Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Park City Coffee Roaster

review star

No reviews yet

1764 Uinta Way

Park City, UT 84098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 16oz
The Original 16oz
Americano (QUAD)

Hot Coffee Drinks

Park City Blend

$2.25

Medium Roast

Locals Secret

$2.25

Light Roast

Black Diamond

$2.25

Dark Roast

Decaf Colombia

$2.25

Medium Roast

Cafe Au Lait

$2.39

REFILL/MUG Coffee

$1.89

Hot Espresso Drinks

Americano (DOUBLE)

Americano (DOUBLE)

$2.69

It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste

Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.39

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Latte 16oz

Latte 16oz

$4.69

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Latte 20oz

Latte 20oz

$5.39

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Latte 24oz

Latte 24oz

$5.89

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Americano (QUAD)

Americano (QUAD)

$3.39

It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste

Cappuccino 12oz

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.39

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Cappuccino 16oz

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.69

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Cappuccino 20oz

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.39

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Cappuccino 24oz

Cappuccino 24oz

$5.89

Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage

Espresso (DOUBLE)

Espresso (DOUBLE)

$2.69
Mocha 12oz

Mocha 12oz

$4.59

Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.

Mocha 16oz

Mocha 16oz

$4.89

Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.

Mocha 20oz

Mocha 20oz

$5.69

Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.

Mocha 24oz

Mocha 24oz

$6.39

Steam milk and froth. Add Chocolate pump. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Mix thouroughly. Spoon a thin layer of steamed milk over top of beverage. Dust with chocolate on top.

Espresso (QUAD)

Espresso (QUAD)

$3.39
Wide Eye 12oz

Wide Eye 12oz

$2.89

A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.

Wide Eye 16oz

Wide Eye 16oz

$3.29

A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.

Wide Eye 20oz

Wide Eye 20oz

$3.49

A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.

Wide Eye 24oz

Wide Eye 24oz

$4.29

A Red Eye coffee drink is a drip coffee with espresso poured on top.

Cortado 8oz (only)

Cortado 8oz (only)

$3.49

“Cortado” means “cut” in Spanish, and this drink is an espresso shot cut by steamed milk. It’s essentially equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Breve 12oz

Breve 12oz

$4.59

Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.

Breve 16oz

Breve 16oz

$4.89

Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.

Breve 20oz

Breve 20oz

$5.69

Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.

Breve 24oz

Breve 24oz

$6.39

Pour espresso into a cup Add steamed half-and-half mixture of milk and cream instead of milk.

Classic Macchiato 8oz (only)

Classic Macchiato 8oz (only)

$3.49

Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk.

Flat White 12oz

Flat White 12oz

$4.39

A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.

Flat White 16oz

Flat White 16oz

$4.69

A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.

Flat White 20oz

Flat White 20oz

$5.39

A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.

Flat White 24oz

Flat White 24oz

$5.89

A flat white is a coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a smooth, velvety character.

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.59

Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$4.89

Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$5.69

Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.

Caramel Macchiato 24oz

Caramel Macchiato 24oz

$6.39

Macchiato means “stained” in Italian. The steamed milk makes a white mark in the espresso, essentially “staining” it. A classic macchiato offers the bold, bitter flavor of espresso cut slightly with velvety smooth milk. We add caramel sauce to this version.

The Tea Spot, Rishi Loose Teas

Earl of Grey(Black)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Shagadelic English Bfast(Black)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Vanilla Bean(Black)

$3.69

Rishi

China Bfast(Black)

$3.69

Rishi

Wild Harvest(Oolong)

$3.69

Rishi

Climbers Chai(Green)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Keep Fit(Green)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Moraccan Mint(Green)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Gunpowder (Green)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Iron Goddess(Green)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Mystic Mint(Green)

$3.69

Rishi

Coconut Cabana(Green)

$3.69

Rishi

Dragon Well (Green)

$3.69

Rishi

Restore Detox(Herbal)

$3.69

Tea Spot

Peppermint(Herbal)

$3.69

Rishi

Blueberry Rooibos(Herbal)

$3.69

Rishi

Tangerine Ginger(Herbal)

$3.69

Rishi

Chamomile Medley(Herbal)

$3.69

Rishi

Cold Buster(Herbal)

$3.69

Lemon Tea Balm(Herbal)

$3.69

Natural Glow(White)

$3.69

Tea Spot

ICED TEA

$3.69

Tea Spot

Tea/Matcha Lattes

Tea Latte 12oz

Tea Latte 12oz

$4.39

A Perfect Spoon of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative

Tea Latte 16oz

Tea Latte 16oz

$4.69

Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative

Tea Latte 20oz

Tea Latte 20oz

$5.39

A Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative

Tea Latte 24oz

Tea Latte 24oz

$5.89

Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice ½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions) 1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative

Space

Matcha Tea Latte 12oz

Matcha Tea Latte 12oz

$5.39

Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy

Matcha Tea Latte 16oz

Matcha Tea Latte 16oz

$5.99

Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy

Matcha Tea Latte 20oz

Matcha Tea Latte 20oz

$6.49

Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy

Matcha Tea Latte 24oz

Matcha Tea Latte 24oz

$7.39

Add of hot water to milk (alternatives: almond, oat, hemp, cashew, pistachio, soy milk) add matcha powder. Mix thouroughly & enjoy

Chai Lattes

Rishi Sweet Chai 12oz

Rishi Sweet Chai 12oz

$4.39

Sweet Chai

Rishi Sweet Chai 16oz

Rishi Sweet Chai 16oz

$4.69

Sweet Chai

Rishi Sweet Chai 20oz

Rishi Sweet Chai 20oz

$5.09

Sweet Chai

Rishi Sweet Chai 24oz

Rishi Sweet Chai 24oz

$5.59

Sweet Chai

Space

Bhakti Spicy Chai 12oz

Bhakti Spicy Chai 12oz

$4.39

Spicy Chai

Bhakti Spicy Chai 16oz

Bhakti Spicy Chai 16oz

$4.69

Spicy Chai

Bhakti Spicy Chai 20oz

Bhakti Spicy Chai 20oz

$5.09

Spicy Chai

Bhakti Spicy Chai 24oz

Bhakti Spicy Chai 24oz

$5.59

Spicy Chai

Signature/Specialty Hot Drinks

The P.C.

$4.49+

Anna-Mazing

$4.49+

The Great Salt Latte

$4.49+

Gold Medalist

$4.49+

Avalanche

$4.49+

Spicy Mexican

$4.49+

Egg-Nog Latte

$4.49+

Peppermint Bark Moka

$4.49+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.49+

Bees Knees

$4.49+

Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.29

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.69

Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$2.99

Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$3.29

Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)

Hot Chocolate 24oz

$3.89

Holy Kakow Organic chocolate blended with hot milk, mmmmm :)

Signature/Specialty Cold Drinks

The P.C.

$5.49+

Great Salt Latte

$5.49+

The Avalanche

$5.49+

The Gold Medalist

$5.49+

Spicy Mexican

$5.49+

Anna-Mazing

$5.49+

Bees Knees

$5.49+

Caramel Royale

$5.49+

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee 16oz

$4.99

Roasters Cold Brew with "Coffee Cubes"

Cold Brew Coffee 24oz

$5.99

Roasters Cold Brew with "Coffee Cubes"

Locals Java Secret 16oz

$5.49

Cold brew coffee with coffee or vanilla syrup, coffee cubes & cream

Locals Java Secret 24oz

$6.49

Cold brew coffee with coffee or vanilla syrup, coffee cubes & cream

Nitro Coffee 16oz

$5.49

Nitro infused Cold brew coffee

Nitro Coffee 24oz

$6.49

Nitro infused Cold brew coffee

Creamilla 16 oz

$5.49

Creamilla 24 oz

$6.49

Iced, Blended, or Frappe Espresso & Coffees

Americano 16oz

$3.39

Americano 24oz

$4.39

Mocha 16oz

$4.99

Mocha 24oz

$6.49

Latte 16oz

$4.79

Latte 24oz

$6.09

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.09

Matcha Latte 24oz

$7.49

SMOOTHIES

The Original 16oz

$7.49

Strawberries, bananas, orange juice, strawberry sorbet and fresh yogurt

The Original 24oz

$8.49

Strawberries, bananas, orange juice, strawberry sorbet and fresh yogurt

I.C. Carrots 16oz

$7.49

Bananas, mangos, strawberries, carrots, apple

I.C. Carrots 24oz

$8.49

Bananas, mangos, strawberries, carrots, apple

Spinach to Win It 16oz

$7.49

Mango, spinach, apple, acai juice

The Ultimate 16oz

$7.49

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, natural peanut butter, ground chcoclate, chia seeds, acai, coconut milk

The Ultimate 24oz

$8.49

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, natural peanut butter, ground chcoclate, chia seeds, acai, coconut milk

Goji Bomb 16oz

$7.49

Goji juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple

Goji Bomb 24oz

$8.49

Goji juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple

Spinach to Win It 24oz

$8.49

Mango, spinach, apple, acai juice

Purple People Eater 16oz

$7.49

Strawberries, blueberries, kale, chia seeds, local honey, almond milk

Purple People Eater 24oz

$8.49

Strawberries, blueberries, kale, chia seeds, local honey, almond milk

PB Squared 16oz

$7.49

Natural peanut butter, non-fat vanilla yogurt, bananas, skim milk and ground chocolate

PB Squared 24oz

$8.49

Natural peanut butter, non-fat vanilla yogurt, bananas, skim milk and ground chocolate

Trop- I-Kale 16oz

$7.49

Mangos, bananas, apple juice and kale

Acai Junction 16oz

$7.49

Acai, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk

Acai Junction 24oz

$8.49

Acai, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk

P.B. & A. 16oz

$7.49

Natural peanut butter, dates, almond milk, bananas and agave

P.B. & A. 24oz

$8.49

Natural peanut butter, dates, almond milk, bananas and agave

Trop- I-Kale 24oz

$8.49

Mangos, bananas, apple juice and kale

Purple Power 16oz

$7.49

Pomegranate juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple

Purple Power 24oz

$8.49

Pomegranate juice, peaches, almond milk, pineapple

Green Room 16oz

$7.49

Oat milk, bananas, apple juice, spirulina, agave

Green Room 24oz

$8.49

Oat milk, bananas, apple juice, spirulina, agave

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Flu Shot 2oz

$2.99

2 oz shot Orange juice, lemon, ginger, cayenne

Hail to Kale 16oz

$6.99

Apple juice, kale, ginger, lemons

Fire Water 16oz

$6.99

Carrot juice, apple juice, wheatgrass, ginger

Strawberry Lemon AID 16oz

$6.99

Apple juice, carrot juice, ginger, lemon, strawberries

Maui 16oz

$6.99

Orange juice, apple juice bananas

Orange Juice 10oz.

$3.99

Hail to Kale 24oz

$7.99

Apple juice, kale, ginger, lemons

Fire Water 24oz

$7.99

Carrot juice, apple juice, wheatgrass, ginger

Strawberry Lemon AID 24oz

$7.99

Apple juice, carrot juice, ginger, lemon, strawberries

Maui 24oz

$7.99

Orange juice, apple juice bananas

Apple Juice 12 oz.

$4.99

Park City Sunrise 16oz

$6.99

Orange juice, carrot juice, apple juice

Park City Sunrise 24oz

$7.99

Orange juice, carrot juice, apple juice

Tahiti 16oz

$6.99

Orange juice, apple juice, strawberries

Tahiti 24oz

$7.99

Orange juice, apple juice, strawberries

Ginger Hammer 16oz

$6.99

Carrot juice, orange juice, ginger

Ginger Hammer 24oz

$7.99

Carrot juice, orange juice, ginger

Catering Coffee/food

96 oz. Jo 2 Go

$19.99

120 oz. Jo 2 Go

$24.99

5 gallon Cambro

$98.00

Full Bacon Quiche

$33.00

Full Spinach Quiche

$33.00

Full Chorizo GF Quiche

$35.00

1.5 gallon Satellite

$45.00

Bottled Drinks

Aqua Panna Water 16.9 oz

$4.29

Fiji Water 500 ml

$3.29

Fiji Water 1L

$4.59
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

13 Years "Best Coffee in Town" Thank you

Website

Location

1764 Uinta Way, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Park City Coffee Roasters image
Park City Coffee Roasters image
Park City Coffee Roasters image

