
Kendall Jackson Chard BTL
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BTL
Grayson Char BTL
Matua BTL
Bridlewood Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Compass Pinot Noir GLS
Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend GLS
Three Thieves GLS
Z Alexander Brown Cabernet GLS
Aves Del Sur Merlot GLS
Knotty Vines Red Blend
La Posta Red Blend
Bridlewood Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Compass Pinot Noir BTL
Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend BTL
Three Thieves Red Blend BTL
Z. Alexander Brown Cabernet BTL
Aves Del Sur Merlot Btl
Knotty Vines Red Blend BTL
La Posta Red Blend BTL
Vodka
ABSOLUT DBL
ABSOLUT CITRON DBL
ABSOLUT MANDARIN DBL
ABSOLUT MANGO DBL
ABSOLUT PEPPAR DBL
WELL VODKA DBL
GREY GOOSE DBL
KETEL ONE DBL
Smirnoff Apple DBL
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
Smirnoff Grape DBL
Smirnoff Strawberry DBL
STOLI DBL
STOLI BLUEBERRY DBL
STOLI RAZZ DBL
STOLI VANILLA DBL
TITO'S DBL
Dbl Fireball
Dbl Bloody Mary
Heroes Vodka Dbl.
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
ANGELS ENVY DBL
BLANTONS DBL
BUFFALO TRACE DBL
BULLEIT DBL
BUSHMILLS DBL
CANADIAN CLUB DBL
CROWN ROYAL DBL
EAGLE RARE DBL
FIRE BALL DBL
GEORGE REMUS DBL
JACK DANIELS DBL
JAMESON DBL
JIM BEAM DBL
KNOB CREEK DBL
LARCENY DBL
MAKERS MARK DBL
WELL BOURBON DBL
REDEMPTION DBL
REDEMPTION RYE DBL
SEAGRAMS 7 DBL
Weller 107 DBL
Weller Reserve DBL
WINDSOR DBL
WOODFORD RESERVE DBL
Boone County Dbl
Basil Hayden
Scotch
Liquers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Paxton's Grill - Loveland's Original Family Restaurant and Bar
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland, OH 45140