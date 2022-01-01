Peach Bottom Inn Cafe imageView gallery
American

Peach Bottom Inn Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1848 Lay Road

Delta, PA 17314

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Philly Cheese Steak Sub

DELI SANDWICHES & SUBS

Roast Beef Sand

$7.75

Chicken Salad Sand.

$7.75

Classic BLT

$6.95

Ham/ Turk/ Sand Combo

$7.75

Sliced Ham Sand

$6.95

Ham, Tuna, Rst Beef Sub

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

$8.50

Sliced Turkey Sand

$7.75

Tuna \ Chicken Salad Wrap Combo

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sand

$6.95

This is a note

FRYER FOOD

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.95

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Veggie

$1.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.50Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$3.75Out of stock

GRILL FEATURES

1/2 lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$7.95

Burger Patty (no roll)

$5.50

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Gr Bacon & Cheese

$7.00

Gr Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Gr.Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$7.75

Hamburger

$6.75

Impossible Burger

$8.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.75

Onion Rings

$3.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95

Ice Cream

Choco Taco

$2.65

Jack&Jill Orange Cream Bar

$1.95

Jack&Jill Strawberry Shortcake

$1.95

King Cone

$2.75

Mrs Fields Ice Cream Cookie sandwich

$2.65

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Turkey Hill Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Turkey Hill Sundae Cup

$2.95

Made to Order Fresh Salads

1 Scoop Of Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Ceasar Salad (Plain)

$6.00Out of stock

Chef's Salad

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Garden Salad

$9.50

Large Garden Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$9.50

Garden salad with chicken salad

$9.50

Sides & Snacks

2 Hard boiled eggs

$2.00Out of stock

Medium Martins Chips

$2.29

Cereal Boxes

$2.25

Dinner Roll

$0.75

Side Sauces (BBQ HM, Ranch)

$0.50

Side Cole Slaw

$1.25Out of stock

Small Potato Chips

$1.35

Snyders Pretzels/ Combos

$1.65

Vegetable of the day

$3.50

W/ Bacon

$3.25

W\ Cheese

$0.75

XLARGE MARTINS CHIPS

$4.99

Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$5.00

Bread Bowl Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Cup Of Soup

$3.50

Sweets & Desserts

2 Cookies Pack

$2.95

2 Muffins Box

$3.50

Assorted Loaf Cakes

$3.50

Bear Claw Danish

$3.25Out of stock

Butterfinger/ Baby Ruth Bars

$1.65

Cinnamon Roll

$1.65

Clif Power Bar

$2.50

Crunch Choc. Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Danishes

$3.50Out of stock

Hershey / Snickers Bar

$1.65

Homemade Brownies

$3.50

Homemade Granola Bar

$3.00

Homemade Pumpkin Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Kit Kat

$1.65

Milky Way

$1.30

Nabisco Snacks

$1.25

Pillsbury Cookie Bag \ Mixed Nuts Bag

$1.50

Reeses

$1.50

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.00Out of stock

Sara Lee brownie

$2.25Out of stock

Single Jumbo Cookie

$1.75

Mini Cheese cake

$4.00Out of stock

Three Musketeers

$1.50

Today's Special

PBI Chix Sand

$7.95

Side Egg Roll

$2.00

Egg Casserole

$5.50Out of stock

General Tso Chicken

$11.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

24 oz Fountain Soda

$1.99

IZZE Cans

$2.50

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Black Stag Espresso Coffee

$3.95

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$2.75

Celsius Energy

$3.75

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee \ Hot Tea

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Gatorade 20.0 Oz

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Honest Tea

$3.50

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Jarrito Orange/ Pineapple

$2.75

Lipton Peach Tea

$1.95

Mt Dew

$1.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Nesquick Choc. Milk

$1.75

Orange Crush

$1.95Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.95

Pepsi NITRO Can

$2.50

Propel Sport Drink

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95Out of stock

Sm. Arizona Tea

$1.75

Small 16.9oz Water

$1.25

SNAPPLE

$3.50

Tropicana Juice

$2.39

Vitamin water

$2.25

Wholesome Milks

$1.65

Energy Drinks

Bang Energy Cans

$3.25Out of stock

Celsius Energy

$3.50

Celsius Energy

$3.50

Monster Cans

$3.25

Monster Java

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Pure Leaf Iced Teas

PL Unsweet Lemon

$2.35

PL Unsweet Green

$2.35

PL Lemon

$2.35

PL Mango Hibiscus

$2.35Out of stock

PL Peach

$2.35

PL Raspberry

$2.35

PL Sweet Tea

$2.35

PL Tea & Lemonade

$2.35Out of stock

PL Green Tea

$2.35

Turkey Hill Iced Teas

TH Diet Iced Tea

$1.49

TH Fruit Punch

$1.49

TH Iced Tea

$1.49

TH Lemonade

$1.49

TH Orange

$1.49

TH Raspberry Tea

$1.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

1848 Lay Road, Delta, PA 17314

