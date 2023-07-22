Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Veggies

$8.49

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with Ham, Egg, Swiss Cheese and Veggies

Croissants /Pastries

Flavored Croissants - Boxes

Build Your Own Dozen

$45.88

Choose your own flavors! Pick 12. Mix and Match.

Quick Dozen - Mixed Flavors

$45.88

A mix of our most popular croissants! We pick For You.

Dozen Plain Croissants

$39.88

One dozen of our Plain Butter Croissants.

Dozen Plain Mini Croissants

$24.88

One dozen of our Plain Butter Croissants - Mini size

6-PAK Flavored - You Pick

$24.44

Choose your own flavors! Pick 6. Mix and Match

Quick 6-PAK Mixed Flavors

$24.44

A mix of our most popular croissants. We pick the For You.

6-PAK Plain

$21.44

Box of 6 Plain Butter Croissants

Flavored Croissants - Choose 1, or more

Almond

$4.24

Almondine

$4.24

Apple Pie

$4.24

Apricot

$4.24

Bavarian Creme

$4.24

Blueberry

$4.24

Blueberry Cream

$4.24

Butterscotch

$4.24

Cherry

$4.24

Cherry Cream

$4.24

Chocolate Almond

$4.24

Chocolate Bavarian Creme

$4.24

Chocolate Chip

$4.24

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.24

Cinnamon Toast

$4.24

Cream Cheese

$4.24

Lemon

$4.24

Nutella

$4.24

Peanut Butter

$4.24

Plain Butter Croissant

$3.74

Raspberry

$4.24

Raspberry Cream

$4.24

Strawberry

$4.24

Strawberry Cream i

$4.24

White Chocolate

$4.24

Assorted Mix (WE Choose for You)

$4.24

Other Pastries

Coconut Macaroon 6-PAK

$6.50

Danish

$4.34

Sweet danish, assorted flavors

Rum Balls - Dozen

$6.50

Chocolatey rum flavor made from our croissant dough

Scones

$3.84

Sweet scones, assorted flavors

Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$7.49

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with your choice of egg, cheese

Egg, Cheese, Veggies & Meat

$8.49

Egg, Cheese & Meat (no veggies)

$7.49

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese

Tomato Florentine Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with egg, spinach, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.

Meat & Cheese (no egg)

$4.99

BYOB Sandwich

$6.49

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich made with YOUR CHOICE of Egg, Cheese, Veggies, and Meats as desired!

Lighter Fare

Scramble (No Croissant)

$3.99

Yogurt & Fruit Parfait

$5.99

Yogurt cup with mix of fruits and granola

Savory Croissants

Savory - Chicken & Green Chili

$6.49

Savory croissant baked with chicken, green chili, and pepper jack cheese filling

Savory - Spinach & Feta

$6.49

Savory croissant baked with spinach and feta cheese filling

Savory - Ham, Bacon & Swiss

$6.49

Savory croissant baked with ham, bacon and Swiss cheese filling

Savory - Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño

$6.49

Savory croissant baked with bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeño filling

Quiche

Quiche Poulet

$7.49

Chicken & Green Chili

Quiche Florentine

$7.49

Tomato, Spinach and Feta

Quiche Lorraine

$7.49

Ham, Bacon and Swiss

Quiche Champignon

$7.49

Mushroom, Onion and Swiss

Lunch

Lunch Sandwiches

Bon-A-Part

$13.49

Boneless chicken salad, made fresh for each sandwich, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Cousteau

$13.49

Our popular tuna salad sandwich, made with white Albacore tuna, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Eiffel Tower

$14.99

Our largest sandwich with three meats (Roast beef, turkey, and ham), cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

European Union

$14.74

Our delicious take on the classic club. Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on a fresh butter croissant.

Franklin's French Mistress

$12.49

Classic turkey and cheese with aged provolone, lettuce and tomato.

French Connection

$13.49

Sliced roast beef with au jus dip, served on our butter croissant.

French Farmer

$13.49

Our simple and delicious bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Guillotine

$12.49

Flavorful, cured ham and mild Swiss cheese make the perfect pair. Topped with lettuce and tomato.

Normandy

$12.49

Thin sliced roast beef with a slice of cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Philly Bastilly

$13.49

Roast beef, provolone, mushrooms, green peppers and onion

Van Gogh

$12.49

Avocado, mushrooms, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

Salad Bowls

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Tangy caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce. Topped with aged parmesan cheese and croutons made from our own croissants.

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta, avocado and tomato on romaine and mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing.

Florentine Salad

$12.99

Fresh spinach salad with roasted chicken breast, sliced strawberries, walnuts, dried berries and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$9.99

A colorful mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, tossed with romaine and mixedgreens. Croutons and parmesan cheese. Dressing of your choice.

Portofino Salad

$11.99

Tuna salad on a bed of spring mix with sliced avocado, onion and tomato. Topped with seeds and served with ranch dressing

Sides

Garden Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens topped with veggies & our house-made croutons

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Chips & Pickle Spear

$1.50

Bag of crunchy potato chips & tangy pickle spear

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Locally roasted, freshly ground and brewed throughout the day

Cafe Americano

$4.95

Fresh and hearty espresso shots Americano style.

Cafe Latte

$6.50

Steamed and frothy latte beverage style with freshly pulled espresso and your choice from variety of flavorings (regular and sugar free).

Cappuccino

$6.50

Steamed and frothy latte beverage prepared Cappucinno style with freshly pulled espresso and your choice from variety of flavorings (regular and sugar free).

Chai Latte

$6.50

A delicious, unique barista choice. Frothy, warm and milky (latte) beverage incorporating chai sauce and freshly pulled espresso.

Mocha Latte

$6.50

Our most popular barista choice. Frothy, warm and milky (latte) beverage incorporating dark or white mocha chocolate and freshly pulled espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Comforting warm milky drink without the coffee. Your choice of dark chocolate mocha, white chocolate and topped with whipped cream, if you like.

Hot Tea

$3.95

Doppio

$4.95

Double Shot Espresso

Box of Coffee

$19.95

Freshly ground and brewed 96 oz.box of coffee with 10 cups, sweetener and creamers

Iced and Chilled Beverages

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.25

Our locally roasted coffed, on ice.

Iced Americano

$4.95

Fresh and hearty espresso shots, Americano style on ice.

Iced Latte

$6.50

Popular cold milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and a variety of choices of milks and syrups (plain, sweet, or sugar free) .

Iced Chai Latte

$6.50

Popular cold milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and a variety of choices of milks and chai sauce .

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Iced milky (latte) beverage made with fresh espresso and dark mocha sauce and a variety of choices of milks.

Italian Soda

$6.50

The perfect blend of refreshing bubbles and smooth flavorings.

Iced Tea

$3.95

In-house brewed, iced tea.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Milk

$2.99

Bottled Water (500ml)

$1.49

Bottled Waters (.5L bottle)

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bottled Juice

$3.25

Perrier Water (330ml)

$3.25