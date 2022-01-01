Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Pazzo - Andover

review star

No reviews yet

10 Main Street

Andover, MA 01810

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (No Basil)
Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Small Bites

(App) Meatballs

$14.00

Classic meatballs, plum tomato sauce, topped with ricotta

Mussels Pomodoro

$16.00

Creamy plum tomato sauce, garlic, fennel, crusty bread

Fried Shrimp/spicy Peppers

$17.00

Lightly bartered fried shrimp, spicy peppers, salt & pepper

Antipasto Board

$29.00

Assortment of Italian meats & cheeses, crostini’s , fruit accompaniments & jams

Slow Roasted Chicken Wings

$14.00

$14.00

Balsamic & garlic marinated wings

Mozzarella Fritti

$12.00

Breaded fried mozzarella served with plum tomato sauce & lemon caper sauce

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$13.00

Heirloom carrots, cauliflower, sea salt & honey ricotta

Pazzo bread

$8.00

Crispy pizza crust bread with roasted garlic, Parmesan and Fresh herbs

Creamy tomato soup

$8.00

Buffalo wings

$14.00

Flash fried then slow roasted in the oven with traditional Buffalo sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00Out of stock

Arancini

$15.00

Risotto rice balls filled with mozzarella w/ plum tomato sauce

Wings special

$14.00

Flash fried, tossed in house made BbQ sauce

Panino

All served with fries

Meatball Panino

$15.00

Classic meatball Parm sandwich

Grilled Vegetables Panino

$15.00

Zucchini, squash, red peppers, arugula, tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto

Chicken Milanese Panino

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, provolone , arugula , tomatoes , balsamic glaze

Steak & Cheese Panino

$15.00

Caramelized onions, shaved steak , blend of American & provolone cheese

Parmigiano Pazzo sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken cutlet between two mini margherita pizzas as the bun, our version of a chicken Parm sandwich

Pazzo Burger

$15.00

8oz beef burger patty, american cheese, pancetta, lettuce, tomato

Pazzo Caprese

$15.00

Buffalo Pazzo Bird

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken cutlet , Buffalo sauce , cheese, homemade slaw

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, balsamic

Pazzo Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, Parmesan, balsamic with a side of meatballs

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, tomatoes, cucumber , hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing (anchovies on request)

Andover Salad

$13.00

Bibb lettuce, pickled onions, Gorgonzola cheese, pancetta, candied walnuts , apples, creamy red wine vinaigrette

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella , croutons, red wine vinaigrette

13" Neapolitan Pizzas

All of our pizzas are topped with basil and Parmesan

Arugula Pizza

$15.00

Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula & aged balsamic

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, red onions, roasted chicken , mozzarella , BBQ sauce

Bolognese Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onions, classic Bolognese

Carne Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella , ground fennel sausage, pancetta , soppressata,

Formaggio Pizza

$16.00

Roasted garlic, fontina, mozzarella , ricotta , Parmesan

Gorg Pizza

$16.00

Gorgonzola, grapes, caramelized onions, candied walnuts, arugula, aged balsamic

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella , basil

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

Plum tomato, mozzarella , meatballs , basil

Pizzaiolo (create your own)

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Plum tomato sauce, pepperoni , mozzarella

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Pesto base, mozzarella , red onions, cherry tomatoes

Potato Pizza

$16.00

Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella

Rossa Pizza

$13.00

$13.00

Tomato sauce , basil, oregano, red pepper flakes , Parmesan

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, ground fennel sausage, mozzarella , red onions

Scampi Pizza

$18.00

Shrimp, garlic, mozzarella , lemon zest, parsley

Shroom Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted mushrooms , spinach

Spicy Soppresatta Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce , ricotta, mozzarella , spicy soppressata, local honey

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, zucchini , squash, spinach, mozzarella

Cheese Pizza (No Basil)

$14.00

Tomato sauce, extra fresh mozzarella

Spicy Hawaiian Chicken

$18.00

Red sauce, pancetta, cheese blend, grilled chicken, pineapple, & jalapeños

Pastas

Bolognese

$19.00

Pesto

$16.00

Vodka sauce W. Prosciutto

$18.00

Pink cream vodka sauce , onions, prosciutto, peas

Creamy pesto

$16.00

Garlic & oil

$16.00

Scampi Sauce

$16.00

Alfredo

$16.00

Pomodoro (red sauce)

$16.00

Vodka Sauce (No Meat)

$17.00

Pink cream vodka sauce , onions, peas

Alla Amatriciana

$18.00

Plum tomato, pancetta, onion, basil

Butter

$14.00

Linguine Carbonara

$19.00

Carbonara sauce, pancetta, peas, Parm *contains eggs*

Dessert

Butter Finger Mini Cannolis

$9.00

4 mini cannolis

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$9.00

Kids Meatball Jr Sandwich

$9.00

Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

Gallery
Pazzo - Andover image
Banner pic
Pazzo - Andover image

