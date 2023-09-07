PDS Midtown NY new 125 E 39th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
125 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine - Midtown East
No Reviews
369 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant