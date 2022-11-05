Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peach Pit Bar + Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3837 Hwy 42

Locust Grove, GA 30248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

WARM UPS

All Around Platter

$18.00

Our All around platter is all the popular apps rolled into one. 2 whole jumbo wings, 4 Mozzarella sticks, 1 mini cheese quesadilla, 4 Pretzel Bites. You can load your pretzel bites up with cheese, bacon & chives for 2.50.

Quesadilla

$13.00

Warm, grilled tortillas loaded with green and red peppers and melted Cheddar cheese and your choice of protein Served with sour cream Chicken ($1.50) Ground Beef ($1.50) Brisket ($2.50)

Buffalo Dip

$13.00

Spicy, ooey gooey hot dip topped with crumbled blue cheese

Tacos (Set of 3)

$11.50

3 flour tortillas filled with choice of protein, shredded cabbage, cheese, and tomatoes • Grilled Chicken and Avocado Ranch $13 •Ground Beef and Spicy Mayo $11.50 • Shredded Brisket and Peach BBQ $14

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Creamy four-cheese macaroni and cheese with Southern fried chicken bites. Made with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & Gouda cheese

Loaded Appetizer

$11.50

Your choice of Loaded Tater Tots, Pretzel Bites OR Loaded CAJUN crinkles. Smothered in beer queso. Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. • Add a scoop of Buffalo Chicken Dip for $6

Cajun Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Fried, Cajun-dusted cheesy goodness served with Marinara sauce

Not Chores Nachos

$13.00

Served with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, beer queso cheese, and sour cream Chicken ($1.50) Ground Beef ($1.50) Brisket ($2.50)

Pizza Sticks

$10.50

Seasoned with garlic and Parmesan. Topped with Marinara sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella cheeses, and pepperoni

Chips & Dip (Queso or Guac)

$10.50

Your choice of Beer Queso Dip or Guacamole Dip. You may upgrade your tortilla chips to homemade chips for $2.50

Southern Chicken Bites

$12.00

Battered, fried, and tossed in peach BBQ sauce

WINGS

WHOLE JUMBO DOUBLE WINGS ROASTED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION ADD FRIES, COLESLAW OR HOMEMADE CHIPS ($2.50) **Half & Half wings are not available at this time**
Taste Tester (4 Wings)

$7.00
Warm Up (6 Wings)

$10.00
Lunchtime (8 Wings)

$13.00
Dinner time (12 Wings)

$19.00

NAP TIME (18 Wings)

$28.00

PARTY TIME (48 Wings)

$69.00

SALADS & SOUPS

House Salad

$5.00+

House salad is a mixture of Romaine/Iceberg lettuce with Cheese, Bacon, onions, tomatoes & Croutons. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Avocado Ranch, Peach Vinaigrette, or Honey Mustard.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Caesar salad served with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Please Note that for To-Go orders your salad may come with toppings on the side.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Served with Romaine / Iceberg Mix topped with Mesquite chicken, pico de gallo , avocados, crunchy corn chips & Cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Avocado Ranch, Peach Vinaigrette, or Honey Mustard.

Atl’s Chicken Salad

$14.00

A Scoop of our signature Chicken Salad made with roasted chicken, apples, celery, & pecans served over a bed of Romaine/Iceberg Mix.

Chili

$5.00+

Chili served in a cup or a bowl.

Tomatoe Bisque

$5.00+Out of stock

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER, HOTDOG, OR PIZZA

B.Y.O Burger

$10.50

Build Your Own Gourmet burger!!

B.Y.O Hotdog

$10.50

B.Y.O Md Pizza

$9.50

B.Y.O Lg Pizza

$13.50

BURGERS

Brunch Burger w/ Side

$17.00

Fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, American cheese, avocado, spicy mayo

GA Bulldog Burger w/ Side

$17.00

Topped with American, Swiss, and Ghost Pepper cheese, brisket, homemade potato chips, fried onions and peach BBQ sauce

El Diablo w/ Side

$16.00

Cajun rub, spicy mayo, Ghost Pepper cheese, jalapeños, and an onion ring

Guacamole Burger w/ Side

$16.00

Topped with Ghost Pepper cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and fried onion straws

The IceBurger w/ Side

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pickles served between two iceberg lettuce cups

Beer Queso Burger w/ Side

$15.00

Topped with pico, spicy mayo, and beer queso cheese in a tortilla shell

Southern State of Mind w/ Side

$14.00

Topped with Feta cheese, fresh grilled peaches, and sautéed Vidalia onions

Standard of Excellence w/ Side

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The Twisted Turkey w/ Side

$14.00

Coleslaw, white Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Aloha Wrap w/Side

$15.00

A wrap filled with lettuce, grilled pineapples & onions, grilled chicken, & Teriyaki sauce.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Side

$14.00

A Buffalo fried chicken topped with Blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onions on toasted sourdough bread.

California Wrap w/Side

$15.00

A wrap filled with Grilled chicken, avocado, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado Ranch dressing.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Side

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Side

$14.00

Crispy fried cube steak served with lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Cowboy Brisket Sandwich w/Side

$17.00

SPICY! Smoked Brisket sandwich, with Ghost Pepper cheese, and jalapeños.

Grilled Cheese BLT w/Side

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, and tomatoes sandwiched between two sourdough grilled cheeses

Rachel Sandwich w/Side

$14.00

Toasted sourdough sandwich with Roasted sliced Turkey, topped with either Sauerkraut or coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

HOTDOGS

All or Nothing Dog

$10.00

Spicy mustard, bacon, chili, Cheddar cheese, sauerkraut, onions, pickles Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

The Concrete Jungle Dog

$9.00

Topped with spicy mustard, sauerkraut, and onions Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Frito Pie Dog

$10.00

Fritos topped with chili and garnished with Cheddar, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, and side of sour cream Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Garden Chi Dog

$9.00

Topped with yellow mustard, white onions, relish, pickle, tomato, peppers, and celery salt Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

City of Brotherly Love

$10.00

Grilled Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beer queso cheese Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Grilled Cheese Dog

$9.00

Split 1/4 LB hot dog sandwiched between a perfect grilled cheese sandwich Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Hawaiian Dog

$10.00

Topped with pineapple, basil, and chopped bacon Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Peach Dog

$9.00

Topped with grilled peaches, Vidalia onions, and Feta cheese Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Beer Queso Dog

$9.00

Smothered in beer queso cheese and pico, wrapped in a tortilla shell and deep fried Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

SIDES

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD Potato Chips

$5.00

SD Tater Tots

$5.00

SD Onion Rings

$5.00

SD Pretzel Bites

$5.00

SD Coleslaw

$3.50

Boiled Peanuts

$5.00

PIZZAS

Aloha Pizza

$16.00+

Athena Pizza

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Carnivore Pizza

$21.00+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00+

White Garlic Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$14.00+

Southern BBQ Pizza

$18.00+

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00+

KIDS MENU

KD Cheese Burger

$8.00

KD Hotdog (plain)

$8.00

KD Beef Tacos (2)

$8.00

KD Chicken Bites

$8.00

KD Quesadilla

$8.00

KD Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KD SM Pizza

$8.00

DESSERTS

Skillet Cookie

$7.50

Peach Cobbler

$7.50

MISC/EXTRAS

Extra Dressing

$0.75

SD Mac & Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Southern State of Mind American Bar + Grill Food like Sandwiches, Burgers, and more to pair with craft beers and milkshakes with a 'Peachy Twist. Order Online here or get it Doordashed!

