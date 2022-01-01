Southern
Soul Food
Peach Cobber Cafe Buckhead
3 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Innovative southern comfort cuisine prepared hot and ready like smothered turkey wings, rib tips, smoked brisket, pork chops, and cooked-to-order seafood. Our namesake Peach Cobbler is one of six "made from scratch" specialty cobblers served daily.
2221 Peachtree Road, Suite G, Atlanta, GA 30309
