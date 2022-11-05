Peach Pit Bar + Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A Southern State of Mind American Bar + Grill Food like Sandwiches, Burgers, and more to pair with craft beers and milkshakes with a 'Peachy Twist. Order Online here or get it Doordashed!
Location
3837 Hwy 42, Locust Grove, GA 30248
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
French Market & Tavern - FMT Locust Grove
No Reviews
3840 Hwy 42 Locust Grove, GA 30248
View restaurant
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove
No Reviews
4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-004 - Locust Grove, GA
4.6 • 240
4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy Locust Grove, GA 30248
View restaurant
Patunia's Food Truck - KEY -(VG) Vegetarian - (V) Vegan - (SF) Soy Free
No Reviews
3248 HIGHWAY 155 LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Locust Grove
More near Locust Grove