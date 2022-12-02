Restaurant header imageView gallery

PB Catch

251 Sunrise Avenue

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Order Again

Appetizers

Seacuterie Pick 3

$24.00

Seacuterie Pick 6

$45.00

Seacuterie Extra

$8.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$19.00

Pickled fresno peppers, capers, red onion

Popcorn Shrimp

$23.00

Florida rock shrimp, sweet chili-garlic & tartar dipping sauces

Grilled Broccolini

$21.00

Chargrilled, marcona almonds, vegan roasted garlic aioli

Steamed Mussels

$25.00

Red onion, merguez sausage, corn broth

Crab Cake Soufle

$24.00

Lump crab, fresh herbs, sesame slaw, white miso emulsio

Peruvian Salad

$21.00

Bibb, compari tomato, avocado, grilled corn, toasted pepitas, cotija cheese, panca vinaigrette

Squash & Feta Salad

$21.00

Spaghetti squash, torn basil, compari tomatoes, baby kale, french feta

Caesar Salad

$21.00

Romaine, bagna cauda croutons, anchovies, shaved parmesan

Beet Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, pistachio purée, french feta, frisée salad

Burrata Salad

$22.00

Burrata, arugula, shaved fennel, grilled balsamic red onion, crushed almond, lemon-dijon dressing

Grilled Oysters

$22.00

Tuna Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Entrees

Tuna

$49.00

Pan seared, crispy potato, red onion, castelvetrano olive, peppadew pepper, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Chilean Seabass

$55.00

Pan seared, caramelized brussel sprouts, glazed baby carrot, beech mushroom

Atlantic Salmon

$42.00

Simply grilled, sherry vinaigrette, choice of side

Cioppino

$41.00

Clams, mussels, rock shrimp, fresh sh, tomato fennel broth, espelette pepper, grilled crostini

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$29.00

Potato roll, tartar sauce, sea salt fries

Fish & Chips

$41.00

Crispy beer batter, sea salt fries, tartar sauce, ketchup & malt vinegar

Shrimp Pasta

$42.00

Key west pink shrimp, goat cheese cavatelli, fava beans, artichoke, housemade panka sausage, roasted buttom mushroom, heirloom tomato, porcini madeira sauce

Chicken Breast

$42.00

Bone-in, pan roasted, all natural Bell & Evans chicken, natural jus, choice of sid

Hangar Steak

$43.00

Chargrilled, moroccan anchovy chermoula, sea salt fries

Burger

$24.00

9oz wagyu beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, potato bun, sea salt fries

Grassfed Ribeye

$68.00

14 oz. cast iron seared blackened & sliced grass-fed ribeye, roasted chili chermoula, crispy beech mushroom

Vegetarian Plate

$30.00

Assortment of fresh vegetables

Gaucho Bowl

$29.00

Poblano peppers, crispy potato, sweet corn, hominy, compari tomato, avocado, vegancauliflowerqueso

Sides

Papas Bravas

$16.00

Crispy idaho potatoes, smoked paprika, fresh herbs

Cauliflower Gratin

$17.00

White cheddar.

Jumbo Asparagus

$17.00

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Tasso ham

Rock Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$18.00

White cheddar, pancetta, sweet peas, white truf e oil, bread crust

Sea Salt Fries

$11.00

Broccolini

$15.00

Simply grilled

Basil Jasmine Rice

$14.00

Side Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, tarragon vinaigrette

Dessert

Lime & Raspberry Tart

$15.00

Hazelnut Terrine

$15.00

Frambola

$16.00

Dulce de Leche Flan

$15.00

Warm Apple Cake

$15.00

Fresh Berries

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

PB Catch is Palm Beach's premiere seafood restaurant and raw bar. Critically acclaimed as the best seafood restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach.

Website

Location

251 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

