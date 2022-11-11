- Home
Park City Coffee Roaster
1764 Uinta Way
Park City, UT 84098
Popular Items
Hot Coffee Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
Americano (DOUBLE)
It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste
Latte 12oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Latte 16oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Latte 20oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Latte 24oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Americano (QUAD)
It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste
Cappuccino 12oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Cappuccino 16oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Cappuccino 20oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Cappuccino 24oz
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Espresso (DOUBLE)
Mocha 12oz
Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.
Mocha 16oz
Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.
Mocha 20oz
Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.
Mocha 24oz
Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.
Espresso (QUAD)
Wide Eye 12oz
A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.
Wide Eye 16oz
A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.
Wide Eye 20oz
A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.
Wide Eye 24oz
A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.
Cortado 8oz (only)
“Cortado” means “cut” in Spanish, and this drink is an espresso shot cut by steamed milk. It’s essentially equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Breve 12oz
Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.
Breve 16oz
Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.
Breve 20oz
Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.
Breve 24oz
Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.
Classic Macchiato 8oz (only)
Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk.
Flat White 12oz
A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.
Flat White 16oz
A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.
Flat White 20oz
A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.
Flat White 24oz
A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.
Caramel Macchiato 12oz
Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.
Caramel Macchiato 16oz
Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.
Caramel Macchiato 20oz
Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.
Caramel Macchiato 24oz
Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.
The Tea Spot, Rishi Loose Teas
Earl of Grey(Black)
Tea Spot
Shagadelic English Bfast(Black)
Tea Spot
Vanilla Bean(Black)
Rishi
China Bfast(Black)
Rishi
Wild Harvest(Oolong)
Rishi
Climbers Chai(Green)
Tea Spot
Keep Fit(Green)
Tea Spot
Moraccan Mint(Green)
Tea Spot
Gunpowder (Green)
Tea Spot
Iron Goddess(Green)
Tea Spot
Mystic Mint(Green)
Rishi
Coconut Cabana(Green)
Rishi
Dragon Well (Green)
Rishi
Restore Detox(Herbal)
Tea Spot
Peppermint(Herbal)
Rishi
Blueberry Rooibos(Herbal)
Rishi
Tangerine Ginger(Herbal)
Rishi
Chamomile Medley(Herbal)
Rishi
Cold Buster(Herbal)
Lemon Tea Balm(Herbal)
Natural Glow(White)
Tea Spot
ICED TEA
Tea Spot
Tea/Matcha Lattes
Tea Latte 12oz
A Perfect Spoon of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative
Tea Latte 16oz
Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative
Tea Latte 20oz
A Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative
Tea Latte 24oz
Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative
Matcha Tea Latte 12oz
Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy
Matcha Tea Latte 16oz
Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy
Matcha Tea Latte 20oz
Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy
Matcha Tea Latte 24oz
Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy
Chai Lattes
Signature/Specialty Hot Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)
Hot Chocolate 20oz
Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)
Hot Chocolate 24oz
Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)
Signature/Specialty Cold Drinks
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee 16oz
Roasters Cold Brew with "Coffee Cubes"
Cold Brew Coffee 24oz
Roasters Cold Brew with "Coffee Cubes"
Locals Java Secret 16oz
Cold brew coffee with coffee or vanilla syrup, coffee cubes & cream
Locals Java Secret 24oz
Cold brew coffee with coffee or vanilla syrup, coffee cubes & cream
Nitro Coffee 16oz
Nitro infused Cold brew coffee
Nitro Coffee 24oz
Nitro infused Cold brew coffee
Creamilla 16 oz
Creamilla 24 oz
Iced, Blended, or Frappe Espresso & Coffees
SMOOTHIES
The Original 16oz
Strawberries, bananas, orange juice, strawberry sorbet and fresh yogurt
The Original 24oz
Strawberries, bananas, orange juice, strawberry sorbet and fresh yogurt
I.C. Carrots 16oz
Bananas, mangos, strawberries, carrots, apple
I.C. Carrots 24oz
Bananas, mangos, strawberries, carrots, apple
Spinach to Win It 16oz
Mango, spinach, apple, acai juice
The Ultimate 16oz
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, natural peanut butter, ground chcoclate, chia seeds, acai, coconut milk
The Ultimate 24oz
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, natural peanut butter, ground chcoclate, chia seeds, acai, coconut milk
Goji Bomb 16oz
Goji juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple
Goji Bomb 24oz
Goji juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple
Spinach to Win It 24oz
Mango, spinach, apple, acai juice
Purple People Eater 16oz
Strawberries, blueberries, kale, chia seeds, local honey, almond milk
Purple People Eater 24oz
Strawberries, blueberries, kale, chia seeds, local honey, almond milk
PB Squared 16oz
Natural peanut butter, non-fat vanilla yogurt, bananas, skim milk and ground chocolate
PB Squared 24oz
Natural peanut butter, non-fat vanilla yogurt, bananas, skim milk and ground chocolate
Trop- I-Kale 16oz
Mangos, bananas, apple juice and kale
Acai Junction 16oz
Acai, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk
Acai Junction 24oz
Acai, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk
P.B. & A. 16oz
Natural peanut butter, dates, almond milk, bananas and agave
P.B. & A. 24oz
Natural peanut butter, dates, almond milk, bananas and agave
Trop- I-Kale 24oz
Mangos, bananas, apple juice and kale
Purple Power 16oz
Pomegranate juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple
Purple Power 24oz
Pomegranate juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple
Green Room 16oz
Oat milk, bananas, apple juice, spirulina, agave
Green Room 24oz
Oat milk, bananas, apple juice, spirulina, agave
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Flu Shot 2oz
2 oz shot Orange juice, lemon, ginger, cayenne
Hail to Kale 16oz
Apple juice, kale, ginger, lemons
Fire Water 16oz
Carrot juice, apple juice, wheatgrass, ginger
Strawberry Lemon AID 16oz
Apple juice, carrot juice, ginger, lemon, strawberries
Maui 16oz
Orange juice, apple juice bananas
Orange Juice 10oz.
Hail to Kale 24oz
Apple juice, kale, ginger, lemons
Fire Water 24oz
Carrot juice, apple juice, wheatgrass, ginger
Strawberry Lemon AID 24oz
Apple juice, carrot juice, ginger, lemon, strawberries
Maui 24oz
Orange juice, apple juice bananas
Apple Juice 12 oz.
Park City Sunrise 16oz
Orange juice, carrot juice, apple juice
Park City Sunrise 24oz
Orange juice, carrot juice, apple juice
Tahiti 16oz
Orange juice, apple juice, strawberries
Tahiti 24oz
Orange juice, apple juice, strawberries
Ginger Hammer 16oz
Carrot juice, orange juice, ginger
Ginger Hammer 24oz
Carrot juice, orange juice, ginger
Catering Coffee/food
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
13 Years "Best Coffee in Town" Thank you
1764 Uinta Way, Park City, UT 84098