Protein Bar & Kitchen - 39 S LaSalle

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bowl

AM Mexicali Bowl

$6.99

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [330 cals, 22g protein, 9g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$6.99

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [350 cals, 36g protein, 4g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

$6.99

Basil pesto, spinach and parmesan cheese, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [240 Cals, 20g protein, 2g net carbs]

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$4.49

Breakfast Bar-ritos

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bar-rito

AM Mexicali Bar-rito

$6.99

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 41g protein, 28g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

$6.99

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

$6.99

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan [420 Cals, 35g protein, 19g net carbs]

Breakfast Mini Bar-ritos

AM Mexicali Mini

AM Mexicali Mini

$5.29

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 41g protein, 28g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Mini

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Mini

$5.29

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Mini

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Mini

$5.29

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan [270 Cals, 19g protein, 10g net carbs]

Oatmeal Plus

Breakfast is servedM-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
Almost Naked Oatmeal

Almost Naked Oatmeal

$4.99

Organic oatmeal blend with banana and raw organic honey [360 cals, 13g protein, 54g net carbs]

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.29

Chilled oats, apple, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chia, almond milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry and hemp seed blend [370 cals, 17g protein, 60g net carbs]

Peanut Butter & Acai

Peanut Butter & Acai

$5.99

Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bowl

AM Mexicali Bowl

$8.79

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, PBK Guac, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [320 cals, 22g protein, 9g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$8.79

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [350 cals, 36g protein, 4g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

$8.79

Nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan cheese, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [240 Cals, 20g protein, 2g net carbs]

Breakfast Bar-ritos

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bar-rito

AM Mexicali Bar-rito

$8.79

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, PBK Guac, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 43g protein, 31g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

$8.79

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

$8.79

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [420 Cals, 35g protein, 19g net carbs]

Oatmeal Plus

Breakfast is servedM-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.99

Chilled oats, apple, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chia, almond milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry and hemp seed blend [370 cals, 17g protein, 60g net carbs]

Peanut Butter & Acai

Peanut Butter & Acai

$7.99

Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]

Almost Naked Oatmeal

Almost Naked Oatmeal

$6.29

Organic oatmeal blend with banana and raw organic honey [360 cals, 13g protein, 54g net carbs]

Shakes

Smashing Pumpkin

Smashing Pumpkin

$9.99

Pumpkin, cinnamon spiced apples, maple syrup, toasted almonds, vanilla whey protein and oat milk [380 cals, 21g protein, 42g net carbs]

Chai Town

Chai Town

$7.29

Chai tea, cinnamon spiced apples, organic peanut butter and vanilla whey protein [390 cals, 20g protein, 45g net carbs]

Avo Matcha

Avo Matcha

$9.99

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, matcha green tea, avocado and organic raw honey [240 cals, 15g protein, 27g net carbs]

Berry Good

Berry Good

$8.99

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [200cals, 15g protein, 28g net carbs]

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$9.99

Orange, pineapple, mango, carrots, ginger, vanilla whey protein and almond milk [190cals, 16g protein, 29g net carbs]

Hippie

Hippie

$8.99

Oats, banana, organic peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla whey protein and oat milk [580 cals, 28g protein, 61g net carbs]

Jokes Acai'd

Jokes Acai'd

$8.99

Vanilla whey protein, acai berry, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt [420 cals, 20g protein, 74g net carbs]

Keto Shake

Keto Shake

$10.99

A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk [530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]

PB&J

PB&J

$8.99

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330cals, 21g protein, 23g net carbs]

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$8.99

Dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, lime, vanilla whey protein and oat milk [310cals, 18g protein, 47g net carbs]

The Perk

The Perk

$8.99

Espresso whey protein, almond milk, chocolate protein and house-made cocoa malt [190cals, 24g protein, 11g net carbs]

Wrigley Peeled

Wrigley Peeled

$8.99

Chocolate whey protein, almond milk, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [520cals, 26g protein, 34g net carbs]

Super Blends

Immunity

Immunity

$9.99

Mango, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon, ginger, honey, cayenne and Flu Fighter vitamin boost (vitamin c, zinc, echinacea) [250 cals, 4g protein, 60 net carbs]

Detox

Detox

$9.99

Pineapple, celery, cucumber, lemon, spinach, parsley, organic honey, coconut water and multi-vitamin boost (vitamins a, c, d, k, b6 and b12) [180 Cals, 2g protein, 43g net carbs]

Acai Bowls & Parfaits

Triple Berry Acai

Triple Berry Acai

$11.49

Acai blended with banana and blueberries, topped with strawberries, blueberries, chia and granola [510 calories, 4g protein, 91g net carbs]

Berry Banana Parfait

Berry Banana Parfait

$8.99

Greek Yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, banana, chia seed and raw organic honey [330 cals, 17g protein, 43g net carbs]

Honey Granola Parfait

Honey Granola Parfait

$8.99

Greek Yogurt, housemade granola, raw organic honey, banana, strawberries and chia seed [310 cals, 16g protein, 37g net carbs]

Magic Dragon Bowl

Magic Dragon Bowl

$11.49

Dragonfruit blended with banana, pineapple and coconut water topped with fresh strawberry, blueberries, granola, and chia seeds [340 cals, 6g protein, 52g net carbs]

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99
Chameleon Cold Brew

Chameleon Cold Brew

$5.29
Culture Pop - Watermelon

Culture Pop - Watermelon

$3.49
GT's Gingerade

GT's Gingerade

$5.29
GT's Trilogy

GT's Trilogy

$5.29
Health Ade - Pink Lady

Health Ade - Pink Lady

$5.29
Health Ade - Tropical Punch Tea

Health Ade - Tropical Punch Tea

$5.29
Heywell Grapefruit

Heywell Grapefruit

$5.79
Heywell Lime

Heywell Lime

$5.79
Heywell Strawberry

Heywell Strawberry

$5.79
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99
Spindrift - Grapefruit

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.99
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.99
Vital Blackberry

Vital Blackberry

$5.99
Vital Strawberry

Vital Strawberry

$5.99

Snacks

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.79
Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

$2.89
Kind Bar - Dark Choc Sea Salt

Kind Bar - Dark Choc Sea Salt

$2.89
Late July Jalapeno Lime Chips

Late July Jalapeno Lime Chips

$2.79
Project 7 Sour Bears

Project 7 Sour Bears

$3.99
Protein Bakery Brownie

Protein Bakery Brownie

$5.49
Protein Bakery Cookie

Protein Bakery Cookie

$4.99
RXBAR Blueberry

RXBAR Blueberry

$3.89
RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.89
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.49
Unreal Almond Butter Cups

Unreal Almond Butter Cups

$1.29
Big Fork Jerky Stick - Original

Big Fork Jerky Stick - Original

$2.59
Big Fork Jerky Stick - Thai Curry

Big Fork Jerky Stick - Thai Curry

$2.59
