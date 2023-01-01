- Home
- West Hartford
- Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza - West Hartford
Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza West Hartford
14 Oakwood Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Pizza
- Cheese 8"$7.79
- Bacon Cheeseburger 8"$12.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken 8"$10.79
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 8"$10.79
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto 8"$11.29
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Choice Special 8"$13.29
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
- Clam Casino 8"$12.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Classic Margherita 8"$9.79
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White 8"$10.79
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian 8"$12.99
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast 8"$10.99
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pie 8"$12.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern 8"$12.99
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Margherita 8"$12.99
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly 8"$12.99
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Vegetarian Delight 8"$10.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Medium Cheese 12"$13.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger 12"$21.49
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken 12"$17.99
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 12"$17.99
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto 12"$19.99
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Choice Special 12"$22.49
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
- Clam Casino 12"$20.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Classic Margherita 12"$16.79
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White 12"$17.99
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian 12"$21.49
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast 12"$19.79
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pie 12"$21.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern 12"$21.49
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Margherita 12"$21.49
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly 12"$21.49
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Vegetarian Delight 12"$19.79
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- White Veggie$21.99
- Clam Pizza$19.49
- Medium Cheese - GF$14.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger - GF$22.49
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken - GF$18.99
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken - GF$18.99
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto - GF$20.99
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Choice Special - GF$23.49
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
- Clam Casino - GF$21.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Clam Pizza - GF$20.49
garlic oil clams
- Classic Margherita - GF$17.79
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White - GF$18.99
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian - GF$22.49
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast - GF$20.79
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pizza - GF$22.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern Pizza - GF$22.49
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Magherita - GF$22.49
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly - GF$22.49
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Vegetarian Delight - GF$20.79
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- White Vegetarian - GF$22.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Cheese 16"$17.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger 16"$27.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken 16"$24.99
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 16"$24.99
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto 16"$26.49
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Choice Special 16"$28.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
- Clam Casino 16"$26.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Classic Margherita 16"$21.99
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White 16"$24.49
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian 16"$27.99
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast 16"$25.99
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pie 16"$27.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern 16"$27.99
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Margherita 16"$27.99
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly 16"$27.99
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Vegetarian Delight 16"$25.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- 1/2 Sheet Cheese$18.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken - 1/2 Sheet$25.99
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken - 1/2 Sheet$25.99
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto - 1/2 Sheet$27.49
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Choice Special - 1/2 Sheet$29.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
- Clam Casino - 1/2 Sheet$27.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Clam Pizza - 1/2 Sheet$26.99
garlic oil clams
- Classic Margherita - 1/2 Sheet$22.99
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White - 1/2 Sheet$25.49
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast - 1/2 Sheet$26.99
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pizza - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern Pizza - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Margherita - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly - 1/2 Sheet$28.99
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Vegetarian Delight - 1/2 Sheet$26.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- White Vegetarian - 1/2 Sheet$27.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Full Sheet Cheese$35.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger - Full Sheet$55.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken - Full Sheet$49.99
chicken patty, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken - Full Sheet$49.99
chicken patty, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pesto - Full Sheet$52.99
pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella and sliced tomatoes
- Clam Casino - Full Sheet$53.99
clam pizza with bacon
- Clam Pizza - Full Sheet$51.99
garlic oil clams
- Classic Margherita - Full Sheet$43.99
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Famous White - Full Sheet$48.99
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Gourmet Vegetarian - Full Sheet$55.99
garlic, broccoli, tomatoes, eggplant, mozzarella
- Hawaiian Feast - Full Sheet$51.99
ham, pineapple and extra cheese
- Lasagna Pizza - Full Sheet$55.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- Midwestern Pizza - Full Sheet$55.99
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and bacon
- Pepperoni Margherita - Full Sheet$55.99
garlic, oil, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, asiago cheese
- Piggly Wiggly - Full Sheet$55.99
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
- Veggie Delight - Full Sheet$51.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- White Vegetarian - Full Sheet$53.99
onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Slice Roni$3.50
- Slices Cheese$3.50
Cheese Steaks
- Texas Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
- Chicken Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak - Whole$16.49
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
- Texas Cheesesteak- Whole$16.49
Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole$16.49
Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole$16.49
Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak- Whole$16.49
Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak - Giant$20.99
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
- Texas Cheesesteak - Giant$20.99
Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant$20.99
Chicken Fajita Strips sautéed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant$20.99
Chicken Cheddar Cheese steak grilled with ranch dressing and our own buffalo sauce
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak - Giant$20.99
Shredded chicken sautéed with onions, our hickory BBQ sauce and American Cheese
Grinders
- Ham - Half$7.49
- Genoa Salami - Half$8.49
- Pepperoni - Half$8.49
- Tuna - Half$8.99Out of stock
- Vegetarian - Half$7.99
- Chicken Patty - Half$8.49
- Chicken Club - Half$8.99
- BLT - Half$8.99
- Turkey - Half$8.49
- Turkey Club - Half$9.29
- Roast Beef - Half$9.29
- Italian - Half$8.99
- Meatball - Half$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan - Half$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan - Half$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Fish Filet - Half$9.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Clam Roll - Half$9.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Po Boy - Half$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
- Sausage - Half$8.99Out of stock
- Ham- Whole$11.29
- Genoa Salami- Whole$13.29
- Pepperoni- Whole$12.99
- Tuna- Whole$13.49Out of stock
- Vegetarian- Whole$11.99
- Chicken Patty- Whole$12.99
- Chicken Club- Whole$13.49
- BLT- Whole$12.99
- Turkey- Whole$13.49
- Turkey Club- Whole$13.99
- Roast Beef- Whole$13.99
- Italian- Whole$12.99
- Meatball- Whole$14.29
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan- Whole$14.29
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan- Whole$14.29
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Clam Roll- Whole$14.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Fish Filet- Whole$14.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Po Boy- Whole$14.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
- Sausage - Whole$14.29Out of stock
- Ham - Giant$14.49
- Genoa Salami - Giant$16.49
- Pepperoni - Giant$15.99
- Tuna - Giant$16.99Out of stock
- Vegetarian - Giant$15.49
- Chicken Patty - Giant$15.99
- Chicken Club - Giant$16.99
- BLT - Giant$16.99
- Turkey - Giant$16.49
- Turkey Club - Giant$17.99
- Roast Beef - Giant$17.99
- Italian - Giant$16.99
- Meatball - Giant$16.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan - Giant$16.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan - Giant$16.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Fish Filet - Giant$17.99
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Clam Roll - Giant$17.99
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Po Boy - Giant$17.99
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
- Sausage - Giant$16.99Out of stock
Wraps
- Ham - Wrap$7.49
- Genoa Salami - Wrap$8.49
- Pepperoni - Wrap$8.49
- Tuna - Wrap$8.99Out of stock
- Vegetarian - Wrap$7.99
- Chicken Patty - Wrap$8.49
- Chicken Club - Wrap$8.99
- BLT - Wrap$8.99
- Turkey - Wrap$8.49
- Turkey Club - Wrap$9.29
- Roast Beef - Wrap$9.29
- Italian - Wrap$8.99
- Meatball - Wrap$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan - Wrap$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan - Wrap$8.99
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
- Fish Filet - Wrap$9.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Clam Roll - Wrap$9.49
served with american cheese and tartar sauce
- Po Boy - Wrap$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
chicken strips, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
- Buffalo Wrap$8.99
chicken strips in hot sauce, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing
- Turkey Club Specialty Wrap$9.49
classic turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo and bacon
- Tuna Specialty Wrap$8.99Out of stock
- Cordon Bleu Wrap$9.79
chicken tender, ham, swiss cheese, romaine, honey mustard
Chicken Sandwiches
House Burgers
Wings & Tenders
- Tenders$8.79+
- 4 Pc Wings$7.79
A good snack
- 7 Pc Wings$11.79
A good snack
- 10 Pc Wings$16.49
Meal for one
- 12 Pc Wings$19.99
- 15 Pc Wings$23.49
This will fill you!
- 20 Pc Wings$31.99
Snack for 3 or 4
- 25 Pc Wings$37.99
Meal for 2
- 35 Pc Wings$54.99
Call a friend!
- 50 Pc Wings$74.99
It's a get together!
- 75 Pc Wings$119.99
It's a party!
- 100 Pc Wings$144.99
It's a huge party!
Quesadillas
Pastas
Salads
- Tossed Salad$7.49+
Mixed green salad with mozzarella cheese
- Caesar Salad$7.49+
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Tuna Salad$10.99+Out of stock
Tossed Salad served with our signature Tuna Salad
- Antipasto Salad$10.99+
Tossed salad topped with Ham, Genoa Salami & Pepperoni
- Greek Salad$10.99+
Tossed salad topped with Feta & Kalamata olives
- Chef Salad$10.99+
Tossed salad topped with Roast Beef & Turkey
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99+
Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99+
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke hearts & Kalamata olives
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99+
Buffalo Tender strips served on our house salad
Sides & Starters
- 10" Fried Dough$9.99
10" Fried dough powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, marinara sauce
- Cajun Fries$4.99+
- Cheese Fries$9.49
- Curly Fries$4.99+
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.99
- House Cut Fries$4.99+
- Garlic Bread$3.49+
- Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella$6.49+
- Garlic Knots$9.49
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
- Lemon Pepper Fries$4.99+
- Loaded Fries$11.49
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Onion Rings$5.99+
- Potato Chips$2.49
- Potato Skins$10.49
- Psycho Breadsticks$9.49
- Side of Sauce$1.79
- Side Salad$4.99
Dessert
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14 Oakwood Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119