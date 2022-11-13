Peach's 4 University
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
*Breakfast & Lunch since 1985* Peach's Restaurant is the kind of place you want to linger in, long after the meal is done. Stop in and you'll see why time and time again Peach's is chosen for our family friendly, warm welcoming environment, serving up the best homecooked breakfast and lunch in the fastest friendliest way possible!
Location
6386 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Public House Tap and Grill
No Reviews
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road Sarasota, FL 34243
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo - University - 8405 Tuttle Avenue
No Reviews
8405 Tuttle Avenue Sarasota, FL 34243
View restaurant
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf - Sarasota
No Reviews
3815 N Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sarasota
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurant