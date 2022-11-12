Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peach's 8 Ellenton

review star

No reviews yet

2207 60th Avenue East

Ellenton, FL 34222

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Combo
Basic Breakfast #2
Side Bacon

Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.29

Juice

$2.39

Milk

$2.59

Tea

$2.29

Soda

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Omelettes

Omelettes are served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits, or fresh fruit. Egg Beaters or egg whites are available upon request at no additional cost.

Cheese Omelette

$9.29
Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Diced ham smothered with a blend of cheese

Sour Cream, Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$9.29

Bacon, Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$9.29
Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$9.29

Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese

Greek Omelette

$8.99

Diced tomatoes combined with spinach and feta cheese

Siesta Key Omelette

Siesta Key Omelette

$9.29

All of our freshest veggies sauteed and layered with a blend of cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast

Californian Omelette

Californian Omelette

$9.29

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and a blend of cheese

Ranch Hand Omelette

Ranch Hand Omelette

$9.29

Bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and a blend of cheese

Casey Key Omelette

Casey Key Omelette

$9.29

Six fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomatoes, onion and feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast.

Cozumel Omelette

Cozumel Omelette

$9.29

Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, green chiles, and a blend of cheese garnished with southwest sauce

Make Your Own

$9.29

Benedicts

Benedicts served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits, or fresh fruit
Blackstone Benedict

Blackstone Benedict

$8.99

Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Cobb Benedict

Cobb Benedict

$9.29

Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$8.99

Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$8.79

Poached eggs with spinach served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$8.79

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Half Blackstone Benedict

Half Blackstone Benedict

$6.79

Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Half Cobb Benedict

Half Cobb Benedict

$6.99

Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon

Half Country Benedict

Half Country Benedict

$6.79

Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy

Half Florentine Benedict

Half Florentine Benedict

$6.59

Poached eggs with spinach served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Half Traditional Benedict

Half Traditional Benedict

$6.79

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Crisp Sweet Belgian Waffles with deep pockets and Thick French Toast, all topped off with powdered sugar.
Buttermilk Pancake

Buttermilk Pancake

Whole Wheat Pancake

Whole Wheat Pancake

Banana Nut

Banana Nut

Blueberry

Blueberry Crunch

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

Cranberry Nut

Cranberry Nut

Southern Peach Almond

Southern Peach Almond

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

1/2 Waffle

$3.00
French Toast

French Toast

$3.42+
Very Berry French Toast

$5.56+

Very Berry French Toast

$5.56+

Breakfast Basics

Basic Breakfast #1

Basic Breakfast #1

$6.59

Two eggs (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.

Basic Breakfast #2

Basic Breakfast #2

$8.99

Two eggs (any style) and a breakfast meat, served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.

Basic Breakfast #3

Basic Breakfast #3

$5.89

One egg (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and one slice of toast with a beverage.

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$8.99

Two eggs (any style), one breakfast meat and two fluffy combo size pancakes served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

Baja Wrap

Baja Wrap

$9.29

Scrambled eggs, turkey, avocado, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes folded into a tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Breakfast Sundae

Breakfast Sundae

$7.99

A bowl of fresh fruit topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and homemade granola. Served with a muffin

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$8.79

Homefries, grilled onions, green chiles, and diced chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy and cheese. served with a grilled biscuit or toast

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$3.89

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$3.89

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$5.89

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.79

Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts

Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs

$9.29

Chicken fried steak smothered in our own homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast

Half Corned Beef Hash

$4.89
Full Corned Beef Hash

$5.89

Full Corned Beef Hash

$5.89

Half Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast

$6.49

Full Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast

$7.99
Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.29

Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$8.99

Served with cottage cheese or low-fat strawberry yogurt and a muffin

Granola

Granola

$5.29

served with milk

Protein Wrap

Protein Wrap

$8.99

Fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa and a side of fresh fruit.

Steak N' Egg

Steak N' Egg

$9.99

Two eggs (any style) with steak, grilled to order. Served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.

1 Egg & Toast

$2.99

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.99

1 Egg Only

$0.99

2 Eggs Only

$1.98

3 Eggs Only

$2.97

Breakfast Sides

1/2 Side Bacon

$1.79

1/2 Side Canadian Bacon

$1.79

1/2 Side Ham

$1.79

1/2 Side Sausage Link

$1.79

1/2 Side Sausage Patty

$1.79

1/2 Side Turkey Sausage

$1.79

1/2 Toast

$0.99

Extra Dressings & Sauces

Bowl of Fruit

$4.99

Bowl of Granola

$5.29

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.79

Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts

Burger Patty

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Cup of Granola

$3.09

Muffin

$1.99

Quiche - Slice

$6.29

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.99

Side Almonds

$2.59

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Bacon

$3.59

Side Bagel

$2.89

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.59

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Side Country Fried Steak

$6.99

Side Crossiant

$2.89

Side Egg

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.29

Side Fruit

$2.89

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Side Grilled Spinach

$0.99

Side Grits

$2.29

Side Ham

$3.59

Side Hashbrowns

$2.29

Side Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Homefries

$2.29

Side Mixed Nuts

$2.59

Side Oatmeal

$2.29

Side Pecans

$2.59

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Sausage Link

$3.59

Side Sausage Patty

$3.59

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.89

Side Smoked Sausage

$3.59

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Steak

$6.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.59

Side Walnuts

$2.59

Side Yogurt

$2.29

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Egg & Toast

$5.99

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Garden Fresh Salads

Served with homemade muffin of the day
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Grilled and blackened chicken breast, on tossed greens, tomatoes, avocado, a blend of cheese and red onions served with southwest dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Tossed greens, mushrooms, cucumbers, olives, red onions, shredded cheese, and tomatoes

Robb Cobb Salad

Robb Cobb Salad

$9.29

Chopped roast beef, turkey, tomatoes, onions, a blend of cheese, crumbled bacon, and a hard boiled egg on tossed greens

1/2 Robb Cobb Salad

1/2 Robb Cobb Salad

$4.69

Chopped roast beef, turkey, tomatoes, onions, a blend of cheese, crumbled bacon, and a hard boiled egg on tossed greens

Chicken BLT Salad

Chicken BLT Salad

$9.29

A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

1/2 Chicken BLT Salad

1/2 Chicken BLT Salad

$4.69

A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

Tuna BLT Salad

Tuna BLT Salad

$9.29

A generous scoop of our homemade tuna salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

1/2 Tuna BLT Salad

1/2 Tuna BLT Salad

$4.69

A generous scoop of our homemade tuna salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.39

Fresh spinach, bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onions, feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, and fresh strawberries

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$3.89

Fresh spinach, bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onions, feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, and fresh strawberries

Chicken Salad Fruit Platter

Chicken Salad Fruit Platter

$9.59

Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit

Tuna Salad Fruit Platter

$9.59

Tuna Salad Fruit Platter

$9.59

Side House Salad

$4.29

Local Lunch Favorites

All sandwiches served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings or cole slaw. Add a side salad or fresh fruit to any sandwich for $2.29

Cheeseburger

$9.59

Fresh ground beef grilled and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Served on a grilled bun

Chicken Grill

$9.59

Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun

Chicken Melt

$9.29

Our fresh chicken salad with tomatoes and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken Tenders

$9.29

Club Sandwich

$9.79

Sliced turkey, ham and cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

Blackened chicken, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, a blend of cheese, sauteed onions and southwest sauce served on a grilled bun

Hamburger

$9.59

Patty Melt

$9.59

Fresh ground beef grilled with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Reuben

$9.59

Hot corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side

Roast Beef Grill

$9.59

Thin sliced roast beef with sauteed mushrooms and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with horseradish dressing on the side

Stuffed Croissant

$9.29

A croissant filled with our fresh tuna salad, or our all white meat chicken salad. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Melt

$9.29

Fresh tuna salad and a blend of cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey Avocado Melt

$9.79

Turkey, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce sauce on grilled sourdough bread

Classic Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings or cole slaw. Add a side salad or fresh fruit to any sandwich for $2.29

BLT

$7.99

BLTE

$8.59

Classic BLT with an egg

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with lettuce

Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of oven roasted turkey, ham, or roast beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on white, wheat, rye, sourdough or multigrain bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$7.99

with tomatoes and bacon

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.59

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$7.59

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$7.29

Hot Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with lettuce

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Half BLT

$4.99

Half BLTE

$4.99

Half Corned Beef & Swiss

$4.99

Half Deli Sandwich

$4.99

Wrap It Up

All wraps served on whole wheat or flour tortilla. Served with your choice of chips, French fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side

Hot Veggie Wrap

$9.29

A combination of sauteed veggies and a blend of cheese with creamy horseradish dressing on the side

Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Fried or grilled chicken strips with a blend of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Shaved ribeye with mayo, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and melted American cheese

Mix & Match

Choose Two! Half a sandwich, cup of soup or small house salad

Mix & Match

$7.99

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Lunch Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Muffin

$1.99

Quiche - Slice

$6.29

Side Coleslaw

$2.29

Side French Fries

$2.29

Side Grits

$2.29

Side House Salad

$4.29

Side Mac N Chz

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.29

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.89

Strawberry Yogurt

$2.29

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese w/ Side Grapes & Banana

$5.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

*Breakfast & Lunch since 1985* Peach's Restaurant is the kind of place you want to linger in, long after the meal is done. Stop in and you'll see why time and time again Peach's is chosen for our family friendly, warm welcoming environment, serving up the best homecooked breakfast and lunch in the fastest friendliest way possible!

Location

2207 60th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL 34222

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

