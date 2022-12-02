- Home
Peacock Alley
1,246 Reviews
$$
422 E Main Ave
Bismarck, ND 58501
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Italian Stallion
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast
Cattlemens Brisket Melt
Smoked brisket, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour dough bread, side of au jus
Crispy Chix Sandwich
Breaded deep fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo, bun
Cuban
In house smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, brown mustard, garlic aioli, pressed toasted hoagie. ( No modifications allowed on this sandwich)
Nashville Hot Chix
Breaded deep fried chicken breasts drizzled with red pepper oil and seasoned, lettuce, pickles, ketchup
Peacock Club
Thin sliced ham, turkey breast, Swiss, American, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served triple decker on toasted bread
Turkey Wrap
Turkey breast, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles wrapped in a tortilla
Walleye Sandwich
Walleye filet breaded in brown sugar pecans and pan fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on side, pretzel bun
Salads / Soups
Bowl Knoephla
Creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings
Caesar Side Salad
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing
Caramelized Chicken Salad
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast
Cup Knoephla
creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, white cheese, grape tomatoes, croutons
Salmon Salad
Spinach, green olives, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, ND honey lemon vinaigrette, baked asiago crusted salmon filet
Soup/Salad
Smash Burgers
American Burger
2 crispy smash style patties, Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, raw onion, pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices American cheese, 2 slices of bacon
Cheeseburger
2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices of American cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon
Ultimate Burger
2 crispy smash style patties, Applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms smothered with bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun
Works Burger
2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices American cheese, pickles, mayo, diced onion, brown mustard, ketchup
Hoagies
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, mushrooms, cherry peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, buffalo sauce caramelized onions, cheese
Chipolte Cheesesteak
Steak, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers
French Dip
Steak, onions, cheese, side of au jus
Horsey
Steak, Cherry peppers, horsey sauce, cheese
Philly
Steak, mushrooms, cheddar cheese sauce, cherry peppers, caramelized onions, cheese
Breakfast
Brisket Omelet
Smoked brisket, cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions
Bruschetta Omelet
Ham, bacon, cheese, bruschetta- tomatoes, onions, pesto, peppers
Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers, tomato tortilla, hollandaise sauce. Hashbrowns and toast.
Cajun Omelet
Bacon, peppers, onions, cheese, Cajun seasoning, Andouille sausage
Downtowners
Two eggs, two slices bacon, country style sausage. Hashbrowns and toast.
Eggs Patterson
Ham, poached eggs, hollandaise on english muffins. Hashbrowns and toast.
Hangover Skillet
Pastrami hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, two eggs any style. Hashbrowns and toast.
Kitchen Sink
Bacon, ham, sausage, white cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers. Hashbrowns and toast.
Steak and Eggs
Steak, 2 eggs. Hashbrowns and toast.
Desserts
Hot Fudge Brownie
Warm chocolate chip brownie and hot fudge
Cheesecake
Creamy raspberry and donut cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream, graham cracker crust
GF Brownie/Fudge
Three layered, Jack Daniels whiskey caramel sauce, Heath bar crumbles
PB Cake
Two layers of chocolate cake with dense crunchy peanut butter filling
Lemon Cooler Cookie
a delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
for the chocolate lovers, this sweet treat is made with true Dutch cocoa, loaded with white & semisweet chocolates
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
a perfect blend of freshly rolled buttery oats, molasses & plenty of plump raisins
Heath Bar Cookie
all natural, all butter cookie gets the royal treatment with chunks of real Heath Bar for the perfect crunch of toffee & blast of chocolate - ***Contains Almonds/Nuts
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries
Appetizers
Asian Nachos
Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions
Bellas
Baby portabella mushrooms stuffed with crab and cheese topped with green onions and parmesan then baked
Boom Boom Shrimp
Corkscrew cut shrimp deep fried and fried clam strips, drizzled with boom boom sauce, green onions
Brisket Candy
Smoked brisket tossed in kickin sweet BBQ sauce
Cheese Curds
Garlic breaded cheese curds, jacked up ranch
Cucumber Salsa
diced cucumbers, onions, sour cream. Pita chips
Dippin Chicken
Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried. Sauce choice: BBQ, Honey Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, served with choice Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Edamame
whole pods salted
Lettuce Wrap
Thai peanut sauce, roasted red pepper, scallions, and fried wonton strips, soy sauce and sriracha. Seasoned chicken
Mediterranean Nachos
Pita chips, spinach, cucumber salsa, goat cheese crumbles, Pico
Onion Rings
PREPARED FROM JUMBO FANCY, SWEET SPANISH ONIONS, THESE RINGS ARE THICK-CUT, RAW AND BREADED IN A COARSE, GOURMET CRUMB FOR A LIGHT AND CRISP TEXTURE.
Pickle Rolls
pickle spear, 5 types of cheese and bacon bits rolled in an eggroll wrapper and fried. served with Boom Boom sauce
Rangoons
Homemade and deep fried, crab, cream cheese, green onions, sweet chili sauce
Spinach Dip
Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds
Sweet Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ~ Marshmallow Fluff dipping sauce
Truffle Fries
Garlic powder, parmesan, truffle oil and zest, truffle dipping sauce
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Sides
Burgers / Hoagies
American Burger
2 patties crispy smash style, Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, raw onion, pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
2 slices bacon, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 patties crispy smash style
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, mushrooms, cherry peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, buffalo sauce caramelized onions, cheese
Burger Plain
2 patties crispy smash style
Cheeseburger
2 patties crispy smash style, 2 slices American cheese
Chipotle Cheesesteak
Steak, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers
Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich
Breaded deep fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo, bun
Cuban
In house smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, brown mustard, garlic aioli, pressed toasted hoagie. (No modifications allowed on this sandwich)
French Dip
Sliced sirloin, onions, Swiss cheese and French onion
Horsey
Sliced sirloin, peppers, horsey sauce, Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
2 patties crispy smash style, Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded deep fried chicken breast drizzled with red pepper oil and seasoned, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce on side
Philly
Sliced Sirloin, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese
Ultimate Burger
2 patties crispy smash style, Applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun
Works Burger
2 burgers, american cheese, brown mustard, ketchup, pickles, diced onions
Bowls
Bourbon Bowl
Mushrooms, fire roasted artichokes, green onions, bourbon sauce on wild rice 12. Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15
Cajun Pasta
Andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles
Caprese Bowl
Fresh mozzarella balls, penne zita pasta, basil pesto rosa sauce, sundried tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, Steak or Shrimp or Chicken
Strogonoff
Mushrooms, onions, cavatappi noodles, cheese sauce topped with sour cream 12 Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15
Thai Peanut Bowl
Chicken breast, mushrooms, peppers, Thai peanut sauce, pecans, wild rice
Tortellinni
Cheese filled pasta with garlic cream sauce, pesto, mushrooms, white wine 12. Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15
Steaks
Seafood
Bourbon Salmon
Fresh Chilean salmon sautéed with bourbon glaze served on a bed of wild rice
Mahi Mahi
Pan blackened filet topped with pico, wild rice
Pesto Salmon
Salmon grilled, spinach, basil pesto, tomato basil salsa
Shrimp Entree
10 jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter on a bed of wild rice
Walleye
Pecan Crusted Walleye- Walleye filet breaded with brown sugar pecans and pan fried
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Three layers loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, cream cheese icing
Cheesecake
Creamy raspberry and donut cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream, graham cracker crust
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks
GF Brownie/Fudge
Three layered, Jack Daniels whiskey caramel sauce, Heath bar crumbles
Lemon Cooler Cookie
a delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
a perfect blend of freshly rolled buttery oats, molasses & plenty of plump raisins
PB Cake
Two layers of chocolate cake with dense crunchy peanut butter filling
Snicker Pie
THE ORIGINAL PIE THAT EATS LIKE A CANDY BAR! LARGE CHUNKS OF SNICKERS BARS, FUDGY BROWNIE, CARAMEL, PEANUTS, & A TART CREAM CHEESE FILLING.
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
for the chocolate lovers, this sweet treat is made with true Dutch cocoa, loaded with white & semisweet chocolates
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries
Blondie Toffee Brownie
A BLONDIE STUDDED WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE CHUNKS, SEMI SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNKS AND CHEWY PIECES OF HEATH TOFFEE
Chocolate Chip Milk Cake
Two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse topped with chocolatey drizzle
Salads / Soups
Bowl Knoephla
Creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings
Caesar Side Salad
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella balls and tomatoes tossed in basil pesto on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Caramelized Chicken Salad
Caramelized chicken, mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
Chicken Caesar
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast
Cup Knoephla
creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, white cheese, grape tomatoes, croutons
Salmon Salad
Spinach, green olives, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, ND honey lemon vinaigrette, baked asiago crusted salmon filet
Soup/Salad
Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg wedge, bacon bits, tomatoes, scallions, red onion slices, bleu cheese dressing
Dinner Sides
Buffalo Fries
Fries with Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side
Fries
Gluten Free Fries
Gravy Fries
Mac & Cheese
Onion Rings
Side Bourbon Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Walleye
Sweet Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ~ Marshmallow Fluff dipping sauce
Vegetables
Wild Rice
Wheat Berry
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
ND oldest restaurant and bar. We specialize in beef and martinis. Our basement bar specializes in bourbons and whiskeys and has black jack tables and Etab machines.
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501