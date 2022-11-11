Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

PBR Hanover

review star

No reviews yet

9325 Chamberlayne Rd

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Roasted Wings (12)
Quick Pepperoni Pizza

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Rolled in an Egg Roll Wrap and Fried

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded and Fried Cheese Curds, Served with Zesty Tomato Sauce and Spicy Honey for Dipping

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Mozzarella-Stuffed Pizza dough, baked and served with fresh tomato sauce. Can't be made gluten-free

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Blackberry Balsamic, Prosciutto Lardons, Goat Cheese

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips, served with Ranch Dressing

Spicy Meatballs

Spicy Meatballs

$12.00

House-Made Meatballs, in Zesty Tomato Sauce, served with Brick Oven Bread. **Meatballs contain pork, gluten, dairy, egg

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Spinach and Artichoke Hearts, mixed with 3 cheese dip. Served with Brick Oven Bread for Dipping.

Fried Pepperoni

$9.00Out of stock

Wings

Boneless Wings
$11.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00
Fried Cauliflower Wings

Fried Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ **BREADING CONTAINS MILK**

Roasted Wings (12)

Roasted Wings (12)

$18.00

Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ **Temporary price increase due to nationwide shortages**

Roasted Wings (6)

Roasted Wings (6)

$11.00

Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ **Temporary price increase due to nationwide shortages**

Salads

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Chicken to any salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled Chicken

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Brick Oven Croutons, With Your Choice of Dressing

Medi Salad

Medi Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Italian Dressing, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Side Caesar Salad
$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00
Side House Salad
$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00
Side Medi Salad

Side Medi Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Italian Dressing, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Blackberry Balsamic Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Prosciutto Lardons, Pickled Red Onions

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$14.00

Pink Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Basil, Parmesan

Pizza Mac & Cheese

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Mixed Cheese, Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Oregano

Corey's Spaghetti and Meaballs

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Steak, Provolone, Cheez Whiz, Green Peppers, Onions with Chips

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella. Can’t Be Made Gluten Free

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Spicy Coppa, Provolone, Italian Dressing, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Lettuce, Tomato

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs, Provolone, Mozzarella, Oregano, Zesty Tomato Sauce

Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

Champagne Vin, Vegan Cheese, Spinach, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Dressing, Provolone, Spinach, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

PBR Winter Chili
$15.00

$15.00

Pizza

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$16.00

Buffalo Ranch, Mixed Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Nashville Style Hot Chicken Green Onion, Red Onion

Attack of the Hanover Tomatoes!

Attack of the Hanover Tomatoes!

$15.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato Slices, Fried Green Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct

$13.00

Margherita-Style Pizza with Fresh Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil

BYO Pizza

$11.00

Design your own pizza from the crust up!

Farmer's Market

Farmer's Market

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Artichokes, Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Parmesan

Fatty Smokes

Fatty Smokes

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Jalapeno

Fight Club

Fight Club

$17.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Soppressata, Spicy Copa, Proscuitto, Jalapeno Peppers, Oregano

HALF & HALF Specialty

HALF Specialty & HALF BYO
$7.00

$7.00
Hipster

Hipster

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Puree, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Bacon, Roasted Brussels, Cauliflower, Caramelized Onion, Jalapenos, Spicy Honey

Quick Pepperoni Pizza

Quick Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Quick Plain Cheese

Quick Plain Cheese

$11.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$15.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Honey

Supreme

Supreme

$18.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Spicy Coppa, Bacon, Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers

The Godfather

The Godfather

$17.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs (contain dairy, gluten, egg, pork, veal, beef)

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

The Jam

The Jam

$15.00

Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Proscuitto, Arugula, Parmesan

Total Eclipse

Total Eclipse

$14.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil

Ultra Instinct
$18.00

$18.00

Shadow's Revnege
$18.00

$18.00

Dessert

Brownie

$8.00

Cream Cheese Frosting, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Cannoli Chip Dip

Cannoli Chip Dip

$8.00

Fried Cinnamon Sugar Cannoli Shell with Chocolate and Ricotta Dip

Dough-Nuts

Dough-Nuts

$8.00

Fried Dough, Cinnamon Sugar, Raspberry Sauce

Nightingale Chocolate french roast

$7.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake
$8.00

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream
$5.00

$5.00

Nightingale Cookie Monster
$7.00

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

Beer

C:Bingo Beer Lager (16oz)

$7.00

C:Bold Rock Apple

$6.00

C:Bud Light (12oz)

$5.00

C:Budweiser (16oz)

$5.00

C:Coors Light (16oz)

$5.00

C:Guinness (16oz)

$6.50

C:Hardywood Richmond Lager (16oz)

$6.00

C:Michelob Ultra (12oz)

$4.50

C:Miller High Life (16oz)

$6.00Out of stock

C:Miller Lite (16oz)

$5.00

C:PBR (16oz)

$3.00

C:White Claw Black Cherry (12oz)

$5.50

C:White Claw Grapefruit (12oz)

$5.50

C:White Claw Mango (12oz)

$5.50

C:White Claw Watermelon (12oz)

$5.50

C: Little Lights Hefeweizen

$5.50

C: COTU Brewski Lager

$6.00

B: Heineken 0.0

$6.00

C: Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Wine

B:Opera Prima Brut

$23.00

B:Dark Harvest Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

B: Placido Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.00

B:Cupcake sauv blanc

$25.00

B: Le Fraghe Rose

$30.00

B:Bieler BTR Cabernet

$32.00

B:Barbera Le Orme

$34.00

B:Red Diamond Pinot Noir

$30.00

Canned Cocktails

Belle Isle Can Blood Orange Soda

$6.00

Belle Isle Can Blood Orange

$6.00

Belle Isle Can Cherry Lime Drive

$6.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Honey Hab Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Ruby Red Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Transfusion

$6.00

Belle Isle Honey Hab Lemonade

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Lime

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

NUTRL Pineapple Vodka Seltzer

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.50Out of stock

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

TOGO Cocktails

Our Signature Cocktails, packaged in to-go Capri-Sun Style bags! Each bag is a single serving

TO-GO Jane's Addiction

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry Vodka, Fresh Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda

TO-GO Pick Your Kick

$10.00

Your Choice of: Tito's Vodka, Belle Isle Honey Habanero, or Crown Royal Apple, mixed with Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

TO-GO Sunday Bloody Sunday

$10.00

Cirrus Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, Lime Juice, Celery, Lime, Pickle, Olive

TO-GO Mango Tango

$10.00

Belle Isle Ruby Red Grapefruit Moonshine, Grapefruit Juice, Orange Juice, Mango Syrup

TO-GO Passion Fruit Rum Punch

$10.00

Virago Rum, Passionfruit Puree, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Grenadine

TO-GO Fig-get About It

$10.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey, House-Made Fig Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Soda

TO-GO Jameson Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, St. Germaine Elderflower, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Event

Event Draft Beer

$4.00

Event Liquor

$4.00

Event Wine

$4.00

Event Can Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Neapolitan Style Pizza's baked fresh in our Authentic Marri Forni Brick Oven. Reaching temperatures of over 800 degrees, our mouth watering flavorful pies only take about 120 seconds to bake! Complimented by an incredible draft beer line up that is always bringing in the freshest local, regional and American craft favorites, your Pizza & Beer experience is one you will never forget!

Website

Location

9325 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

