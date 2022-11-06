Peach Cobbler Cafe Fayetteville Fayetteville
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Innovative southern comfort cuisine prepared hot and ready like smothered turkey wings, rib tips, smoked brisket, pork chops, and cooked-to-order seafood. Our namesake Peach Cobbler is one of six "made from scratch" specialty cobblers served daily.
405 Pavillion Parkway, Suite B, Fayetteville, GA 30214
