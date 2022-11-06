PB Wraps imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Chicken

PB Wraps 2409 South Dixie Highway

review star

No reviews yet

2409 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Curly Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Bowls

Rene Fish Bowl

$10.75

Baja Bowl

$10.75

Asian Bowl

$10.75

Chicken Strips & Wings

Chicken Strips

$11.45

6pc Buffalo Wings

$9.45

10pc Buffalo Wings

$13.95

15pc Buffalo Wings

$19.45

20pc Buffalo Wings

$23.45

Gyros

Super Gyro

$11.45

Gyro on Pita

$10.75

Gyro Platter

$11.95

Hot off the Grill

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Rene Burger

$10.45

Sliders

$11.45

Cuban Sandwich

$10.75

Tuscani Panini

$10.75

Super Burrito

$11.45

Quesadilla

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Mini Burger

$5.45

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.45

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.45

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.45

Salads

Small Market Salad

$4.50

Large Market Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$8.95

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.45

Chef Salad

$11.45

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.45

Sides

Curly Fries

$5.00

Chesse Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Small Black Beans & Rice

$3.50

Large Black Beans & Rice

$5.00

Small Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Large Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Ultimate Fries

$7.00

Cookie

$2.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Vegetarian

Hummus Veggie

$9.00

Super Black Bean Burrito

$9.45

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.45

Beyond Burger

$11.45

Wrap Trays

Small Wrap Tray

$85.00

Medium Wrap Tray

$120.00

Large Wrap Tray

$195.00

Large Salad Tray (7-10 people)

$35.00

Cookie Tray (7-10 people)

$25.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.45

Fajita Wrap

$11.45

California Turkey Club Wrap

$10.75

South Beach Tuna Wrap

$10.75

Honey Turkey BLT Wrap

$10.75

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Baja Fish Wrap

$11.45

Make It A Meal

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

NA Beverages

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

Flavored Teas

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Smoothie

$4.50

Kids Cup

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coke Can

$2.50

Energy Drink

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

IT'S A WRAP!

Location

2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
PB Wraps image

