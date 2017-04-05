Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peace A Pie

25 Reviews

$$

1429 Marlborough St

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Pie
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie

Pies

Fig & Gorgonzola Pie

Fig & Gorgonzola Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola – Fig – Bacon – Balsamic Drizzle topped with baby kale garnish

Peace A Plant Vegan Pie

Peace A Plant Vegan Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Flatbread gluten free with house made sauce, vegan cheese also can add primavera or pepperoni

Bal Boa Pie

Bal Boa Pie

$26.50Out of stock

Soppersota – Sliced Cherry Peppers – Sharp Provolone – chili oil drizzle

Fire Roasted Tomato Pie

Fire Roasted Tomato Pie

$25.00

Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese

Margarita Pie

Margarita Pie

$23.00

House Made tomato Sauce – Fresh Mozzarella – Basil

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella – Parmesan Cheese and Shredded Mozzarella

Traditional Pepperoni Pie

Traditional Pepperoni Pie

$24.00Out of stock
Truffled Mushroom Pie

Truffled Mushroom Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Roasted Mushrooms – White Truffle Oil – Garlic Herbs

Billy Blanco Pie (white)

$25.00

Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, mozzarella & Fresh Basil leaves

Tomato Pie (cold)

Tomato Pie (cold)

$22.00

House made Sauce & Dough topped with parmesan cheese served cold

Slices

Fig & Gorgonzola Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Slice Gluten Free Crust

$5.75Out of stock

Bal Boa Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Tomato Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Cheese Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Truffled Mushroom Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Billy Blanco Slice

$5.00Out of stock

White Pie (Slice) Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheeses & Fresh basil leaves

Tomato Pie by Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Tomato Pie by the Slice Served cold

Add Ranch On Side

$0.50

Salads

Peace a Plant Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Leaf Lettuce – Tomato - Onion – Marinated Cucumbers – House Vinaigrette

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00Out of stock

Topped with Chefs Choice

Smoothies

The Green Machine

The Green Machine

$6.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter – Baby Kale – Oat Milk - Banana

Mango Matcha

$6.75Out of stock

Matcha Tea – Mango – Ginger – oat milk – vanilla extract – agave syrup

Funky Monkey

$6.75Out of stock

Banana – Nutella – Oat Milk - granola- marshmallow and caramel

Berry Nice

Berry Nice

$6.75Out of stock

Raspberries- Blackberries – Blueberries – Oat milk – yogurt – orange juice – vanilla

Desserts

Tie Dye Water Ice

Tie Dye Water Ice

$3.00

Housemade with option of poprocks

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Tartufo

$6.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Mountain Dew

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Water

$2.00

Bottle Spring

Orange Crush

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Ginger Ale

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Fruit Punch

$2.50

20oz Fountain

Aimers Ice Tea

Aimers Ice Tea

$3.00

20oz fresh made ice tea and lemonade mix

Morgalita Lemonade with Twist

Morgalita Lemonade with Twist

$3.00

House made Lemonade twisted with a berry compote

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dog Treats

Deuces

Deuces

$3.00

Honey GlazeSalamon Skin Jerky

Luna

Luna

$2.00

Apple and Oats

Layla

Layla

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Biscuits

Doggie Bags

Doggie Bags

$6.00

Variety of All 3

Honey Bacon Crunch Pup Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Special Anxiety Treats

$5.00Out of stock

Specials

Grandma's Baked Ziti

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned and Operated. Not your average pizza and dishes by a not your average chef Signature Pizza Pies & Specials Daily

Website

Location

1429 Marlborough St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

