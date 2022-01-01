Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peach Pit Bar + Grill PP Tuscaloosa

1800 Mcfarland Boulevard East

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

*WARM UPS

All Around Platter

$18.50

$18.50

2 whole jumbo wings, 4 Mozzarella sticks, 1 mini cheese quesadilla, 4 Pretzel Bites

Quesadilla

$13.00

$13.00

Warm, grilled tortillas loaded with green and red peppers and melted Cheddar cheese and your choice of protein Served with sour cream Chicken ($1.50) Ground Beef ($1.50) Brisket ($2.50)

Buffalo Dip

$13.00

$13.00

Spicy, ooey gooey hot dip topped with crumbled blue cheese

Tacos

$11.50

$11.50

3 flour tortillas filled with choice of protein, shredded cabbage, cheese, and tomatoes • Grilled Chicken and Avocado Ranch $13 •Ground Beef and Spicy Mayo $11.50 • Shredded Brisket and Peach BBQ $14

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Creamy four-cheese macaroni and cheese with Southern fried chicken bites. Made with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & Gouda cheese

Loaded Appetizer

$11.50

$11.50

Your choice of Loaded Tater Tots, Pretzel Bites OR Loaded CAJUN crinkles. Smothered in beer queso. Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. • Add a scoop of Buffalo Chicken Dip for $6

Cajun Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

$10.50

Fried, Cajun-dusted cheesy goodness served with Marinara sauce

Not Chores Nachos

$13.00

$13.00

Served with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, beer queso cheese, and sour cream Chicken ($1.50) Ground Beef ($1.50) Brisket ($2.50)

Pizza Sticks

$10.50

Seasoned with garlic and Parmesan. Topped with Marinara sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella cheeses, and pepperoni

Chips & Dip App

$10.50

$10.50

Your choice of Beer Queso Dip or Guacamole Dip. You may upgrade your tortilla chips to homemade chips for $2.50

Southern Chicken Bites

$12.00

$12.00

Battered, fried, and tossed in peach BBQ sauce

Fries

$5.00

HM Chips

$5.00

SD Tater Tots

$5.00

SD Onion Rings

$5.00

SD Pretzel Bites

$5.00

SD Coleslaw

$2.50

*BURGERS w/side

Brunch Burger

$17.50

$17.50

Fried egg, Applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, American cheese, avocado, spicy mayo

Big Al

$17.50

Topped with American, Swiss, and Ghost Pepper cheese, brisket, homemade potato chips, fried onions and peach BBQ sauce

El Diablo

$16.00

Cajun rub, spicy mayo, Ghost Pepper cheese, jalapeños, and an onion ring

Guacamole Burger

$16.00

$16.00

Topped with Ghost Pepper cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and fried onion straws

The IceBurger

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pickles served between two iceberg lettuce cups

Beer Queso Burger

$15.00

$15.00

Topped with pico, spicy mayo, and beer queso cheese in a tortilla shell

Southern State of Mind

$14.00

$14.00

Topped with Feta cheese, fresh grilled peaches, and sautéed Vidalia onions

Standard of Excellence

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The Twisted Turkey

$14.00

Coleslaw, white Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion

Build Your Own Burger

$10.50

$10.50

*SANDWICHES & WRAPS w/side

Aloha Wrap

$15.00

A wrap stuffed with lettuce, grilled pineapple & onions, grilled chicken, Teriyaki sauce.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Fried chicken on sourdough topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

California Wrap

$15.00

$15.00

A wrap stuffed with Grilled chicken strips, avocado, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado Ranch dressing.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken on Sourdough topped with lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Cube Steak on Sourdough topped with lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo.

Cowboy Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Spicy! Grilled Brisket on Sourdough topped with Ghost Pepper cheese, and jalapeños.

Grilled Cheese BLT

$13.50

Sourdough sandwich with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes sandwiched between two grilled cheeses.

Basic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

A classic grilled cheese on sourdough bread.

Rachel

$14.50

$14.50

Sourdough sandwich with sliced Roasted Turkey, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing & your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw.

*SALADS & SOUPS

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Atl’s Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chili

$5.00+

Tomatoe Bisque

$5.00+Out of stock

*WHOLE WINGS

WHOLE JUMBO DOUBLE WINGS ROASTED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION ADD FRIES, COLESLAW OR HOMEMADE CHIPS ($2.50) **Half & Half wings are not available at this time**
Taste Tester 4 individual (2 Jumbo Wings)

$7.00

$7.00
Warm Up 6 individual (3 Jumbo Wings)

$10.00

$10.00
Lunchtime 8 individual (4 Jumbo Wings)

$13.00

$13.00
Dinner time 12 individual (6 Jumbo Wings)

$19.00

$19.00
Nap Time (9 Jumbo Wings)

$28.00

$28.00

Party Time (24 Jumbo Wings)

$69.00

*HOTDOGS w/side

All or Nothing Dog

$10.00

$10.00

Spicy mustard, bacon, chili, Cheddar cheese, sauerkraut, onions, pickles Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

The Concrete Jungle Dog

$9.00

Topped with spicy mustard, sauerkraut, and onions Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Frito Pie Dog

$10.00

Fritos topped with chili and garnished with Cheddar, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, and side of sour cream Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Garden Chi Dog

$9.00

Topped with yellow mustard, white onions, relish, pickle, tomato, peppers, and celery salt Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

City of Brotherly Love

$10.00

Grilled Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beer queso cheese Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Grilled Cheese Dog

$9.00

Split hot dog sandwiched between a perfect grilled cheese sandwich Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Hawaiian Dog

$10.00

Topped with pineapple, basil, and chopped bacon Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Peach Dog

$9.00

$9.00

Topped with grilled peaches, Vidalia onions, and Feta cheese Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

Beer Queso Dog

$9.00

$9.00

Smothered in beer queso cheese and pico, wrapped in a tortilla shell and deep fried Chips are served with all Hotdogs unless you chose the option to upgrade.

*PIZZAS

Aloha Pizza

$16.00+

Athena Pizza

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Carnivore Pizza

$21.00+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00+

White Garlic Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$14.00+

Southern BBQ Pizza

$18.00+

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Southern State of Mind American Bar + Grill Food like Sandwiches, Burgers, and more to pair with craft beers and milkshakes with a 'Peachy Twist. Order Online here or get it Doordashed!

1800 Mcfarland Boulevard East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

