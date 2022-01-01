Peaches Low Country Kitchen
25 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Peaches Low Country Kitchen embodies fast casual with a southern flair, featuring a menu of design-your-own bowls, luscious salads and delightful southern classics including buttermilk fried chicken, mac & cheese, gumbo and shrimp & grits.
Location
52 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Badshah To-go - 80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038
No Reviews
80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038 New York, NY 10038
View restaurant
Highkey Rainforest Rooftop - 6 Platt Street
No Reviews
6 Platt St FL29 New York, NY 10038
View restaurant