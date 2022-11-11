- Home
Peach's 7 Holmes Beach
No reviews yet
3240 East Bay Drive
Holmes Beach, FL 34217
Popular Items
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Diced ham smothered with a blend of cheese
Sour Cream, Spinach & Mushroom Omelette
Bacon, Tomato & Cheese Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese
Greek Omelette
Diced tomatoes combined with spinach and feta cheese
Siesta Key Omelette
All of our freshest veggies sauteed and layered with a blend of cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast
Californian Omelette
Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and a blend of cheese
Ranch Hand Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and a blend of cheese
Casey Key Omelette
Six fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomatoes, onion and feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast.
Cozumel Omelette
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, green chiles, and a blend of cheese garnished with southwest sauce
Make Your Own
Benedicts
Blackstone Benedict
Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
Cobb Benedict
Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
Country Benedict
Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy
Florentine Benedict
Poached eggs with spinach served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase
Traditional Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase
Half Blackstone Benedict
Half Blackstone Benedict
Half Cobb Benedict
Half Cobb Benedict
Half Country Benedict
Half Country Benedict
Half Florentine Benedict
Half Florentine Benedict
Half Traditional Benedict
Half Traditional Benedict
Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast
Breakfast Basics
Basic Breakfast #1
Two eggs (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.
Basic Breakfast #2
Two eggs (any style) and a breakfast meat, served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.
Basic Breakfast #3
One egg (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and one slice of toast with a beverage.
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Combo
Two eggs (any style), one breakfast meat and two fluffy combo size pancakes served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
Baja Wrap
Scrambled eggs, turkey, avocado, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes folded into a tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Breakfast Sundae
A bowl of fresh fruit topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and homemade granola. Served with a muffin
Breakfast Bowl
Homefries, grilled onions, green chiles, and diced chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy and cheese. served with a grilled biscuit or toast
Half Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
Bowl of Oatmeal
Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts
Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs
Chicken fried steak smothered in our own homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast
Half Corned Beef Hash
Full Corned Beef Hash
Half Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast
Full Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Fruit Plate
Served with cottage cheese or low-fat strawberry yogurt and a muffin
Granola
served with milk
Protein Wrap
Fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa and a side of fresh fruit.
Steak N' Egg
Two eggs (any style) with steak, grilled to order. Served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
1 Egg & Toast
2 Eggs & Toast
1 Egg Only
2 Eggs Only
3 Eggs Only
Breakfast Sides
1/2 Side Bacon
1/2 Side Canadian Bacon
1/2 Side Ham
1/2 Side Sausage Link
1/2 Side Sausage Patty
1/2 Side Turkey Sausage
1/2 Toast
Extra Dressings & Sauces
Bowl of Fruit
Bowl of Granola
Bowl of Oatmeal
Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Cup of Granola
Muffin
Quiche - Slice
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Side Almonds
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bagel
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Country Fried Steak
Side Crossiant
Side Egg
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Grilled Spinach
Side Grits
Side Ham
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hollandaise
Side Homefries
Side Mixed Nuts
Side Oatmeal
Side Pecans
Side Salsa
Side Sausage Link
Side Sausage Patty
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Smoked Sausage
Side Sour Cream
Side Steak
Side Toast
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Walnuts
Side Yogurt
Garden Fresh Salads
Southwest Salad
Grilled and blackened chicken breast, on tossed greens, tomatoes, avocado, a blend of cheese and red onions served with southwest dressing
House Salad
Tossed greens, mushrooms, cucumbers, olives, red onions, shredded cheese, and tomatoes
Robb Cobb Salad
Chopped roast beef, turkey, tomatoes, onions, a blend of cheese, crumbled bacon, and a hard boiled egg on tossed greens
1/2 Robb Cobb Salad
1/2 Robb Cobb Salad
Chicken BLT Salad
A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg
1/2 Chicken BLT Salad
1/2 Chicken BLT Salad
Tuna BLT Salad
A generous scoop of our homemade tuna salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg
1/2 Tuna BLT Salad
1/2 Tuna BLT Salad
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onions, feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, and fresh strawberries
1/2 Spinach Salad
1/2 Spinach Salad
Chicken Salad Fruit Platter
Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit
Tuna Salad Fruit Platter
Side House Salad
Local Lunch Favorites
Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef grilled and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Served on a grilled bun
Chicken Grill
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun
Chicken Melt
Our fresh chicken salad with tomatoes and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Chicken Tenders
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, ham and cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast
Fiesta Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, a blend of cheese, sauteed onions and southwest sauce served on a grilled bun
Hamburger
Patty Melt
Fresh ground beef grilled with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Reuben
Hot corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side
Roast Beef Grill
Thin sliced roast beef with sauteed mushrooms and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with horseradish dressing on the side
Stuffed Croissant
A croissant filled with our fresh tuna salad, or our all white meat chicken salad. Topped with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad and a blend of cheese on grilled rye bread
Turkey Avocado Melt
Turkey, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce sauce on grilled sourdough bread
Classic Sandwiches
BLT
BLTE
Classic BLT with an egg
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Topped with lettuce
Deli Sandwich
Your choice of oven roasted turkey, ham, or roast beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on white, wheat, rye, sourdough or multigrain bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Topped with lettuce
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Deluxe
with tomatoes and bacon
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Topped with lettuce
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
Half Grilled Cheese
Half BLT
Half BLTE
Half Corned Beef & Swiss
Half Deli Sandwich
Wrap It Up
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Hot Veggie Wrap
A combination of sauteed veggies and a blend of cheese with creamy horseradish dressing on the side
Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken strips with a blend of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Shaved ribeye with mayo, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and melted American cheese
Mix & Match
Lunch Sides
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
*Breakfast & Lunch since 1985* Peach's Restaurant is the kind of place you want to linger in, long after the meal is done. Stop in and you'll see why time and time again Peach's is chosen for our family friendly, warm welcoming environment, serving up the best homecooked breakfast and lunch in the fastest friendliest way possible!
3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217