Portland Cider Company - Clackamas

Restaurant info

Located right off I-205 in Clackamas (take exit 12) is the Portland Cider Company production cidery, fronted with a taproom and restaurant featuring 18 taps of Portland Cider specialties and Northwest craft beer or wine. We offer a full English pub menu, serving lunch, dinner, and snack options, with Happy Hour every day from 3-6 pm. Also 9pm-close on Friday & Saturday nights. Happy Hour Pricing does Not apply to Take Out orders. We're currently OPEN for indoor & outdoor dining: Wednesday-Thursday 3-9 PM Friday 3-10 PM Saturday 12-10 PM Sunday 12-9 PM Let our Cider-Tenders pour you a sample cider flight or a pint to enjoy. Take home 19.2oz crowlers or 64-oz growler fills of anything on tap. This taproom regularly features unreleased & limited availability ciders from our cider makers. The Clackamas Pub is the perfect neighborhood spot with a warm feel, minor friendly all hours, TVs to play local sports, an extended outdoor patio, and a game room in the back.

Website