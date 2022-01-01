- Home
Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza Vernon
No reviews yet
425 Talcottville Road
Vernon, CT 06066
Popular Items
Pizza
Cheese 8"
Bacon Cheeseburger 8"
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
BBQ Chicken 8"
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken 8"
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Pesto 8"
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
Choice Special 8"
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
Clam Casino 8"
clam pizza with bacon
Classic Margherita 8"
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Famous White 8"
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Gourmet Vegetarian 8"
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
Hawaiian Feast 8"
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
Lasagna Pie 8"
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Midwestern 8"
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
Pepperoni Margherita 8"
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
Piggly Wiggly 8"
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
Vegetarian Delight 8"
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Medium Cheese 12"
White Veggie
Clam Pizza
Medium Cheese - GF
Clam Pizza - GF
garlic oil clams
Cheese 16"
1/2 Sheet Cheese
Clam Pizza - 1/2 Sheet
garlic oil clams
Full Sheet Cheese
Clam Pizza - Full Sheet
garlic oil clams
Slice Roni
Slices Cheese
Cheese Steaks
Texas Cheesesteak - Half
Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce
Grinders
Ham - Half
Genoa Salami - Half
Pepperoni - Half
Tuna - Half
Vegetarian - Half
Chicken Patty - Half
Chicken Club - Half
BLT - Half
Turkey - Half
Turkey Club - Half
Roast Beef - Half
Italian - Half
Meatball - Half
Sausage - Half
Ham- Whole
Genoa Salami- Whole
Pepperoni- Whole
Tuna- Whole
Vegetarian- Whole
Chicken Patty- Whole
Chicken Club- Whole
BLT- Whole
Turkey- Whole
Turkey Club- Whole
Roast Beef- Whole
Italian- Whole
Sausage - Whole
Ham - Giant
Genoa Salami - Giant
Pepperoni - Giant
Tuna - Giant
Vegetarian - Giant
Chicken Patty - Giant
Chicken Club - Giant
BLT - Giant
Turkey - Giant
Turkey Club - Giant
Roast Beef - Giant
Italian - Giant
Sausage - Giant
Wraps
Ham - Wrap
Genoa Salami - Wrap
Pepperoni - Wrap
Tuna - Wrap
Vegetarian - Wrap
Chicken Patty - Wrap
Chicken Club - Wrap
BLT - Wrap
Turkey - Wrap
Turkey Club - Wrap
Roast Beef - Wrap
Italian - Wrap
Tuna Specialty Wrap
Cordon Bleu Wrap
chicken tender, ham, swiss cheese, romaine, honey mustard
Chicken Sandwiches
House Burgers
Wings & Tenders
Tenders
4 Pc Wings
7 Pc Wings
10 Pc Wings
12 Pc Wings
15 Pc Wings
20 Pc Wings
25 Pc Wings
35 Pc Wings
50 Pc Wings
75 Pc Wings
100 Pc Wings
Quesadillas
Pastas
Salads
Tossed Salad
Caesar Salad
Tuna Salad
Antipasto Salad
Greek Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sides & Starters
10" Fried Dough
Cajun Fries
Cheese Fries
Curly Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
House Cut Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
Garlic Knots
Jalapeño Poppers
Lemon Pepper Fries
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Potato Skins
Psycho Breadsticks
Side of Sauce
Side Salad
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
425 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT 06066