Pubbelly Doral/Shoma 9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Salmon Roll
Bigeye Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll

Snacks

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt

French Onion Miso Soup

$11.00

soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit

Japanese Fried Chicken

$16.00

mustard miso, pickles, lettuce, kimchee, seaweed salt

Lobster Donuts

$22.00
Miso Traditional Soup

$7.00

Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro

PB Vegan Pizza

$13.00
Pork Belly Gyozas

$16.00Out of stock

Onion Marmalade, shichimi, su shoyu, chives

Rockshrimp Tempura

$21.00

Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'

Salmon Tartare Taquito

$6.50

avocado mousse, pico de gallo, masago roe, one each

Screaming Orgasm

$19.00Out of stock

5pcs of seared bigeye tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, masago and scallions

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad

Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings

$16.00Out of stock

corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Short Rib Crispy Rice

$15.00
Spicy Edamame

$9.00
Tostones Con Ceviche

$19.00

Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion

Tuna Pizza

$19.00

Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Diced tuna, capers, shallots, tosazu, wasabi cream, sesame oil, nori chips

Robata Grill

Spare Ribs

$24.00

Spare Ribs, Chinese BBQ, pickles

Chicken Yakitori

$14.00

1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds

Filet Mignon

$39.00Out of stock

Filet mignon, yuzu truffle and charred spring onions grilled to your preferred temperature

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic

Lobster Dynamite

$36.00Out of stock
Miso Black Cod

$35.00Out of stock

Black cod, sweet miso, charred spring onions and sliced lemon

PB Kimchee Fried Rice

$17.00
Pork Belly

$18.00

1 skewer of pork belly, teriyaki and tobanjan

Steak Anticucho

$19.00

2 skewers of steak grilled to your preferred temperature, rustic aji panca sauce

Salmon Robata

$26.00

bok choy, garlic, ginger, soy

Vegetables

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic ponzu, black beans, red chili flakes

Baby Zucchini

$12.00

Yuzu truffle sauce and sesame seeds

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

$15.00Out of stock

Heirloom tomatoes and burrata, onions, basil, ponzu

House Fries

$6.00

Side of House Fries

Japanese Eggplant

$12.00

Red miso, garlic chips, chives, sesame

Korean Bravas

$13.00

Kimchee, cilantro aioli, crispy garlic

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Miso sauce and pistachio

Truffle Corn

$13.00

3pc of corn grilled, cotija cheese, truffle crema, yuzu

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, creamy ginger dressing, rashest, beets, onions and daikon

Pubbelly Rolls

Bigeye Tuna Roll

$21.00

5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt

Butter Krab Roll

$18.00

2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu

Crispy Salmon Roll

$18.00

8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Quinoa

$17.00

Quinoa shrimp, kanikama, avocado, ginger, jalapeno, spicy ponzu

Navarro Salmon

$17.00

6pcs Kanikama, salmon, mozzarella, serrano, crispy shallots, eel sauce, spicy mayo

DJ Roll

$19.00

Salmon, shrimp, krab, masago, cream cheese, avocado

The Heat Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top

Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top

Sake Aburi

$18.00

Seared salmon, kanikama, yuzu miso, truffle, schichimi

Spicy Veggie Roll

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$20.00

8pcs Avocado asian pear inside topped with wagyu beef tartar and spicy mayo. Truffle poached egg on the side

Yellowtail Roll

$20.00

8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes

Acebichado Roll

$24.00

Lobster, shrimp, soy paper, leche de tigre, red onion, cancha corn

Pubbelly Sashimi