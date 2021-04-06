PB Bistro & Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauli Wrap
Go Go Green Salad (GF)
French Fries

All Day Long Menu

Allergies

Please select or write in any allergies our kitchen should be aware of and for which item(s). We are a 100% plant based restaurant- no dairy, eggs or other animal products are used. Please be aware that we are NOT a nut or gluten free facility.

"Calamari"

"Calamari"

$8.00

(Gf) crispy hearts of palm rings, over hot cherry peppers in a garlic butter white wine sauce. BUTTER contains cashews and coconut! Can be substituted with olive oil

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

(GF) breaded cauliflower florets. Flavors: Sweet Chili, Buffalo.

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$8.00

Crispy (gf) breaded avocado, served with a side of sriracha ranch dressing

Falafel Board

Falafel Board

$16.00

Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.

Go Go Green Salad (GF)

Go Go Green Salad (GF)

$10.00

Kale, arugula, quinoa, edamame, avocado, roasted cashews, cucumbers, and pickled red onions served with a white balsamic avocado dressing.

Booty Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, arugula, roasted beets, shredded carrots, chickpeas, raisins, cashews, hemp seeds, avocado, served w/ tahini.

Bibim Bowl

Bibim Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Korean inspired bowl. Jasmine rice base, sautéed spinach/mushrooms, watermelon radish, carrots, cauli bites tossed in gochujang sauce and tofu scramble

Chick Wrap

Chick Wrap

$12.00

falafel, cucumbers, romaine, pickled onions, tomatoes, parsley, and tahini sauce.

Buffalo Cauli Wrap

Buffalo Cauli Wrap

$12.00

Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch. *Buffalo sauce contains nuts*

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$12.00

(3) spicy black beans, crispy avocado, slaw, mango sweet chili sauce, fresh mango.

M*tha Clucka

M*tha Clucka

$12.00

battered + fried BBQ "chicken" (oyster mushrooms), slaw, lettuce, tomato, topped with our housemade onion rings, served on a pretzel bun.

Porto-Pesto Melt

Porto-Pesto Melt

$12.00

Portobello mushroom cap, house made pesto, mozzarella, garlic spinach, and fresh red onions thinly sliced on Great Harvest Bread. **contains nuts** Mixed greens or house chips.

Crabby Patty Sliders (3)

Crabby Patty Sliders (3)

$15.00Out of stock

3 Heart of palm "crabby" patty sliders seasoned with old bay topped with a lemon dill remoulade and pickle served in a pretzel bun.

The Jam

$10.00Out of stock

grilled cheese / onion jam / sourdough. served with house chips or mixed greens.

Street 'Dilla

Street 'Dilla

$12.00

spicy black beans, red peppers, mushrooms, avocado mash, fresh mango, and cheddar. served w/ a side of pico de gallo *contains nuts

Buffalo Flatbread

Buffalo Flatbread

$16.00

Fried tofu cubes, house made ranch, buffalo sauce, PB cheddar, red onion. ***PB cheddar contains nuts***

Barbecue Flatbread

$16.00

house barbecue sauce, tofu bac’n, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cheddar

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$16.00

Barrett’s mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze (Contains nuts, gluten)

Sweet Cheeks Flatbread

Sweet Cheeks Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, PB mozz, and garlic sautéed spinach. ***PB mozz contains nuts***

Vegg Out Flatbread

Vegg Out Flatbread

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, roasted artichoke, PB mozz, sautéed spinach/onions, finished w/ a balsamic glaze and fresh basil. ***PB mozz contains nuts***

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50+

Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.

Side Edamame

$5.00

In pod, Seasoned with black lava salt

Side Fried Tofu

$2.00
Side Spicy Chickpeas

Side Spicy Chickpeas

$2.00

Side Falafel (2)

$3.00
Dilly Dilly Chips

Dilly Dilly Chips

$4.50

House made chips, dill pickle seasoning, side ranch.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Plant-based 3 cheese blend grilled cheese served w/ tots or fries

Pita Cheese Pizza

Pita Cheese Pizza

$5.00

House made pizza sauce and PB mozz (contains nuts)

Bananas in Pajamas

Bananas in Pajamas

$6.00Out of stock

A delicious, grilled twist on a childhood classic. House made mixed berry jam with chia seeds, organic unsweetened peanut butter, sliced bananas on Great Harvest white bread. We will not judge the adults ordering for themselves.

Dessert

Rice Crispie Treat

Rice Crispie Treat

$6.00Out of stock

**contains peanut butter crispy rice cereal, hemp seeds, peanut butter, vegan chocolate

House Cocktails

Blueberry Basil Mule

Blueberry Basil Mule

$12.00

Vodka or Bourbon, blueberry basil simple, ginger beer

Raspberry Lemon Spritzer

Raspberry Lemon Spritzer

$12.00

Vodka, rosé, house made raspberry lemon simple, rose water, soda water

Hot Mama Marg

$12.00Out of stock

House infused jalapeño tequila, grapefruit, lime, simple

Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Your choice of vodka or gin, house made lavender syrup, lemonade, splash soda water

Blood Orange Mojito

$12.00

Rum, blood orange juice, muddled lime and mint, soda water

Blackberry G & T

$12.00

Gin, muddled blackberries & mint, simple, lime, tonic

Espresso Martini

$12.00

vodka, espresso, oat milk, vanilla syrup

Old Bay Bloody

Old Bay Bloody

$11.00

vodka (or tequila), house made bloody mix, old bay rim

Beer

Greysail- Captain's Daughter

Greysail- Captain's Daughter

$9.00

Draft | 8.5% | Double IPA | Gray Sail Brewing, Westerly RI

Peak Organic- IPA

Peak Organic- IPA

$8.00

Draft | 7.1% | IPA | Peak Organic Brewing Company | Portland, ME

Wash Ashore- Boy Meets Girl

Wash Ashore- Boy Meets Girl

$7.00

Draft | 4.9% | Pale Ale | Wash Ashore Beer Company | Portland, ME

Devil's Purse- Handline

Devil's Purse- Handline

$8.00

Draft | 5% | Kölsch | Devil's Purse Brewing Co | South Dennis, MA

Von Trapp- Bohemian Pilsner

Von Trapp- Bohemian Pilsner

$8.00

Draft | 5.4% | Pilsner | Von Trapp Brewing | Stowe, VT

Allagash- White

Allagash- White

$8.00

Draft | 5% | Belgian Wheat Beer | Allagash Brewing Company | Portland, ME

Golden Road- Mango Cart

Golden Road- Mango Cart

$7.50

Draft | 4% | Wheat Ale | Golden Road Brewing | Los Angeles, CA

Artifact- Wild Thing

Artifact- Wild Thing

$7.00

Draft | 5.4% | Cider | Artifact Cider Project | Florence & Cambridge MA

Chair 2 Lager

$8.00
Castle Island- White Ale

Castle Island- White Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Can | 5.4% | American White Ale | Castle Island Brewing CO | Norwood, MA

Ragged Island- Old Boys Vienna Lager

Ragged Island- Old Boys Vienna Lager

$7.00

Can | 4.9% | Lager | Ragged Island Brewing CO. | Portsmouth, RI

Lagunitas- DayTime IPA

Lagunitas- DayTime IPA

$6.50

Can | 4% | Session IPA | Lagunitas Brewing Company | Petaluma, CA

Guinness- Stout

Guinness- Stout

$7.00

Can | 4.2% | Irish Stout | Guinness | Dublin, Ireland

Orono- Classic Stout

Orono- Classic Stout

$7.00

Can | 7.2% | Stout | Orono Brewing Company | Orono, ME

Guayabera- Citra

Guayabera- Citra

$6.50

Can | 5.5% | Pale Ale | Cigar City Brewing | Tampa, FL

June Shine- Hard Kombucha

June Shine- Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Can | 4.6% | Hard Kombucha | June Shine | San Diego, CA **Hopical Citrus | Midnight Painkiller | Blood Orange Mint**

Collective Arts- Jam Up the Mash

Collective Arts- Jam Up the Mash

$7.50

Can | 5.2% | Dry Hopped Sour | Collective Arts Brewing | Ontario, Canada

Nantucket Craft- Cranberry Vodka Soda

Nantucket Craft- Cranberry Vodka Soda

$6.00

Can | 4.4% | Cranberry Vodka Soda | Nantucket Craft Cocktails | Nantucket, MA

Privatbrauerei Gaffel Becker & Co- Kölsch

Privatbrauerei Gaffel Becker & Co- Kölsch

$6.00

Bottle | 4.8% | Kölsch | Privatbrauerei Gaffel Becker & Co | Cologne, Germany

White Claw- Black Cherry

White Claw- Black Cherry

$6.00

Can | 5% | Spiked Seltzer | Black Cherry

Lagunita's-IPNA (non alcoholic)

Lagunita's-IPNA (non alcoholic)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA | 0.5% | Full-Flavor + Hop Forward | Must be 21+

Wine

Raeburn, Chardonnay, 2019

Raeburn, Chardonnay, 2019

$9.00

Chardonnay | complex fruit tones | hints of toasted oak and vanilla | balanced finish | Graton, CA

Sunny With a Chance of Flowers, Chardonnay

Sunny With a Chance of Flowers, Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Chardonnay | zero sugar | notes of apple and pear | Monterey County, CA

Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc

Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc | tropical fruit aromas | refreshing, crisp and dry | Marlborough, New Zealand

Terra Alpina, Pinot Grigio

Terra Alpina, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pinot Grigio | medium-bodied | flowery aromas | Magrè, Italy

Stefano Massone, Gavi Masera, 2019

Stefano Massone, Gavi Masera, 2019

$10.00Out of stock

Gavi Masera | dry and crisp | fruity and floral aromas | Piemonte, Italy

Lunetta, Organic Prosseco

Lunetta, Organic Prosseco

$9.00

Organic Prosecco | organic | extra dry | fruity and floral aromas | Valdobbiadene, Italy

Bieler Pere & Fils, Rosé

Bieler Pere & Fils, Rosé

$10.00

Rosé | hint of peach | dry | light and crisp | Provence, France

Broadside, Cabernet Sauvignon

Broadside, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | blackberry and cherry aromas | long finish | Paso Robles, CA

Hahn, Pinot Noir

Hahn, Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pinot Noir | full bodied | touch of spice and oak | long finish | Soledad, CA

Domaine Bousquet, Malbec

Domaine Bousquet, Malbec

$9.00

Malbec | intense blackberry aroma | medium-bodied | long finish | Mendoza Province, Argentina

Farmhouse, California Red Blend

Farmhouse, California Red Blend

$10.00

California Red Blend | medium-bodied | berry notes | smooth finish | Sonoma, CA

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pink Drink (mocktail)

Pink Drink (mocktail)

$4.00

house-made raspberry lemon simple syrup + club soda

Lavender Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House made lavender syrup | lemonade | unsweetened iced tea

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00
Kris-Teas Organic Iced Tea

Kris-Teas Organic Iced Tea

$5.00

Local organic tea blend | iced | infused with lemon and raspberry |

Kris-Teas Organic Tea

Kris-Teas Organic Tea

$5.00

Local organic tea blend | served hot

Natalie’s Lemonade

Natalie’s Lemonade

$3.50

Ingredients: fresh lemons, pure cane sugar, water | Minimally processed | No preservatives or artificial ingredients

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Yacht Club Soda

Yacht Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy, 100% plant based eatery! Offering delicious vegan versions of your favorite traditional comfort foods. Locally crafted brews, a select wine list and unique cocktail menu. Stay connected with us on Instagram and Facebook!

Website

Location

241 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818

Directions

