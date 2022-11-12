Main picView gallery

PBF Cafe LLC 42 Orchard St

No reviews yet

42 Orchard St

Walden, NY 12586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Savory (Salgados)

Coxinha

$4.75

Shredded chicken in a savory dough

Croquete

$4.75

Ham and Cheese in a Savory dough

Pastel

$3.75

Brazilian Empanada

Pao De Queijo

$2.75

3 typical mineiro Cheese Bread Rolls

Kibe

$4.75

Burgers and Sandwiches

PBF Burger

$15.95

Hamburger,muzzarela,egg,bacon,ham,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun

Bacon Egg Cheese Burger

$12.95

Hamburger,muzzarela,bacon,egg,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato sticks,mayo,hamburger bun

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Hamburger, Muzzarela,lettuce,tomato,corn,potato stick, hamburger bun, mayo

French Fries

$3.99

Grilled cheese

$4.95

Breakfast

Mixto quente

$4.95

Roll with Ham and Cheese

Ham egg and Cheese

$5.95

Bacon egg and Cheese

$5.95

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.95

Omelette

$6.95

Fluffy plain Omelette

Home Fries

$3.95

Kanapka

$7.95

Open sandwich with babuni ham,gouda cheese,boiled egg,lettuce,tomato,cucumber

Nirvana special

$6.95Out of stock

Eggs a La Nirvana

$9.95

Egg bites

$2.95Out of stock

Bagle With Cream Cheese

$1.50

Bagle With Butter

$1.05

Egg and Cheese

$4.95

Polish Specialty

Pierogi

$5.95

6 home made Pierogi with potato and cheese topped with onion an side of sour cream

Kielbasa

$7.95

Polish Keilbasa served with sour cabbage and bread

Potato Pancakes

$7.95

2 home made Potato Pancakes with a side of sour cream

Add Chicken Goulash

$4.95

add our delicious Goulash with Potato Pancakes and feel the taste of home

Chicken "Kotlet"

$13.95

Grandma Recipe of our delicious Chicken "Kutlet" served with mashed potato and salad of the day

Golabki

$7.95

Stuffed Cabbage with creamy tomato sauce

Kielbasa Mac and Cheese

$7.95

3rd place in HV Mac and Cheese festival 2022

Soups and Salads

Rosol

$4.95+

Chicken Soup with Polish Noodles

Soup of the day

$4.95+

House Salad

$7.95

Dessert

Brazilian Sweet cups

$7.95

Brigadeiro

$1.95

Truffles

$1.95

Brazilian Sweet Container

$8.95

Flan

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$6.45

Cheesecake

$5.95

red Velvet

$6.95

Chocolate Chip Lava

$6.95

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Beverages

Coffee/Tea

$2.25+

Iced Coffee/Tea

$2.75+

Latte/Cappuccino

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Cans

$2.50

Drink Bottles

$3.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Healthy Delights

Acai Berry bowl

$8.95+

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.95+

Detox Juice

$4.95+

Cucumber, apple, ginger, carrot, and lemon

Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Layers of yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit

Create Your Own

$4.95+

Fruit cup

$4.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Kids Pierogi

$3.95

portion of 3 pierogi

Kids Chicken "Kotlet"

$6.95

choice of mashed potatoes or french fries

Specials

Picanha

$21.99

Buffet adult

$19.95

Buffet kids

$9.95

Chicken Stroganoff

$14.95

Chicken wrap

$9.95

Roasted chicken legs

$13.99Out of stock

Arroz con pollo

$11.95

Taco Tuesday 3 units

$6.50

Individual Taco

$2.50

Pork loin

$15.95

Chicken wings 12 ct

$11.95

Shrimp with ancient grains

$12.95

Catering 1\2 Tray

Pierogi 1\2 Tray

$45.00

Kielbasa 1\2 Tray

$75.00

Potato Pancakes 1\2 Tray

$45.00

Chicken Kotlet 1\2 Tray

$75.00

Golabki 1\2 Tray

$55.00

Kielbasa Mac and Cheese 1\2 Tray

$55.00

Rice 1\2 Tray

$35.00

Beans 1\2 Tray

$35.00

Stuffed Chicken 1\2 Tray

$85.00

Polish Meatballs 1\2 Tray

$65.00

Chicken a LA Krakow 1\2 Tray

$75.00

Goulash 1\2 Tray

$55.00

Kebab 1\2 Tray

$75.00

Mixed Vegetables 1\2 Tray

$35.00

Potato Balls 1\2 Tray

$35.00

Mini Pastel 10 units

$20.00

Mini savory 50

$35.00

Salad 1\2 Tray

$35.00

Catering Full Tray

Pierogi Full Tray

$90.00

Kielbasa Full Tray

$130.00

Potato Pancakes Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Kotlet Full Tray

$130.00

Golabki Full Tray

$95.00

Kielbasa Mac and Cheese Full Tray

$95.00

Rice Full Tray

$65.00

Beans Full Tray

$65.00

Stuffed Chicken Full Tray

$145.00

Polish Meatballs Full Tray

$105.00

Chicken a LA Krakow Full Tray

$135.00

Goulash Full Tray

$95.00

Kebab Full Tray

$130.00

Mixed Vegetables Full Tray

$60.00

Mini Savory 100 count

$65.00

Mini Pastel 25 count

$50.00

Salad Full Tray

$60.00

Potato Balls Full Tray

$60.00

Misc

Chocolate

$3.00

Candy

$1.75

Cookies

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

PBF Café, a family-owned and operated eatery, offers a Polish and Brazilian menu, bringing charm and the ‘taste of home’ to the Hudson Valley.

Location

42 Orchard St, Walden, NY 12586

Directions

