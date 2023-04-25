Restaurant header imageView gallery

Protein Bar & Kitchen - Merchandise Mart

1,310 Reviews

$$

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza

Chicago, IL 60654

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowls

AM Mexicali Bowl

AM Mexicali Bowl

$6.99

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [330 cals, 22g protein, 9g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$6.99

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [350 cals, 36g protein, 4g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

$6.99

Basil pesto, spinach and parmesan cheese, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [240 Cals, 20g protein, 2g net carbs]

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$4.49

Breakfast Bar-ritos

AM Mexicali Bar-rito

AM Mexicali Bar-rito

$7.99

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 41g protein, 28g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

$7.99

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

$7.99

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan [420 Cals, 35g protein, 19g net carbs]

Breakfast Mini Bar-ritos

AM Mexicali Mini

AM Mexicali Mini

$5.29

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 41g protein, 28g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Mini

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Mini

$5.29

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Mini

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Mini

$5.29

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan [270 Cals, 19g protein, 10g net carbs]

Oatmeal Plus

Almost Naked Oatmeal

Almost Naked Oatmeal

$4.99

Organic oatmeal blend with banana and raw organic honey [360 cals, 13g protein, 54g net carbs]

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.79

Chilled oats, apple, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chia, almond milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry and hemp seed blend [370 cals, 17g protein, 60g net carbs]

Peanut Butter & Acai

Peanut Butter & Acai

$5.99

Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]

PBK Breakfast*

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bowl

AM Mexicali Bowl

$8.79

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, PBK Guac, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [320 cals, 22g protein, 9g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$8.79

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [350 cals, 36g protein, 4g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bowl

$8.79

Nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan cheese, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [240 Cals, 20g protein, 2g net carbs]

Breakfast Bar-ritos

Breakfast is served M-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
AM Mexicali Bar-rito

AM Mexicali Bar-rito

$8.79

Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, PBK Guac, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 43g protein, 31g net carbs]

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito

$8.79

Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

Sunrise Spinach and Pesto Bar-rito

$8.79

Spinach, nut-free pesto and parmesan, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [420 Cals, 35g protein, 19g net carbs]

Oatmeal Plus

Breakfast is servedM-F 7am-10:30amS-S 7am-12:30pm
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.99

Chilled oats, apple, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chia, almond milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry and hemp seed blend [370 cals, 17g protein, 60g net carbs]

Peanut Butter & Acai

Peanut Butter & Acai

$7.99

Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]

Almost Naked Oatmeal

Almost Naked Oatmeal

$6.29

Organic oatmeal blend with banana and raw organic honey [360 cals, 13g protein, 54g net carbs]

Shakes

Avo Matcha

Avo Matcha

$9.99

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, matcha green tea, avocado and organic raw honey [240 cals, 15g protein, 27g net carbs]

Berry Good

Berry Good

$9.49

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [200cals, 15g protein, 28g net carbs]

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$9.99

Orange, pineapple, mango, carrots, ginger, vanilla whey protein and almond milk [190cals, 16g protein, 29g net carbs]

Hippie

Hippie

$9.49

Oats, banana, organic peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla whey protein and oat milk [580 cals, 28g protein, 61g net carbs]

Jokes Acai'd

Jokes Acai'd

$9.49

Vanilla whey protein, acai berry, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt [420 cals, 20g protein, 74g net carbs]

Keto Shake

Keto Shake

$10.99

A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk [530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]

PB&J

PB&J

$9.49

Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330cals, 21g protein, 23g net carbs]

The Perk

The Perk

$9.49

Espresso whey protein, almond milk, chocolate protein and house-made cocoa malt [190cals, 24g protein, 11g net carbs]

Wrigley Peeled

Wrigley Peeled

$9.49

Chocolate whey protein, almond milk, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [520cals, 26g protein, 34g net carbs]

Super Blends

Immunity

Immunity

$9.99

Mango, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon, ginger, honey, cayenne and Flu Fighter vitamin boost (vitamin c, zinc, echinacea) [250 cals, 4g protein, 60 net carbs]

Detox

Detox

$9.99

Pineapple, celery, cucumber, lemon, spinach, parsley, organic honey, coconut water and multi-vitamin boost (vitamins a, c, d, k, b6 and b12) [180 Cals, 2g protein, 43g net carbs]

Focus

Focus

$9.99

Cocoa powder, banana, raw organic honey, energy boost (vitamins B6 + B12, green tea extract), focus boost (lion’s mane, vitamin B12) and almond milk [140 calories, 2g protein, 28g net carbs]

Acai Bowls & Parfaits

The Elvis

The Elvis

$11.49

Acai blended with organic peanut butter, banana and blueberries, topped with banana, chia seed, cinnamon and housemade granola [780 calories, 12g protein, 113g net carbs]

Triple Berry Acai

Triple Berry Acai

$11.49

Acai blended with banana and blueberries, topped with strawberries, blueberries, chia and granola [510 calories, 4g protein, 91g net carbs]

Berry Banana Parfait

Berry Banana Parfait

$8.99

Greek Yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, banana, chia seed and raw organic honey [330 cals, 17g protein, 43g net carbs]

Honey Granola Parfait

Honey Granola Parfait

$8.99

Greek Yogurt, housemade granola, raw organic honey, banana, strawberries and chia seed [310 cals, 16g protein, 37g net carbs]

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99
Culture Pop - Watermelon

Culture Pop - Watermelon

$3.49
GT's Gingerade

GT's Gingerade

$5.29
GT's Trilogy

GT's Trilogy

$5.29
Health Ade - Pink Lady

Health Ade - Pink Lady

$5.29
Health Ade - Tropical Punch Tea

Health Ade - Tropical Punch Tea

$5.29
Heywell Lime

Heywell Lime

$5.79
Heywell Mango

Heywell Mango

$5.79
Heywell Strawberry

Heywell Strawberry

$5.79
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99
Spindrift - Grapefruit

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.99
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.99
Vital Blackberry

Vital Blackberry

$5.99
Vital Strawberry

Vital Strawberry

$5.99

Snacks

Chocolate Almonds

Chocolate Almonds

$2.99
Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.79
Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

$2.89
Kind Bar - Dark Choc Sea Salt

Kind Bar - Dark Choc Sea Salt

$2.89
Late July Jalapeno Lime Chips

Late July Jalapeno Lime Chips

$2.79
Project 7 Sour Bears

Project 7 Sour Bears

$3.99
Protein Bakery Brownie

Protein Bakery Brownie

$5.49
Protein Bakery Cookie

Protein Bakery Cookie

$4.99
RXBAR Blueberry

RXBAR Blueberry

$3.89
RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.89
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.49
Unreal Almond Butter Cups

Unreal Almond Butter Cups

$1.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Chicago, IL 60654

Website

Location

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Protein Bar & Kitchen image
Protein Bar & Kitchen image
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

