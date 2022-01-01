Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peaches Low Country Kitchen

25 Reviews

$

52 Fulton Street

New York, NY 10038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicken

Our Chickens are raised with love from free-range farms and are antibiotic, hormone & GMO-free. Always. 24 Hour Cold Brined
Drumstick Piece

Drumstick Piece

$3.95

24 Hour Cold Brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

Thigh Piece

Thigh Piece

$3.95

24 Hour Cold Brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

Breast Piece

Breast Piece

$3.95

24 Hour Cold Brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

2 Tenders for $3.95

$3.95

2 all white meat tenders 24 hour cold brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

4 Tenders for $6.95

$6.95

4 all white meat tenders, 24 hour cold brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$9.95

slow roasted with fresh herbs de provence serves 1-2

Whole Herb Roasted Chicken

$16.95

slow roasted with fresh herbs de provence serves 2-4

Whole Chicken Bucket (8 Pieces)

$32.00

24 Hour Cold Brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

Bucket Of Tenders (20)

$32.00

20 all white meat tenders, 24 Hour Cold Brined, buttermilk fried in non gmo canola oil

The Thigh High Chicken Sandwich

The Thigh High Chicken Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

buttermilk fried boneless chicken thigh, house slaw, house pickles, white BBQ, potato roll

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.95

buttermilk belgium waffles, 2 piece buttermilk fried chicken, maple syrup, whipped honey butter

Plain Waffle

$4.95

large belgium waffle served with cinnamon honey butter & maple syrup

BBQ Pulled Pork

slow cooked pork, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce

1 LB BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.95

1/2 LB BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.95

BBQ Pulled Pork COMBO

$15.95

1/2 LB BBQ Pulled Pork, 1 side, 1 coleslaw, 1 cornbread with cinnamon honey butter

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

ditalini pasta, three cheese (V)

Mac Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.90

ditalini pasta, three cheese topped with our BBQ pulled pork

Collard Greens

$3.95

slow cooked collards, brown sugar, vinegar, Texas Pete hot sauce (V) (GF)

Roasted Carrots

$3.95

roasted with fresh herbs & seasoning (V), (GF)

Smashed Potatoes

$3.95

Skin on Idaho potatoes, butter & cream (V) (GF)

Dirty Rice

$3.95

organic rice, holy trinity, Cajun seasoning (V), (GF)

Coleslaw Small 4 oz

$2.95

green cabbage, carrots, dukes mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar

Coleslaw Large 8 oz

$4.95

green cabbage, carrots, dukes mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar

House Made Cornbread

$1.95

house made corn bread served with cinnamon honey butter

Combos

For Kids 8 and Under 2 crispy chicken tenders, mac & cheese, apple juice
1 Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken COMBO

1 Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken COMBO

$9.95

1 piece buttermilk fried chicken, 1 side, 1 piece cornbread & honey butter, house coleslaw

2 Piece Fried Chicken COMBO

$12.95

2 piece buttermilk fried chicken, 1 side, 1 piece cornbread & honey butter, house coleslaw

1/2 Herb Roasted Chicken COMBO

$15.95

1/2 herb roasted chicken, 1 side, 1 coleslaw, 1 piece of cornbread, honey butter, 1 sauce

2 Piece Chicken Tenders COMBO

2 Piece Chicken Tenders COMBO

$9.95

2 piece chicken tenders, 1 side, 1 piece cornbread, cinnamon honey butter, 1 ouse coleslaw, 1 sauce

1/2 LB BBQ Pulled Pork COMBO

$15.95

1/2 LB BBQ Pulled pork, 1 Side, 1 Coleslaw, 1 Piece cornbread with cinnamon honey butter, 1 sauce

The L'il Peach Kids Meal

$7.95

for kids 8 and under 2 crispy juicy chicken tenders, small mac & cheese, apple juice

The "Thigh High" Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$14.95Out of stock

Our famous Thigh High Sandwich, bag of chips, soda

Pulled Pork Sandwich COMBO

$14.95

Sandwiches / Chicken & Waffles

2 pieces buttermilk fried chicken, Belgium waffle, maple syrup, cinnamon honey butter

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

slow cooked bbq cooked pork, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll

Thigh High Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

buttermilk fried boneless chicken thigh, coleslaw, pickles, white bbq, potato roll

Chicken & Waffles

$12.95

Plain Belgium Waffle

$4.95

Specials

The Charleston

$18.95

1/2 herb roasted chicken, smashed potatoes, coleslaw, cornbread, cinnamon honey butter, warm peach empanada

The Savannah

$38.00

Whole herb roasted chicken, roasted carrots, mixed greens, 4 pieces cornbread, cinnamon honey butter serves 3-4

Southern Picnic

$42.00

whole buttermilk fried chicken, (8 pieces) mac & cheese, collard greens, coleslaw, 4 pieces, cinnamon honey butter, serves 3-4

Greens & Grains

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$7.95

mixed greens, hothouse cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Southern BBQ Bowl

$14.95

low & slow BBQ pulled pork, cajun dirty rice, baby spinach, charred corn, house slaw, house pickles, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar, Fritos, herb buttermilk ranch dressing

Sweets & Chips

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.95

creamy banana pudding, nilla wafers

Peach Empanada

Peach Empanada

$3.95

warm cinnamon & brown sugar peaches, flaky crust, old fashioned icing

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.95

Sauces & Dressings

Spicy Honey

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Peaches Secret Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Sassy Vinegar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Maple Sriracha

$0.50

Herb Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cinnamon Honey Butter

$0.50

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.95Out of stock
Maine Root Fair Trade Lemonade

Maine Root Fair Trade Lemonade

$2.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.95

Rootbeer Can A&W

$1.95
San Pellegrino 1L

San Pellegrino 1L

$7.95
San Pelligrino Lemon Seltzer

San Pelligrino Lemon Seltzer

$2.95
San Pelligrino Orange Seltzer Can

San Pelligrino Orange Seltzer Can

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95

Snapple Iced Tea

$1.95

Dr. Browns Black Cherry Soda

$1.95

Dr. Browns Cream Soda

$1.95

Fried Chicken Packages

Our Chickens are raised with love from free-range farms and are antibiotic, hormone & GMO-free. Always. 24 Hour Cold Brined fried in non gmo canola oil

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 10)

$160.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 20)

$320.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 30)

$480.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 50)

$800.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 75)

$1,200.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 100)

$1,600.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (for 150)

$2,400.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken 24 Hour Cold Brined Antibiotic & Hormone Free Birds No GMO's

Herb Roasted Chicken Packages

Roasted with Herbs de Provence , and quartered for your guests

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 10)

$180.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 20)

$360.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 30)

$540.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 50)

$900.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 75)

$1,350.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 100)

$1,800.00

Herb Roasted Chicken (for 150)

$2,700.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Packages

Our BBQ Pulled Pork is cooked low & slow and mixed with our house bbq sauce

House Pulled Pork (for 10)

$170.00

5 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 20)

$340.00

10 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 30)

$510.00

15 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 50)

$880.00Out of stock

25 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 75)

$1,275.00

35 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 100)

$1,700.00

50 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

House Pulled Pork (for 150)

$2,550.00

75 Lbs of our slow cooked bbq pulled pork

Catering Salads

Mixed Greens

$45.00

mixed greens, hothouse cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Catering Sides

Catering Mac & Cheese

$75.00

ditalini pasta, three cheese (V)

Catering Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$95.00

ditalini pasta, three cheese topped with our BBQ pulled pork

Catering Dirty Rice

$75.00

organic rice, holy trinity, Cajun seasoning (V), (GF)

Catering Collard Greens

$75.00

slow cooked collards, brown sugar, vinegar, Texas Pete hot sauce (V) (GF)

Catering Home Made Corn Bread

$24.00

24 pieces of our house made cornbread. Served with cinnamon honey butter

Catering Honey Butter

$8.00

1/2 pint

Catering Mixed Greens

$45.00

mixed baby greens, hothouse cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, house balsamic vinaigrette (V) (GF)

Catering Roasted Carrots

$75.00

roasted with fresh herbs & seasoning (V), (GF)

Catering Smashed Potatoes

$75.00

Skin on Idaho potatoes, butter & cream (V) (GF)

Catering House Coleslaw

$45.00

green cabbage, carrots, dukes mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar

Catering Desserts

Aunt WaWa’s Banana Pudding - Individual

$5.95

Cookie Platter

$65.00

Brownie Platter

$65.00

Catering Beverages

Grapefruit Spindrift

$2.25

Lemon Spindrift

$2.25

Blackberry Spindrift

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.75

Coca Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Individual Bowls & Salads

Mixed Greens - Individual

$7.95

mixed greens, hothouse cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, house balsamic dressing

Southern BBQ Bowl - Individual

$14.95

low & slow BBQ pulled pork, cajun dirty rice, baby spinach, cowboy caviar, house slaw, house pickles, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar, Fritos, herb buttermilk ranch dressing

Individual Combo Lunches/Dinners

1 Piece buttermilk Fried Chicken Combo

$9.95

2 Piece Chicken Tender Combo

$9.95

1/2 Herb Roasted Chicken Combo

$15.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Combo

$15.95

Chicken Salads

Aunt WaWa's Chicken Salad (Grab & Go)

Aunt WaWa's Chicken Salad (Grab & Go)

$8.95Out of stock

herbed grilled chicken thigh, praline pecans, craisins, duke's mayo- for the dark meat fan!

Peabody Chicken Salad

$85.00

Green Leaf Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese

$75.00

Low Country Salmon Niçoise

$95.00

Mixed Greens

$45.00

mixed greens, hothouse cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Peach & Burrata

$75.00

Squash & Burrata

$75.00

Grain, Pasta, Vegetable & Potato Salads

Pat Pat’s Southern Style Potato Salad

$65.00

Frenchman Street “No Mayo” Potato Salad

$65.00

Southern Bowtie Pasta Salad

$65.00

Frenchman Street “No Mayo” Potato Salad

$65.00

Cowboy Caviar

$75.00

Family Meals

Whole Fried Chicken Family Dinner(serves 3-4)

$42.00

Whole Herb Roasted Chicken Family Dinner

$38.00

Platters

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

grilled plump shrimp served with our apricot horseradish sauce/ lemon wedges

Crudite Platter with chipoltle ranch dip

Herbed Grilled Vegetable Platter

Pimento Cheese with Crostini & Crackers

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Peaches Low Country Kitchen embodies fast casual with a southern flair, featuring a menu of design-your-own bowls, luscious salads and delightful southern classics including buttermilk fried chicken, mac & cheese, gumbo and shrimp & grits.

Website

Location

52 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery
Peaches Low Country Kitchen image
Peaches Low Country Kitchen image
Peaches Low Country Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Brigante - New York
orange starNo Reviews
214 Front Street New York,, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Blue Kitchen Café
orange starNo Reviews
1 Police Plaza Path New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Badshah To-go - 80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038
orange starNo Reviews
80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038 New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
HEY THAI - 127 John Street
orange starNo Reviews
127 John Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Highkey Rainforest Rooftop - 6 Platt Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 Platt St FL29 New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
HITW FiDi - HITW FiDi
orange starNo Reviews
15 Cliff Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Crown Shy
orange star4.5 • 2,919
70 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - FiDi
orange star4.1 • 1,184
76 fulton st new york, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 880
80 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.0 • 804
85 Broad street New York, NY 10004
View restaurantnext
Da Claudio
orange star4.7 • 800
21 Ann St New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - Maiden Lane
orange star4.4 • 724
21 Maiden Lane New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Meatpacking District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston