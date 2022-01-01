Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street

866 Reviews

$$

4652 S King Dr

Chicago, IL 60653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Croquettes & Grits
Side Salmon Croquette
Shrimp & Grits

Entrees

(4) Jerked Chicken Wings, Rice & Peas, and Greens
Salmon Croquettes & Grits

Salmon Croquettes & Grits

$17.95

Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Shrimp with garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions. Served with garlic texas toast.

Peach's Special

Peach's Special

$13.95

2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.

Hangover Chicken Thighs & Fries

Hangover Chicken Thighs & Fries

$13.95

Fried chicken thighs tossed in our house made signature sweet & spicy hangover sauce served with fries.

Hangover Plate

Hangover Plate

$15.95

Chicken thighs tossed in our signature sweet and spicy hangover sauce, (2) Eggs any style and your choice of plain or cheese grits.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

Choice of meat, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.

Tilapia, Greens & Grits

Tilapia, Greens & Grits

$15.95

Cornmeal fried catfish with buttery grits & collard greens.

Fried Chicken & Toast

$14.95

Fried chicken thighs with cinnamon french toast & sweet honey butter.

Shrimp, Tilapia & Chips

$16.95

Catfish filet and seasoned shrimp, garlic texas toast, fries, ketchup and house made creole sauce.

Southern Benedict

Southern Benedict

$13.95

Back by popular demand enjoy Peach's Southern Benedict made with Chicken Gravy, Chicken Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs and our Freshly Made Biscuits.

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.95

Tenders & Fries

$5.95

Pancakes & French Toast

7-Up Pancakes (2) with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

7-Up Pancakes (2) with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

$9.95

7-Up Pancakes served with lemon cream cheese frosting!

Lemonberry French Toast(6 wedges)

$12.95Out of stock

Full French Toast (6 wedges)

$10.95

French Toast (6 wedges) topped with powdered sugar and served with honey butter.

Full Stack (3 pancakes)

$9.95

3 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.

Gluten Free Pancakes - Full Stack

$10.95

Gluten Free Pancakes - Short Stack

$7.95

Peach Bourbon Frenchtoast

$11.95

6 wedges of french toast served with our signature peach bourbon compote on top.

Short Stack (2 pancakes)

$7.95

2 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.

Side of French Toast ( 2 wedges)

$4.95

2 wedges of French Toast served with honey butter and syrup.

Side of Pancakes (2 small pancakes)

$4.95

2 small fluffy pancakes.

Berry Cream Pancakes

$9.95

Sides

1 Egg (Any Style)

$2.00

Shrimp Add (2)

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.95

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Chicken Gravy

$3.50

Chicken Patties (2 pieces)

$3.95

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, and Greek Yogurt

Fruit Topping

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

$3.95

Greens

$3.50

Happy Biscuit

$5.00

House Potatoes

$3.00

Oatmeal & Peach Bourbon Compote

$6.95

Plain Grits

$2.50

Pork Bacon ( 3 pieces)

$3.50

Pork Links

$3.50

Sauce & Veggies

$4.95

Shrimp & Sauce

$5.95

Side Tilapia Fillet

$6.95

Side FRIED Chicken Thighs - (2)

$5.95

Side Salmon Croquette

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Bacon (3 pieces)

$3.50

Omelettes

DIY Omelette

$14.95

Greek Omelette

$16.95Out of stock

Healthy Start with Fruit Cup

$14.95

2 egg white omelette with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese served with a fruit cup.

The Soul Queen - Salmon Omelette

$14.95

Salmon Omelette with 2 eggs, salmon and gouda cheese served with red onion, tomatoes, capers and a side of house potatoes of grits.

Chicken Philly Omelette

Chicken Philly Omelette

$14.95

Chicken Philly Omelette

Chicken Alfredo Omelette

Chicken Alfredo Omelette

$14.95

Chicken Alfredo Omelette

Peach's Pastries & Sweets (The Sweet Spot)

Old Fashioned Cake Donut Holes

$3.00

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Fried Dougnuts

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.95

Beverages

Coffee - In House

$2.95

Coffee - To Go

$2.95

Peach's Palmer

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Tropicana Assorted Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

DIET Coke

$2.25

Acqua Panna Water

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pellegrino - 8.5 oz

$3.75

Snapple

$2.50Out of stock

Whole Milk

$2.00

Peach's Bottled Beverages

1/2 Gallon - Peach's Palmer

$7.95Out of stock

1/2 Gallon - Strawberry Lemonade

$7.95

Retail Coffee

We sell our locally roasted coffee for you to enjoy Peach's coffee wherever you are! We ship too. Visit www.peachson47th.com.
Peach GROUND

Peach GROUND

$11.95Out of stock

Our retail Peach's Ground Coffee ready to brew at home or office!

Peach BEAN

Peach BEAN

$11.95

Peach's WHOLE BEAN coffee!

Jamaican Rum BEAN

$11.95

Jamaican RUM GROUND

$11.95

Buffalo BEAN

$11.95
Buffalo GROUND

Buffalo GROUND

$11.95

Coconut GROUND

$11.95
Coconut BEAN

Coconut BEAN

$11.95Out of stock

Peach's in a Jar

Hangover Sauce (8 oz Jar)

$6.00Out of stock

Small Condiments

Hangover Sauce (2 oz)

$0.75

Creole Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Syrup

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.75

Brown Sugar Crumbles

$0.75

Duck Sauce

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peach's Restaurant is known for our Shrimp & Grits, Salmon Croquettes, Hangover Wings and More! Order today!

Website

Location

4652 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60653

Directions

Gallery
Peach's Restaurant image
Peach's Restaurant image
Peach's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marz Community Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 295
3630 South Iron Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Mustard Seed Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Cermak Rd Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
orange starNo Reviews
201-209 East 75th St. Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Simone's Bar
orange starNo Reviews
960 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Azul 18 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1236 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Prime Tacos!
orange starNo Reviews
1314 West 18th Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Jimmy's Famous Burgers - Cottage Grove
orange star4.2 • 1,302
5042 s cottage grove ave Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston