Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Juice

$2.99+

Milk

$2.99+

Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Breakfast

Omelettes

Omelettes are served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits, or fresh fruit.

Three Cheese Omelette

$9.29
Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Diced ham smothered with a blend of cheese

Veggie Omelette

$11.49

All of our freshest veggies sauteed and layered with a blend of cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast

Californian Omelette

$11.49

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and a blend of cheese

Cozumel Omelette

$11.49

Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, green chiles, and a blend of cheese garnished with southwest sauce

Denver Omelette

$11.49

Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese

Ranch Hand Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and a blend of cheese

Chili Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Diced tomatoes combined with spinach and feta cheese

Sour Cream, Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$10.99

Make Your Own

$9.29

Benedicts

Benedicts served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits, or fresh fruit
Blackstone Benedict

$11.29

Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Cobb Benedict

$11.99

Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Country Benedict

$11.29

Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy

Traditional Benedict

$11.29

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Half Blackstone Benedict

$8.99

Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Half Cobb Benedict

$9.29

Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Half Country Benedict

$8.99

Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy

Half Traditional Benedict

$8.99

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Breakfast Basics

Basic Breakfast #1

$7.99

Two eggs (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.

Basic Breakfast #2

$9.99

Two eggs (any style) and a breakfast meat, served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.

Basic Breakfast #3

$7.29

One egg (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and one slice of toast with a beverage.

Breakfast Favorites

Avocado Toast

$7.99
Breakfast Combo

$12.29

Two eggs (any style), one breakfast meat and two fluffy combo size pancakes served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

Baja Wrap

$11.59

Scrambled eggs, turkey, avocado, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.59

Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes folded into a tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Breakfast Sundae

$9.99

A bowl of fresh fruit topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and homemade granola. Served with a muffin

Ultimate Breakfast Skillet

$11.99

Homefries, grilled onions, green chiles, and diced chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy and cheese. served with a grilled biscuit or toast

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$11.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.99

Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts

Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs

$12.59

Chicken fried steak smothered in our own homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast

Half Corned Beef Hash

$6.99
Full Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Half Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast

$9.99

Full Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast

$10.99
Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.99

Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Fruit Plate

$10.99

Served with cottage cheese or low-fat strawberry yogurt.

Granola

$6.89

served with milk

Protein Wrap

$11.59

Fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa and a side of fresh fruit.

Steak N' Egg

$12.99

Two eggs (any style) with steak, grilled to order. Served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

1 Egg & Toast

$4.49

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.99

1 Egg Only

$1.49

2 Eggs Only

$2.98

3 Eggs Only

$4.47

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Crisp Sweet Belgian Waffles with deep pockets and Thick French Toast, all topped off with powdered sugar.
Buttermilk Pancake

Whole Wheat Pancake

Banana Chocolate Chip

Banana Nut

Blueberry

Chocolate Chip

Peach Almond

Pineapple Upside Down

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

1/2 Waffle

$4.00
French Toast

$2.89+
Peach's & Cream French Toast

$3.39+
Very Berry French Toast

$3.66+

Breakfast Sides

Extra Dressings & Sauces

Bowl of Fruit

$7.29

Cup of Fruit

$5.29

Bowl of Granola

$6.89

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.99

Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts

Burger Patty

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$5.29

Muffin

$2.99

Quiche - Slice

$8.79

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$6.99

Side Avocado

$2.98

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Bagel

$3.79

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Side Country Fried Steak

$6.99

Side Crossiant

$3.79

Side Egg

$1.49

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Grits

$3.29

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side Hollandaise

$3.29

Side Homefries

$3.99

Side Oatmeal

$4.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Sausage Link

$4.99

Side Sausage Patty

$4.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Steak

$8.99

Side Toast

$2.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Side Strawberry Yogurt

$3.29

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Egg & Toast

$7.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$7.99

Kids 1/2 Waffle

$7.99

Lunch

Salads

Served with homemade muffin of the day
Chicken Salad Fruit Platter

$12.29

Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit.

Tuna Salad Fruit Platter

$12.29
Grilled Chicken Fruit Plate

$12.29

Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit

House Salad

$8.29

Tossed greens, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, a blend of cheese, crumbled bacon, and a hard boiled egg on tossed greens

Chicken BLT Salad

$11.99

A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

Tuna BLT Salad

$11.99

A generous scoop of our homemade tuna salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Grilled and blackened chicken breast, on tossed greens, tomatoes, avocado, a blend of cheese and red onions served with southwest dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach, bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onions, feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, and fresh strawberries

Mix & Match

Choose Two! Half a sandwich, cup of soup or small house salad

Mix & Match

$9.29

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Local Lunch Favorites

All sandwiches served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings or cole slaw. Add a side salad or fresh fruit to any sandwich for $2.29

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Fresh ground beef grilled and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Served on a grilled bun

Chicken Grill

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun

Chicken Melt

$11.59

Our fresh chicken salad with tomatoes and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$12.79

Sliced turkey, ham and cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Blackened chicken, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, a blend of cheese, sauteed onions and southwest sauce served on a grilled bun

Hamburger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Fresh ground beef grilled with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Reuben

$11.59

Hot corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side

Stuffed Croissant

$11.59

A croissant filled with our fresh tuna salad, or our all white meat chicken salad. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.59

Fresh tuna salad and a blend of cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey Avocado Melt

$12.79

Turkey, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce sauce on grilled sourdough bread

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket Tacos

$13.99

Classic Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings or cole slaw. Add a side salad or fresh fruit to any sandwich for $2.29

BLT

$8.99

BLTE

$10.49

Classic BLT with an egg

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Topped with lettuce

Deli Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of oven roasted turkey, ham, or roast beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on white, wheat, rye, sourdough or multigrain bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$10.07

with tomatoes and bacon

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$9.08

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$9.08

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$8.28

Hot Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Topped with lettuce

Wrap It Up

All wraps served on whole wheat or flour tortilla. Served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side

Hot Veggie Wrap

$11.59

A combination of sauteed veggies and a blend of cheese with creamy horseradish dressing on the side

Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried or grilled chicken strips with a blend of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.29

Shaved ribeye with mayo, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and melted American cheese

Lunch Sides

Extra Dressings & Sauces

Bag of Chips

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Bowl of Fruit

$7.29

Cup of Fruit

$5.29

Muffin

$2.99

Quiche - Slice

$8.79

Side Avocado

$2.98

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Grits

$3.29

Side Mac N Chz

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.49

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Strawberry Yogurt

$3.29

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Uncrustables PB 'n J

$7.99