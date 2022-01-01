Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Peach Cobber Cafe Buckhead

3 Reviews

$$

2221 Peachtree Road

Suite G

Atlanta, GA 30309

Soul Food

Big Al's Oxtail Dinner

$28.99

1 Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Turkey Wing Dinner

$20.99

Regular Order of Ribs

$18.99

Large Order of Ribs

$30.99
1 Pork Chop Dinner

1 Pork Chop Dinner

$16.99

Fried or Smothered

2 Pork Chops Dinner

$22.99

2 Piece Meat Loaf

$22.99

1 Piece Meat Loaf

$16.99

2 Pieces Fried Chicken

$16.74

3 Pieces Fried Chicken

$19.74

4 Whole Wing Dinner

$17.74

8 Shrimp Dinner

$24.99

2 Catfish Filets

$18.99

2pc Whiting Filet

$16.99

3pc Whiting Filet

$19.99

Salmon Dinner

$28.99

4 Veggie Plate

$16.99

1/2 Rack Rib Dinner

$18.99

3 Veggie Plate

$11.99

1/4 Baked Chicken

$15.99

12oz Brisket Dinner

$28.99

Regular Rib Tip Dinner

$16.99

Large Rib Tip Dinner

$22.99

Desserts

8oz Peach Cobbler

$8.99

Half pan Peach cobbler

$59.99

Cakes

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Banana Pudding

$8.99

Sweet potato pie

$16.00

Sides

1/2 Pint Baked Beans

$5.99

1/2 Pint Blackeye Peas

$5.99

1/2 Pint Broccoli Cheese and Rice

$5.99

1/2 Pint Cabbage

$5.99

1/2 Pint Collard Greens

$5.99

1/2 Pint Country Cream Corn

$5.99

1/2 Pint Dressing

$5.99

1/2 Pint Garlic Toast

$5.99

1/2 Pint Green Beans N Potatoes

$5.99

1/2 Pint Lima Beans

$5.99

1/2 Pint Mac N Cheese

$5.99

1/2 Pint Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

1/2 Pint Potato Salad

$5.99

1/2 Pint Rice

$5.99

1/2 Pint Yams

$5.99

Corn Bread

$0.75

Pint Baked Beans

$11.99

Pint Blackeye Peas

$11.99

Pint Broccoli Cheese and Rice

$11.99

Pint Cabbage

$11.99

Pint Collard Greens

$11.99

Pint Country Cream Corn

$11.99

Pint Dressing

$11.99

Pint Garlic Toast

$11.99

Pint Green Beans N Potatoes

$11.99

Pint Lima Beans

$11.99

Pint Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$11.99

Pint Potato Salad

$11.99

Pint Rice

$11.99

Pint Yams

$11.99

1/2 Pint Beef Stew

$8.99

Pint Beef Stew

$16.99

Salad

$10.99

House Side Salad

$1.99

House Spring Salad

$2.99

A La Carte

1PC Chicken Only

$3.99

2PC Chicken Only

$9.99

3PC Chicken Only

$11.99

4PC Chicken Only

$14.99

8 Shrimp Only

$12.99

1/2 Rack Only

$16.99

FULL Rack

$30.99

Oxtail

$20.99

1 PC Whiting

$4.99

1 PC Catfish

$6.99

RIb Tips

$11.99

MeatLoaf (1PC)

$9.99

Meatloaf(2PC)

$19.99

Pork Chop (1PC)

$9.99

Pork Chop (2PC)

$19.99

Salmon (1pc)

$10.99

Turkey Chop (1pc)

$4.99

Turkey Chop (2pc)

$9.99

Turkey wing (1pc)

$8.99

Turkey Wing (2pc)

$17.99

L Rib Tips

$15.99

Daily Specials

Pig Feet

$18.99+

Spaghetti Plate

$11.99+

Neck Bones

$17.99

Turkey Ala King

$11.99

Teriyaki chicken

$14.99+

Potpie

$13.99+

Brunswick Stew

$11.99

10 PC Chicken Bucket

$32.99

Family Chicken Bucket

$36.99

1/2 Slab Basket

$22.99

Drinks

All Bottled Drinks

$2.99

1/2 Gallon Peach Punch

$8.99

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$8.99

1/2 Gallon Fruit Punch

$8.99

Meats

Pork Spareribs

$30.00+

Rib Tips

$72.99

Meat Loaf (1 Loaf)

$47.99

Turkey Wings (10 PC)

$80.99

Salmon

$76.99

Whole Chicken Wing (25pc)

$59.99

Pork Chops (10pc)

$40.99

Jerk Chicken (35pc)

$70.99

Smoked Chicken (35pc)

$119.99

Fired Chicken (35pc)

$69.99

Smothered Chicken (35pc)

$70.99

Catfish (10pc)

$50.99

Bake Chicken

$70.99

Brisket

$199.99

Oxtails

$189.99

Shrimp 25pc

$45.00

Cobblers

Peach Cobbler (1/2 pan)

$59.99

1/2 pan of our Good 'ole Peach Cobbler made with peaches from our Peach State Georgia

Banana Pudding (1/2 pan)

$49.99

1/2 pan our our delicious Banana Pudding

Corn Bread Muffins

$9.99

Whole Cakes

$59.99

Beverages

Peach Punch

$8.99

Lemonade

$8.99

Fruit Punch

$8.99

Sweat Tea

$8.99

Sides

Collard Greens

$49.99

Cabbage

$49.99

Blackeye Peas

$49.99

Lima Beans

$49.99

Yams

$49.99

Mac N Cheese

$49.99

Fried Cream Corn

$49.99

Green Beans N Potatoes

$49.99

Baked Beans

$49.99

Pinto Beans

$49.99

Dressing

$49.99

Rice

$20.99

Mash

$49.99

Fees

Delivery

$150.00

Paper (Per 25)

$50.00

Setup fee

$150.00

Employee special event

$50.00

Sides/ Half Pans

Mac & Cheese

$49.99

Collard Greens

$49.99

Black-eye Peas

$49.99

Green Beans

$49.99

Fried Corn

$49.99

Lima Beans

$49.99

Corn Bread Dressings

$49.99

RIce

$13.99

Pint Gravy

$6.99

Pint BBQ Sauce

$10.99

Meats

Spareribs

$30.90+

Rib Tips

$80.99

Smoked Turkey Breast

$70.99

Fried Chicken

$69.99

Smothered Chicken

$70.99

Baked Chicken

$69.99

Fried Whole Wings

$49.99

Grilled Salmon

$75.99

Rib Tips (Copy)

$72.99

Bread

Corn Bread Muffins

$9.99

Beverages

1/2 Gallon

$8.99

Packages

Southern Meal

$220.99

Peach Cobbler Meal

$290.99

Veggie Half Pans

$90.99+
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative southern comfort cuisine prepared hot and ready like smothered turkey wings, rib tips, smoked brisket, pork chops, and cooked-to-order seafood. Our namesake Peach Cobbler is one of six "made from scratch" specialty cobblers served daily.

Location

2221 Peachtree Road, Suite G, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

