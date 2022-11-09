Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peaches Corner

900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Popular Items

Peaches Burger Basket
Short Dog
Footlong Hot Dog

Mains

Peaches Burger

$12.99

Our famous Peaches burger with two patties lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our famous burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese

Peaches Burger Basket

$14.99

Our world famous Peaches Burger with everything you could ever ask for; two patties, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese. Served with seasoned French Fries

Hamburger

$9.99

Footlong Hot Dog

$7.99

Our Classic Footlong Hot Dog with slaw, mustard, chili, and onions. Add Ketchup, relish and/or sauerkraut

Short Dog

$5.99

Classic all beef Hot Dog with slaw, mustard, chili, and onions. Add ketchup, relish and/or sauerkraut

Corn Dog

$6.99

A juicy all beef hot dog on a stick, dipped in honey cornmeal batter and deep fried

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish on The Corner

$14.99

2 Southern Fried Catfish Filets with fries, slaw & hushpuppies

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Southern fried Catfish filet with lettuce and tartar sauce

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Local pit smoked pulled pork tossed in our house BBQ sauce served on a ball park bun

BBQ Plate

$14.99

Local pit smoked pulled pork tossed in our house BBQ sauce served with Coleslaw, Hushpuppies and Fries

Southern Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded spicy chicken filet deep-fried and served on a buttered bun with pickles

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

four crispy deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side (Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Sauce)

Sides

Sm Fries

$3.99

French Fries seasoned to perfection

Coleslaw

$2.99

4oz of our classic creamy coleslaw

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Our seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and homemade chili

Lg Fries

$5.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries seasoned to perfection

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet onions sliced and fried in beer batter

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Classic Southern Fried Pickle Slices breaded and deep-fried

Hushpuppies

$4.99

Homemade deep fried and served with honey butter

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

NA Beverages

Medium Sweet Tea

$2.50

Large Sweet Tea

$3.00

Medium Coke

$2.50

Large Coke

$3.00

Medium Diet Coke

$2.50

Large Diet Coke

$3.00

Medium Fruit Punch

$2.50

Large Fruit Punch

$3.00

Medium Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Large Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Medium Mr Pibb

$2.50

Large Mr Pibb

$3.00

Medium Lemonade

$2.50

Large Lemonade

$3.00

Medium Sprite

$2.50

Large Sprite

$3.00

Medium Root Beer

$2.50

Large Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugarfree Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Satisfy your comfort food cravings! Experience one of the most historic restaurants on the Grand Stand.

Location

900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

