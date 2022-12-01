Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portland Cider Company - Clackamas

review star

No reviews yet

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road

Clackamas, OR 97015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Scrumpy Crowler
English Pub Crowler
True Brut Crowler

Shareables

A SELECTION OF SHARABLE ITEMS.
Pretzel & Banger Fondue

Pretzel & Banger Fondue

$10.00

A warm pretzel served with our house-made fondue, made with our taproom exclusive Scrumpy cider. This option is accompanied by a Banger sausage. A vegetarian option with apples & carrots is available.

Pretzel Fondue w/Apples & Carrots

Pretzel Fondue w/Apples & Carrots

$10.00

A warm pretzel served with our house-made fondue, made with our taproom exclusive Scrumpy cider. This is accompanied by apples & carrots.

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$9.00

Crispy chicken breast bites served with your choice of tots. Vegan chicken tenders are available. Those are NOT gluten free.

House-made Scotch Eggs

House-made Scotch Eggs

$8.00

Traditional British savory treat consisting of two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage & breaded. 2 eggs covered in ground sausage, then breaded and baked crispy. Served with Stone Ground Mustard.

Basket O' Tots

Basket O' Tots

$7.00

Your choice of Regular or Cajun tots. We offer a variety of dipping sauces in a cute little caddy for you!

Specials

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Back by popular demand, we have brought back an old favorite. French Dips. Au Jus is gluten free. We offer a gluten free bun as well.

Sweet Potato & Aoli Tots

Sweet Potato & Aoli Tots

$10.00

Sweet Potato Tots topped with a house-made chipotle mayo and garnished with roasted coconut

Shrubbery

We have a great selection of salads.
TBA Salad

TBA Salad

$12.00

Your favorite sandwich turned into a salad. Chopped house-smoked turkey, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, shredded carrots on a bed of greens, then topped with avocado.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Bed of spring mix topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes and croutons.

Sandwiches

TBA Sandwich

TBA Sandwich

$12.00

House-smoked turkey breast, thickly cut, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, vine-ripened tomato, romaine lettuce, and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork shoulder, lightly tossed in our house-made cider BBQ sauce, served on a ciabatta roll.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork shoulder, lightly tossed in our house-made cider BBQ sauce, served on a ciabatta roll.

Brie & Apple Sandwich

Brie & Apple Sandwich

$9.00

Thinly sliced granny smith apples and melted brie cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll. For a taproom favorite, add some crispy bacon or grilled onions!

NW Cheese Burger

NW Cheese Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb. beef patty, cheddar cheese slice, tomato, romaine lettuce, pickles, and mayo, served on a ciabatta roll. Served with a side of tots or upgrade to a side salad.

Portland Veggie Burger

Portland Veggie Burger

$12.00

Impossible burger patty, tomato, romaine lettuce, pickles, and mayo, served on a ciabatta roll. Vegan customers, please note that the ciabatta roll has yeast.

Sweet Treats

Finish your night with Dessert
Scrumpy Cake

Scrumpy Cake

$8.00

(21+ and older only) This tasty Bundt cake is made in-house. It is topped with chopped nuts & our house-made scrumpy sauce. served with a scoop of ice cream

Brownie Ala Mode

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

House-made double chocolate brownie. Served warmed, ala mode, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Whiskey Apple Hand Pie

Whiskey Apple Hand Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Made by Pacific Pie Co. This Whiskey Apple Hand Pie hits the spot. No longer gluten free

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Just a scoop of ice cream. Add come chocolate syrup.

To Go Sauces

To Go Sauces

Looking for some sauces to go with your takeout?

Side Fondue

$2.00

2oz of our house made Cider Fondue

Juice, Seltzer, and Soda

Bottle of Crater Lake Root Beer

Bottle of Crater Lake Root Beer

$3.00
Can of Lemon Seltzer

Can of Lemon Seltzer

$3.00
Can of Lime Seltzer

Can of Lime Seltzer

$3.00
Can of Grapefruit Seltzer

Can of Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Cup

Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$3.00

To-Go 64oz Growler Fill

64oz Growlers to go. You will have a prompt to let us know if you have your own growler to fill or want to purchase one of our PCC options.

English Pub 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

English Pub - 6% ABV. Traditional English Cider apple varieties from Yamhill Valley County, aged for 12 months, and blended with dessert apples.

Imperial Peach Tea 64oz Growler Fill

$22.00

IMPERIAL PEACH TEA - 8.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches & crisp NW apples steeped with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

Kinda Dry 64OZ Growler Fill

$12.00

KINDA DRY - 6.9% ABV. Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic english cider style, balanced dryness, smooth & fruity.

Original Gold (Sorta Sweet) 64oz Growler Fill

$12.00

SORTA SWEET - 4.9% ABV. Another great flagship cider. Apple forward, balanced, sweet/tart, classic American cider.

Guest Beer 64oz Growler Fill

$12.00

Choose from one of our locally made craft guest beers. *Not Gluten Free*

Prickly Pear 64oz Growler Fill

$12.00

Fragrant and floral, our Lavender Lemon Matcha cider will put you amongst the luscious rolling fields of the Clackamas Lavender Festival. With Mt. Hood in view, each citrusy, bright, and lusciously lavender sip brings PNW zen.

True Brut Growler Fill

$12.00

6.9% ABV Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.

Strawberry Pineapple Growler Fill

$12.00

6% ABV. The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. Simmered in citrus, you’ll find tropical paradise in every sip.

Squeeze Play Growler Fill

$12.00

Citra & Amarillo hops, tangerine and lime juice with a pinch of salt.

Holy Habanero Growler Fill

$18.00

Holy Habanero - 6.5% ABV. Inspiration & collaboration with HAB Sauce. 100% Northwest apples with fresh habanero, ginger, honey and a touch of carrot.

Rotating Cellar Growler Fill

$12.00

Last chance ciders from the cellar. These change so fast, we had no choice but to make it simple. Ask Cidertender whats on right now or take a chance and try something unexpectedly delicious.

Tangerine Dreamsicle Growler Fill

$12.00Out of stock

Imperial Dry Growler Fill

$22.00

Mcintosh 64oz Growler Fill

$22.00

Pumpkin Spice 64oz Growler Fill

$12.00

Santa's Sauce Growler

$12.00

To-Go 19.2oz Cans

A selection of ready to go cider in a traditional English proper pint size.

Crangerine 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49
Holy Habanero 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Holy Habanero 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49
Kinda Dry 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Kinda Dry 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

La Familia Guayaba 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

5.2 ABV. Their take on a Guava Aquas Frescas with a hard cider twist! We like to call it Cider Frescas; refreshing, lightly sweet with a tart bite from fresh guava and Northwest-grown apples.

La Familia Hibiscus 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

Passion Orange Guava 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock
PDX Community 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

PDX Community 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

PDX Community Cider our 2022 version. ABV is 5.5%. This cider is made from the community.

Pumpkin Spice 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Pumpkin Spice 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49
Tangerine Dreamsicle 19.2 oz Proper Pint Can

Tangerine Dreamsicle 19.2 oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

Tangerine Dreamsicle 6.2% ABV. Creamy, dreamy vanilla and tangy tangerine juice come together with Northwest apples for a nostalgic flavor flashback to hot summer days and cool orange creamsicles. Crafted with pure Singing Dog Vanilla made locally in Eugene, Oregon.

True Brut Proper 19.2oz Pint Can

True Brut Proper 19.2oz Pint Can

$4.49

To-Go 19.2oz Crowler

We have a nice selection of tapped ciders, that we can "crowler" for you on the spot. It is a 19.2 oz sealed can you can take on the go. Keep refridgerated and drink with in a week. Keep refridgerated and they will last a week.... if you don't drink them sooner.

English Pub Crowler

$4.49

ENGLISH PUB- 6% ABV. Traditional English Cider apple varieties from Yamhill Valley County, aged for 12 months, and blended with dessert apples.

Peach Tea Crowler

$5.59

IMPERIAL PEACH TEA - 9.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches & crisp NW apples steeped with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

Scrumpy Crowler

$7.00

SCRUMPY - 9.2% ABV. Aged in Charred Oak barrels, Scrumpy has a rich depth with a hint of molasses.

True Brut Crowler

$4.49

TRUE BRUT - 6.9% ABV Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.

Strawberry Pineapple Crowler

$4.49

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE - 6% ABV. The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. Simmered in citrus, you’ll find tropical paradise in every sip.

Tangerine Dreamsicle Crowler

$4.49Out of stock

6% ABV. Creamy, dreamy vanilla and tangy tangerine juice come together with Northwest apples for a nostalgic flavor flashback to hot summer days and cool orange creamsicles. Crafted with pure Singing Dog Vanilla made locally in Eugene, Oregon.

Lavender Lemonade Crowler

$4.49

6.2% ABV. Fragrant and floral, our Lavender Lemon Matcha cider will put you amongst the luscious rolling fields of the Clackamas Lavender Festival. With Mt. Hood in view, each citrusy, bright, and lusciously lavender sip brings PNW zen.

Imperial Dry Crowler

$5.59

McIntosh Crowler

$5.59

Santa's Sauce Crowler

$4.49

To-Go Packs

A selection of our Ciders to take home and enjoy.

Kinda Dry 4 Pack

$13.40

16oz 4 Packs of Kinda Dry

Santa Sauce 4 Pack

Santa Sauce 4 Pack

$13.40

Santa's Sauce - 6% ABV. A holiday classic, this spiced cider is infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and a little cayenne pepper. It’s like biting into a delicious apple pie that warms your throat.

Crangerine 6 Pack

Crangerine 6 Pack

$13.40

Crangerine - 5.1% ABV. Tart, ripe Oregon cranberries give this Northwest apple cider a dazzling ruby color, while juicy tangerine adds a zesty citrus twist. A sparkling, semi-dry celebration in a glass.

Imperial Dry 6 Pack

Imperial Dry 6 Pack

$14.40

Imperial Dry - 8.5% ABV. Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.

Imperial Peach Tea 6 Pack

Imperial Peach Tea 6 Pack

$14.40
Kinda Dry Can 6 Pack

Kinda Dry Can 6 Pack

$13.40

La Familia Guava 6 Pack

$13.40
Pineapple Rose 6 Pack

Pineapple Rose 6 Pack

$5.00
Strawberry Pineapple 6 Pack

Strawberry Pineapple 6 Pack

$13.40
Pumpkin Spice 6 Pack

Pumpkin Spice 6 Pack

$13.40

To-Go Bottled Cider

Union Jack

$13.00

Union Jack - 6.9 ABV. It is a truly authentic English cider made from traditional cider apples grown here in Oregon, cold fermented over months and aged for over a year. This still, dry cider is a balanced, complex array of fruit flavors with soft tannins that compliment, and not over power, giving it a rich body and dry finish.

Perfect 10

Perfect 10

$7.00

Perfect 10 - 10% ABV. Crafted in the style of a traditional English Scrumpy or Imperial Cider, with a clean and rich Northwest finish. It’s a blend of 100% NW apples, fermented cold and slow to preserve fresh apple flavors and aromas. The cider makers allow the cider to rest for more than two months to further develop the rich flavors. The cider is then sweetened with a touch of juice and balanced with a little acidity to round out the higher tannin profile.

22oz Sangria

22oz Sangria

$5.00Out of stock
Sangria 22 oz Case

Sangria 22 oz Case

$40.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located right off I-205 in Clackamas (take exit 12) is the Portland Cider Company production cidery, fronted with a taproom and restaurant featuring 18 taps of Portland Cider specialties and Northwest craft beer or wine. We offer a full English pub menu, serving lunch, dinner, and snack options, with Happy Hour every day from 3-6 pm. Also 9pm-close on Friday & Saturday nights. Happy Hour Pricing does Not apply to Take Out orders. We're currently OPEN for indoor & outdoor dining: Wednesday-Thursday 3-9 PM Friday 3-10 PM Saturday 12-10 PM Sunday 12-9 PM Let our Cider-Tenders pour you a sample cider flight or a pint to enjoy. Take home 19.2oz crowlers or 64-oz growler fills of anything on tap. This taproom regularly features unreleased & limited availability ciders from our cider makers. The Clackamas Pub is the perfect neighborhood spot with a warm feel, minor friendly all hours, TVs to play local sports, an extended outdoor patio, and a game room in the back.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub image
Main pic

