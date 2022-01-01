Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza Vernon

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheese 16"
Mozzarella Sticks
Medium Cheese 12"

Pizza

Cheese 8"

Cheese 8"

$7.79
Bacon Cheeseburger 8"

Bacon Cheeseburger 8"

$12.99

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken 8"

BBQ Chicken 8"

$10.79

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken 8"

Buffalo Chicken 8"

$10.79

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto 8"

$11.29

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Choice Special 8"

Choice Special 8"

$13.29

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Clam Casino 8"

Clam Casino 8"

$12.99

clam pizza with bacon

Classic Margherita 8"

$9.79

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White 8"

Famous White 8"

$10.79

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian 8"

Gourmet Vegetarian 8"

$12.99

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast 8"

Hawaiian Feast 8"

$10.99

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pie 8"

Lasagna Pie 8"

$12.99

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern 8"

Midwestern 8"

$12.99

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Margherita 8"

Pepperoni Margherita 8"

$12.99

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly 8"

Piggly Wiggly 8"

$12.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Vegetarian Delight 8"

Vegetarian Delight 8"

$10.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Medium Cheese 12"

Medium Cheese 12"

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

$21.49

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken 12"

$17.99

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$17.99

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto 12"

$19.99

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Choice Special 12"

$22.49

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Clam Casino 12"

$20.99

clam pizza with bacon

Classic Margherita 12"

$16.79

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White 12"

$17.99

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian 12"

$21.49

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast 12"

$19.79

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pie 12"

$21.49

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern 12"

$21.49

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Margherita 12"

$21.49

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly 12"

$21.49

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Vegetarian Delight 12"

$19.79

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

White Veggie

$21.99

Clam Pizza

$19.49

Medium Cheese - GF

$14.99

Bacon Cheeseburger - GF

$22.49

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken - GF

$18.99

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken - GF

$18.99

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto - GF

$20.99

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Choice Special - GF

$23.49

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Clam Casino - GF

$21.99

clam pizza with bacon

Clam Pizza - GF

$20.49

garlic oil clams

Classic Margherita - GF

$17.79

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White - GF

$18.99

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian - GF

$22.49

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast - GF

$20.79

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pizza - GF

$22.49

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern Pizza - GF

$22.49

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Magherita - GF

$22.49

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly - GF

$22.49

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Vegetarian Delight - GF

$20.79

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

White Vegetarian - GF

$22.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Cheese 16"

$17.99

Bacon Cheeseburger 16"

$27.99

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken 16"

$24.99

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$24.99

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto 16"

$26.49

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Choice Special 16"

$28.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Clam Casino 16"

$26.99

clam pizza with bacon

Classic Margherita 16"

$21.99

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White 16"

$24.49

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian 16"

$27.99

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast 16"

$25.99

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pie 16"

$27.99

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern 16"

$27.99

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Margherita 16"

$27.99

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly 16"

$27.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Vegetarian Delight 16"

$25.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

1/2 Sheet Cheese

$18.99

Bacon Cheeseburger - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken - 1/2 Sheet

$25.99

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken - 1/2 Sheet

$25.99

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto - 1/2 Sheet

$27.49

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Choice Special - 1/2 Sheet

$29.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Clam Casino - 1/2 Sheet

$27.99

clam pizza with bacon

Clam Pizza - 1/2 Sheet

$26.99

garlic oil clams

Classic Margherita - 1/2 Sheet

$22.99

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White - 1/2 Sheet

$25.49

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast - 1/2 Sheet

$26.99

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pizza - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern Pizza - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Margherita - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly - 1/2 Sheet

$28.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Vegetarian Delight - 1/2 Sheet

$26.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

White Vegetarian - 1/2 Sheet

$27.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Full Sheet Cheese

$35.99

Bacon Cheeseburger - Full Sheet

$55.99

hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese

BBQ Chicken - Full Sheet

$49.99

chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken - Full Sheet

$49.99

chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto - Full Sheet

$52.99

pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes

Clam Casino - Full Sheet

$53.99

clam pizza with bacon

Clam Pizza - Full Sheet

$51.99

garlic oil clams

Classic Margherita - Full Sheet

$43.99

oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Famous White - Full Sheet

$48.99

chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Vegetarian - Full Sheet

$55.99

garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella

Hawaiian Feast - Full Sheet

$51.99

ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Lasagna Pizza - Full Sheet

$55.99

ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Midwestern Pizza - Full Sheet

$55.99

BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon

Pepperoni Margherita - Full Sheet

$55.99

garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese

Piggly Wiggly - Full Sheet

$55.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese

Veggie Delight - Full Sheet

$51.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

White Vegetarian - Full Sheet

$53.99

onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Slice Roni

$3.50

Slices Cheese

$3.50

Calzones

Calzone - Personal

$10.99

Calzone - Medium

$14.79

Calzone - X-Large

$20.99

Stromboli

Stromboli - Medium

$16.99

Stromboli - Large

$24.99

Cheese Steaks

Texas Cheesesteak - Half

$10.99

Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce

Philly Cheesesteak - Half

$10.99

shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak - Half

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Half

$10.99

Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak - Half

$10.99

Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak - Whole

$16.49

shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo

Texas Cheesesteak- Whole

$16.49

Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole

$16.49

Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole

$16.49

Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole

$16.49

Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak - Giant

$20.99

shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo

Texas Cheesesteak - Giant

$20.99

Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant

$20.99

Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant

$20.99

Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant

$20.99

Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese

Grinders

All Grinders served with lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese, mayo, salt & pepper Parm grinders served with marinara sauce & Provolone cheese

Ham - Half

$7.49

Genoa Salami - Half

$8.49

Pepperoni - Half

$8.49

Tuna - Half

$8.99Out of stock

Vegetarian - Half

$7.99

Chicken Patty - Half

$8.49

Chicken Club - Half

$8.99

BLT - Half

$8.99

Turkey - Half

$8.49

Turkey Club - Half

$9.29

Roast Beef - Half

$9.29

Italian - Half

$8.99

Meatball - Half

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan - Half

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan - Half

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Fish Filet - Half

$9.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Clam Roll - Half

$9.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Po Boy - Half

$9.49

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce

Sausage - Half

$8.99Out of stock

Ham- Whole

$11.29

Genoa Salami- Whole

$13.29

Pepperoni- Whole

$12.99

Tuna- Whole

$13.49Out of stock

Vegetarian- Whole

$11.99

Chicken Patty- Whole

$12.99

Chicken Club- Whole

$13.49

BLT- Whole

$12.99

Turkey- Whole

$13.49

Turkey Club- Whole

$13.99

Roast Beef- Whole

$13.99

Italian- Whole

$12.99

Meatball- Whole

$14.29

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan- Whole

$14.29

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan- Whole

$14.29

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Clam Roll- Whole

$14.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Fish Filet- Whole

$14.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Po Boy- Whole

$14.49

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce

Sausage - Whole

$14.29Out of stock

Ham - Giant

$14.49

Genoa Salami - Giant

$16.49

Pepperoni - Giant

$15.99

Tuna - Giant

$16.99Out of stock

Vegetarian - Giant

$15.49

Chicken Patty - Giant

$15.99

Chicken Club - Giant

$16.99

BLT - Giant

$16.99

Turkey - Giant

$16.49

Turkey Club - Giant

$17.99

Roast Beef - Giant

$17.99

Italian - Giant

$16.99

Meatball - Giant

$16.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan - Giant

$16.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan - Giant

$16.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Fish Filet - Giant

$17.99

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Clam Roll - Giant

$17.99

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Po Boy - Giant

$17.99

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce

Sausage - Giant

$16.99Out of stock

Wraps

Ham - Wrap

$7.49

Genoa Salami - Wrap

$8.49

Pepperoni - Wrap

$8.49

Tuna - Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Vegetarian - Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Patty - Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Club - Wrap

$8.99

BLT - Wrap

$8.99

Turkey - Wrap

$8.49

Turkey Club - Wrap

$9.29

Roast Beef - Wrap

$9.29

Italian - Wrap

$8.99

Meatball - Wrap

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan - Wrap

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan - Wrap

$8.99

served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Fish Filet - Wrap

$9.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Clam Roll - Wrap

$9.49

served with american cheese and tartar sauce

Po Boy - Wrap

$9.49

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

chicken strips, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$8.99

chicken strips in hot sauce, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing

Turkey Club Specialty Wrap

$9.49

classic turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo and bacon

Tuna Specialty Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$9.79

chicken tender, ham, swiss cheese, romaine, honey mustard

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Chicken

$9.79

Swiss Bacon Ranch

$10.79

Crispy Chicken

$9.79

Grilled Pesto Mozzarella

$9.99

House Burgers

Hamburger

$11.49+

Served on a brioche roll. Customize if you need to add condiments

Cheeseburger

$12.49+

Served on a brioche roll. Customize if you need to add condiments

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Served on a brioche roll. Customize if you need to add condiments

Wings & Tenders

Tenders

$8.79+

4 Pc Wings

$7.79

A good snack

7 Pc Wings

$11.79

A good snack

10 Pc Wings

$16.49

Meal for one

12 Pc Wings

$19.99

15 Pc Wings

$23.49

This will fill you!

20 Pc Wings

$31.99

Snack for 3 or 4

25 Pc Wings

$37.99

Meal for 2

35 Pc Wings

$54.99

Call a friend!

50 Pc Wings

$74.99

It's a get together!

75 Pc Wings

$119.99

It's a party!

100 Pc Wings

$144.99

It's a huge party!

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.79

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.79

Steak Quesadilla

$16.49

Pastas

Penne

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.49

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.49

Cheese Ravioli

$17.49

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

Side Of Sausage

$6.99Out of stock

Seafood Dinners

Fried Fish

$17.99

Clam Strips

$17.99

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood Combo

$17.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.49+

Mixed green salad with mozzarella cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.49+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Tuna Salad

$10.99+Out of stock

Tossed Salad served with our signature Tuna Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.99+

Tossed salad topped with Ham, Genoa Salami & Pepperoni

Greek Salad

$10.99+

Tossed salad topped with Feta & Kalamata olives

Chef Salad

$10.99+

Tossed salad topped with Roast Beef & Turkey

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99+

Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99+

Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke hearts & Kalamata olives

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Buffalo Tender strips served on our house salad

Sides & Starters

10" Fried Dough

$9.99

10" Fried dough powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, marinara sauce

Cajun Fries

$4.99+

Cheese Fries

$9.49

Curly Fries

$4.99+

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

House Cut Fries

$4.99+

Garlic Bread

$3.49+

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$6.49+

Garlic Knots

$9.49

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Lemon Pepper Fries

$4.99+

Loaded Fries

$11.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Potato Chips

$2.49

Potato Skins

$10.49

Psycho Breadsticks

$9.49

Side of Sauce

$1.79

Side Salad

$4.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.49

Cheese Cake

$6.49

Carrot Cake

$6.49

10" Fried Dough

$9.99

10" Fried dough powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, marinara sauce

Retail Drinks

Coke

$3.49+

Diet Coke

$3.49+

Ginger Ale

$3.49+

Sprite

$3.49+

Root Beer

$3.49+

Grape

$3.49+

Orange

$3.49+

Iced Tea

$3.49

Water

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

425 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT 06066

Directions

