Peaches Brunch House 130 South Main St
130 South Main St
Romeo, MI 48065
BEVERAGES
Drinks
Coffee, Tea, or Cocoa
Squeeze of the Day
BREAKFAST
THE EGGS BENEDICT
- FLORENTINE BENEDICT$15.00
Canadian bacon, rich hollandaise sauce, fresh spinach and tomato topping
- TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT$14.00
Hormel ham, rich hollandaise sauce, baby arugula and tomato topping
- SMOKED SALMON BENNY (Deep Copy)$15.00
Smoked salmon, rich hollandaise sauce, spinach, sliced tomato and red pepper
- LOS ALTOS BENNY (Deep Copy)$15.00
Chorizo, rich hollandaise sauce, baby arugula and Pico de Gallo
AVOCADO TOAST
- SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST (Deep Copy)$15.00
Smoked salmon, fresh smashed avocado, sliced tomato, red onion
- PBH AVO TOAST (Deep Copy)$13.00
Served with 2 eggs, fresh smashed avocado, goat cheese, red pepper topped with honey
- LIGHT AVO TOAST (Deep Copy)$10.00
Fresh smashed avocado, spice zahtar, diced radish
CREPES
- GARDEN CREPES$13.00
Fresh mushroom, asparagus, tomato, scrambled eggs, smothered with Swiss cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce
- FLORENTINE CREPES$14.00
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, chicken breast, Swiss cheese and topped with rich hollandaise sauce
- BERRY BLISS CREPES$13.00
Fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries, topped with berry topping and whipped cream
- NUTELLA CREPES$13.00
Nutella, banana and fresh strawberries, topped with berry topping and whipped cream
PBH CORNER
- Yogurt Greek Parfait (Deep Copy)$11.00
Organic greek yogurt, gronola, fresh fruit
- OATMEAL (Deep Copy)$7.00
Choice with banana, blueberry and strawberry
- BISCUITS & GRAVY (Deep Copy)$9.00
- FRANKS BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch
- CHORIZO BURRITO$14.00
Chorizo, sausage, eggs, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch
Omelettes l Skillets
- PBH$16.00
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, sausage and Hormel ham, layered with American cheese
- WESTERN$14.00
Hormel ham, onion and green pepper, layered with American cheese
- PROTEIN$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage and Hormel ham, layered with American cheese
- GREEK$16.00
Grilled gyro meat, tomato and onion, layered with feta cheese
- SPINACH & MUSHROOM$13.00
Fresh spinach and fresh mushroom, layered with goat cheese
- GARDEN$13.00
Fresh mushroom, arugula, green pepper, onion, and tomato, layered with goat cheese
- CHICKEN DELIGHT$17.00
Egg whites, chicken, tomato, spinach, layered with Swiss cheese
- DOWN SOUTH$16.00
Chorizo, sausage, green pepper, onion, seasoned potatoes, layered with cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch
- COUNTRY$17.00
Sausage, onion, green pepper, seasoned potatoes, layered with American cheese and topped with sausage gravy
- CHEESE$11.00
Layered with your choice of American, cheddar, Swiss, feta or goat cheese
THE CLASSICS
- EGGS & MEAT$10.00
Served with Hormel ham, applewood smoked bacon or sausage
- TRADITIONAL$12.00
Served with Hormel ham, Applewood smoked bacon or sausage and seasoned potatoes, tomato slices or fresh fruit
- PBH BREAKFAST SPECIAL$15.00
Served with 3 eggs fried in butter, 2 applewood smoked bacon, 1 sausage link, 1 slice of Hormel ham, and seasoned potatoes tomato slices or fresh fruit
- HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH$15.00
Served with 3 eggs fried in butter
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
PANCAKES
- GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKES$10.00
3 pancakes served with maple syrup
- CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$11.00
- BERRY BLISS PANCAKES$13.00
Berry Bliss sauce made with fresh blueberries and strawberries
- NUTELLA FRUIT PANCAKES$14.00
Fresh banana, strawberries and Nutella
- STRAWBERRY MASCARPONE PANCAKES$14.00
Fresh strawberries, Italian cream cheese icing and powdered sugar
- PBH PANCAKES (Deep Copy)$14.00
Caramelized peach & banana with caramel and peach maple syrup
- CHUNKY MONKEY PANCAKES$13.00
Fresh bananas, chocolate chips and Nutella
- POTATO PANCAKES$10.00
Homemade potato pancakes served with tzatziki and sour cream
FRENCH TOAST
- BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST$10.00
Fresh blueberries and strawberries
- BERRY BLISS FRENCH TOAST$13.00
Berry Bliss sauce made with fresh blueberries and strawberries
- STUFFED NUTELLA FRUIT FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Fresh Banana, strawberries and Nutella
- STUFFED STRAWBERRY MASCARPONE FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Fresh strawberries, Italian cream cheese icing and powdered sugar
- PBH FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Caramelized peach & banana with caramel and peach maple syrup
- HOMESTYLE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$10.00
Served with maple syrup
WAFFLES
- BELGIAN WAFFLE$11.00
Topped with whipped cream, served with maple syrup
- BERRY BLISS WAFFLE$14.00
Berry Bliss sauce made with fresh blueberries and strawberries
- NUTELLA FRUIT WAFFLE$15.00
Fresh banana, strawberries and Nutella
- CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$16.00
Homemade sweet and savory crispy chicken and waffles, served with chili maple syrup
LUNCH
APPETIZERS
GARDEN GREENS
- PBH SALAD$13.00
Baby arugula, basil, fresh peaches, onions, walnuts and goat cheese
- STRAWBERRY CHICKEN SALAD$17.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts and Mandarin oranges
- CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and American cheese
- NICOISE SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens, sashimi tuna, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, potato and hard-boiled eggs
- CHEF SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, turkey, Hormel ham, hard boiled egg, American and Swiss cheese
- AVOCADO SALAD$13.00
Baby arugula, sliced avocado, tomato, cucumber, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled blue cheese
- BERRY BLISS SALAD$13.00
Baby arugula, sliced avocado, blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries and pecans
- CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned crouton and cheese parmesan slice tossed in Caesar dressing
- GREEK SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, feta cheese, pepperoncini, red onion, beets and Greek olives
- HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and cheese parmesan slice
WRAPS
- GREEK CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, feta cheese, pepperoncini, beets, red onion, cucumber, Greek olives and a side of Noah’s homemade Greek dressing
- PBH WRAP$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, chicken strips, cheddar cheese and a side of ranch dressing
- STRAWBERRY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts and Mandarin oranges
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
Grilled onion, green pepper and melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chicken breast, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
- AVOCADO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomato, cucumber, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled blue cheese
- DOWN SOUTH WRAP$12.00
Chorizo, sausage, avocado, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch
BURGERS
- PBH BURGER$15.00
(1 lb.) burger, sliced jalapeños, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle, topped with cheddar and Swiss cheese
- CHEF’S BURGER$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle topped with onion rings
- BYOB Burger$10.00
Includes toppings: lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, your choice of cheese
SANDWICH CREATIONS
- PBH TACOS$13.00
Served with lettuce, Ppico de Gallo and shredded cheddar. Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Chorizo
- PBH STEAK & CHEESE$14.00
Sliced NY Strip, grilled onion, green pepper and Swiss cheese on seeded Italian
- NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded, buttermilk chicken breast tossed in our Nashville hot sauce served with pickle and slaw on a brioche bun
- PBH CLUB$14.00
Fresh turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
- HORMEL SLIM SANDWICH$12.00
Hormel ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on seeded Italian
- AVOCADO BLT$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
- AVOCADO TURKEY SANDIWCH$13.00
All white meat fresh turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
DELI-ISH
- REUBEN$13.00
(1/2 lb.) corned beef served on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing
- CORNED BEEF DELIGHT$13.00
(1/2 lb.) corned beef served on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing
- CORNED BEEF SANDWICH$12.00
(1/2 lb.) corned beef served on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese
- PATTY MELT$11.00
(1/2 lb.) burger, served on grilled marble rye, grilled onion and melted Swiss cheese
- TUNA MELT$11.00
Sashimi tuna served on grilled marble rye with melted Swiss cheese
- TUNA STEAK SANDWICH$11.00
Sashimi tuna, lettuce and tomato on sourdough
- GRILLED CHEESE$9.00
American cheese
PITAS
- PBH PITA$12.00
Chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese tossed with mayo
- GRILLED CHICKEN PITA$12.00
Lettuce, tomato and a side of ranch
- GYRO PITA$12.00
Red onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce
- CHICKEN GYRO PITA$12.00
Red onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce
- VEGGIE PITA$9.00
Crisp lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, goat chesse and Noah’s homestyle Greek dressing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
