Pubbelly Doral/Shoma 9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4
Doral, FL 33178
Popular Items
Snacks
Edamame
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
French Onion Miso Soup
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
Japanese Fried Chicken
mustard miso, pickles, lettuce, kimchee, seaweed salt
Lobster Donuts
Miso Traditional Soup
Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro
PB Vegan Pizza
Pork Belly Gyozas
Onion Marmalade, shichimi, su shoyu, chives
Rockshrimp Tempura
Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'
Salmon Tartare Taquito
avocado mousse, pico de gallo, masago roe, one each
Screaming Orgasm
5pcs of seared bigeye tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, masago and scallions
Seaweed Salad
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings
corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil
Short Rib Crispy Rice
Spicy Edamame
Tostones Con Ceviche
Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion
Tuna Pizza
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
Tuna Tartare
Diced tuna, capers, shallots, tosazu, wasabi cream, sesame oil, nori chips
Robata Grill
Spare Ribs
Spare Ribs, Chinese BBQ, pickles
Chicken Yakitori
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
Filet Mignon
Filet mignon, yuzu truffle and charred spring onions grilled to your preferred temperature
Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
Lobster Dynamite
Miso Black Cod
Black cod, sweet miso, charred spring onions and sliced lemon
PB Kimchee Fried Rice
Pork Belly
1 skewer of pork belly, teriyaki and tobanjan
Steak Anticucho
2 skewers of steak grilled to your preferred temperature, rustic aji panca sauce
Salmon Robata
bok choy, garlic, ginger, soy
Vegetables
Baby Bok Choy
Garlic ponzu, black beans, red chili flakes
Baby Zucchini
Yuzu truffle sauce and sesame seeds
Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
Heirloom tomatoes and burrata, onions, basil, ponzu
House Fries
Side of House Fries
Japanese Eggplant
Red miso, garlic chips, chives, sesame
Korean Bravas
Kimchee, cilantro aioli, crispy garlic
Shishito Peppers
Miso sauce and pistachio
Truffle Corn
3pc of corn grilled, cotija cheese, truffle crema, yuzu
Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg lettuce, creamy ginger dressing, rashest, beets, onions and daikon
Pubbelly Rolls
Bigeye Tuna Roll
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Butter Krab Roll
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Crispy Salmon Roll
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Crunchy Quinoa
Quinoa shrimp, kanikama, avocado, ginger, jalapeno, spicy ponzu
Navarro Salmon
6pcs Kanikama, salmon, mozzarella, serrano, crispy shallots, eel sauce, spicy mayo
DJ Roll
Salmon, shrimp, krab, masago, cream cheese, avocado
The Heat Roll
8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Sake Aburi
Seared salmon, kanikama, yuzu miso, truffle, schichimi
Spicy Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
Wagyu Beef Tartare
8pcs Avocado asian pear inside topped with wagyu beef tartar and spicy mayo. Truffle poached egg on the side
Yellowtail Roll
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Acebichado Roll
Lobster, shrimp, soy paper, leche de tigre, red onion, cancha corn