PBF Cafe LLC 42 Orchard St
42 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
Savory (Salgados)
Burgers and Sandwiches
PBF Burger
Hamburger,muzzarela,egg,bacon,ham,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
Bacon Egg Cheese Burger
Hamburger,muzzarela,bacon,egg,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun
Cheese Burger
Hamburger, Muzzarela,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato stick, hamburger bun, mayo
French Fries
Breakfast
Mixto quente
Roll with Ham and Cheese
Ham egg and Cheese
Bacon egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Omelette
Fluffy plain Omelette
Home Fries
Open sandwich with babuni ham,gouda cheese,boiled egg,lettuce,tomato,cucumber
Eggs a La Nirvana
Bagle With Cream Cheese
Egg and Cheese
Polish Specialty
Pierogi
6 home made Pierogi with potato and cheese topped with onion an side of sour cream
Kielbasa
Polish Keilbasa served with sour cabbage and bread
Potato Pancakes
2 home made Potato Pancakes with a side of sour cream
Add Chicken Goulash
add our delicious Goulash with Potato Pancakes and feel the taste of home
Chicken "Kotlet"
Grandma Recipe of our delicious Chicken "Kutlet" served with mashed potato and salad of the day
Golabki
Stuffed Cabbage with creamy tomato sauce
Kielbasa Mac and Cheese
3rd place in HV Mac and Cheese festival 2022
Dessert
Beverages
Healthy Delights
Kids Menu
Specials
Catering 1\2 Tray
Pierogi 1\2 Tray
Kielbasa 1\2 Tray
Potato Pancakes 1\2 Tray
Chicken Kotlet 1\2 Tray
Golabki 1\2 Tray
Kielbasa Mac and Cheese 1\2 Tray
Rice 1\2 Tray
Beans 1\2 Tray
Stuffed Chicken 1\2 Tray
Polish Meatballs 1\2 Tray
Chicken a LA Krakow 1\2 Tray
Goulash 1\2 Tray
Kebab 1\2 Tray
Mixed Vegetables 1\2 Tray
Potato Balls 1\2 Tray
Mini Pastel 10 units
Mini savory 50
Salad 1\2 Tray
Catering Full Tray
Pierogi Full Tray
Kielbasa Full Tray
Potato Pancakes Full Tray
Chicken Kotlet Full Tray
Golabki Full Tray
Kielbasa Mac and Cheese Full Tray
Rice Full Tray
Beans Full Tray
Stuffed Chicken Full Tray
Polish Meatballs Full Tray
Chicken a LA Krakow Full Tray
Goulash Full Tray
Kebab Full Tray
Mixed Vegetables Full Tray
Mini Savory 100 count
Mini Pastel 25 count
Salad Full Tray
Potato Balls Full Tray
Bagle With Cream Cheese
Dessert
Beverages
Healthy Delights
Kids Menu
Call for Open Hours
PBF Café, a family-owned and operated eatery, offers a Polish and Brazilian menu, bringing charm and the ‘taste of home’ to the Hudson Valley.
42 Orchard St, Walden, NY 12586