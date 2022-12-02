Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Steakhouses

Peacock Alley

1,246 Reviews

$$

422 E Main Ave

Bismarck, ND 58501

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramelized Chicken Salad
Tortellinni
Pickle Rolls

Sandwiches

Italian Stallion

$14.00

BLT

$13.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast

Cattlemens Brisket Melt

$14.00

Smoked brisket, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour dough bread, side of au jus

Crispy Chix Sandwich

Crispy Chix Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded deep fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo, bun

Cuban

$14.00

In house smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, brown mustard, garlic aioli, pressed toasted hoagie. ( No modifications allowed on this sandwich)

Nashville Hot Chix

Nashville Hot Chix

$13.00

Breaded deep fried chicken breasts drizzled with red pepper oil and seasoned, lettuce, pickles, ketchup

Peacock Club

Peacock Club

$13.00

Thin sliced ham, turkey breast, Swiss, American, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served triple decker on toasted bread

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Turkey breast, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles wrapped in a tortilla

Walleye Sandwich

$13.00

Walleye filet breaded in brown sugar pecans and pan fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on side, pretzel bun

Salads / Soups

Bowl Knoephla

$7.00

Creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings

Caesar Side Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing

Caramelized Chicken Salad

Caramelized Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast

Cup Knoephla

$5.00

creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, white cheese, grape tomatoes, croutons

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Spinach, green olives, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, ND honey lemon vinaigrette, baked asiago crusted salmon filet

Soup/Salad

$10.00

Smash Burgers

American Burger

$14.00

2 crispy smash style patties, Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, raw onion, pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices American cheese, 2 slices of bacon

Cheeseburger

$13.00

2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices of American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon

Ultimate Burger

$16.00

2 crispy smash style patties, Applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms smothered with bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun

Works Burger

$14.00

2 crispy smash style patties, 2 slices American cheese, pickles, mayo, diced onion, brown mustard, ketchup

Hoagies

Chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella, mayo, basil pesto, lettuce, arugula, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken, mushrooms, cherry peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, buffalo sauce caramelized onions, cheese

Chipolte Cheesesteak

$16.00

Steak, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers

French Dip

$16.00

Steak, onions, cheese, side of au jus

Horsey

$16.00

Steak, Cherry peppers, horsey sauce, cheese

Philly

$16.00

Steak, mushrooms, cheddar cheese sauce, cherry peppers, caramelized onions, cheese

Breakfast

Brisket Omelet

$12.00

Smoked brisket, cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions

Bruschetta Omelet

$12.00

Ham, bacon, cheese, bruschetta- tomatoes, onions, pesto, peppers

Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers, tomato tortilla, hollandaise sauce. Hashbrowns and toast.

Cajun Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, peppers, onions, cheese, Cajun seasoning, Andouille sausage

Downtowners

$11.00

Two eggs, two slices bacon, country style sausage. Hashbrowns and toast.

Eggs Patterson

Eggs Patterson

$12.00

Ham, poached eggs, hollandaise on english muffins. Hashbrowns and toast.

Hangover Skillet

$13.00

Pastrami hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, two eggs any style. Hashbrowns and toast.

Kitchen Sink

$12.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, white cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers. Hashbrowns and toast.

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Steak, 2 eggs. Hashbrowns and toast.

Desserts

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Warm chocolate chip brownie and hot fudge

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy raspberry and donut cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream, graham cracker crust

GF Brownie/Fudge

$6.00

Three layered, Jack Daniels whiskey caramel sauce, Heath bar crumbles

PB Cake

PB Cake

$7.00

Two layers of chocolate cake with dense crunchy peanut butter filling

Lemon Cooler Cookie

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$2.00

a delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

for the chocolate lovers, this sweet treat is made with true Dutch cocoa, loaded with white & semisweet chocolates

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

a perfect blend of freshly rolled buttery oats, molasses & plenty of plump raisins

Heath Bar Cookie

Heath Bar Cookie

$2.00

all natural, all butter cookie gets the royal treatment with chunks of real Heath Bar for the perfect crunch of toffee & blast of chocolate - ***Contains Almonds/Nuts

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$2.00

made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries

Appetizers

Asian Nachos

Asian Nachos

$7.00

Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions

Bellas

Bellas

$9.00

Baby portabella mushrooms stuffed with crab and cheese topped with green onions and parmesan then baked

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.00

Corkscrew cut shrimp deep fried and fried clam strips, drizzled with boom boom sauce, green onions

Brisket Candy

$7.00

Smoked brisket tossed in kickin sweet BBQ sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Garlic breaded cheese curds, jacked up ranch

Cucumber Salsa

$5.00

diced cucumbers, onions, sour cream. Pita chips

Dippin Chicken

$7.00

Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried. Sauce choice: BBQ, Honey Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, served with choice Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

whole pods salted

Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Thai peanut sauce, roasted red pepper, scallions, and fried wonton strips, soy sauce and sriracha. Seasoned chicken

Mediterranean Nachos

Mediterranean Nachos

$7.00

Pita chips, spinach, cucumber salsa, goat cheese crumbles, Pico

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

PREPARED FROM JUMBO FANCY, SWEET SPANISH ONIONS, THESE RINGS ARE THICK-CUT, RAW AND BREADED IN A COARSE, GOURMET CRUMB FOR A LIGHT AND CRISP TEXTURE.

Pickle Rolls

Pickle Rolls

$9.00

pickle spear, 5 types of cheese and bacon bits rolled in an eggroll wrapper and fried. served with Boom Boom sauce

Rangoons

$9.00

Homemade and deep fried, crab, cream cheese, green onions, sweet chili sauce

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ~ Marshmallow Fluff dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Garlic powder, parmesan, truffle oil and zest, truffle dipping sauce

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Country sausage

$4.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

One Egg

$1.25

Toast Side

$2.00

Lunch Sides

Gluten Free

Buffalo Fries

$5.00

Fries with Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side

Fries

$4.00

Gluten Free Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Bun

$0.75

Appetizers

Asian Nachos

Asian Nachos

$7.00

Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions

Bellas

Bellas

$9.00

Baby portabella mushrooms stuffed with crab and cheese topped with green onions and parmesan then baked

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken and lemongrass potstickers deep fried served with Asian chili sauce

Brisket Candy

$7.00

Smoked brisket tossed in kickin sweet BBQ sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Garlic breaded cheese curds, jacked up ranch

Cucumber Salsa

$5.00

diced cucumbers, onions, sour cream. Pita chips

Dippin Chicken

$7.00

Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried. Sauce choice: BBQ, Honey Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, served with choice Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

whole pods salted

Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Thai peanut sauce, roasted red pepper, scallions, and fried wonton strips, soy sauce and sriracha. Seasoned chicken

Mediterranean Nachos

Mediterranean Nachos

$7.00

Pita chips, spinach, cucumber salsa, goat cheese crumbles, Pico

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

PREPARED FROM JUMBO FANCY, SWEET SPANISH ONIONS, THESE RINGS ARE THICK-CUT, RAW AND BREADED IN A COARSE, GOURMET CRUMB FOR A LIGHT AND CRISP TEXTURE.

Pickle Rolls

Pickle Rolls

$9.00

pickle spear, 5 types of cheese and bacon bits rolled in an eggroll wrapper and fried. served with Boom Boom sauce

Poutine

$7.00

Fries covered in gravy with cheese curds

Rangoons

$9.00

Homemade and deep fried, crab, cream cheese, green onions, sweet chili sauce

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ~ Marshmallow Fluff dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Garlic powder, parmesan, truffle oil and zest, truffle dipping sauce

Walleye Fingers

$13.00

Pecan Walleye Fingers- Walleye breaded with pecans and fried, tartar sauce

Wings (6)

$12.00

Tossed with choice of sauce. Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Hot Honey

Burgers / Hoagies

American Burger

$14.00

2 patties crispy smash style, Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, raw onion, pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

2 slices bacon, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 patties crispy smash style

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken, mushrooms, cherry peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, buffalo sauce caramelized onions, cheese

Burger Plain

$10.00

2 patties crispy smash style

Cheeseburger

$13.00

2 patties crispy smash style, 2 slices American cheese

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$16.00

Steak, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded deep fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo, bun

Cuban

$14.00

In house smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, brown mustard, garlic aioli, pressed toasted hoagie. (No modifications allowed on this sandwich)

French Dip

$16.00

Sliced sirloin, onions, Swiss cheese and French onion

Horsey

$16.00

Sliced sirloin, peppers, horsey sauce, Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

2 patties crispy smash style, Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded deep fried chicken breast drizzled with red pepper oil and seasoned, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce on side

Philly

Philly

$16.00

Sliced Sirloin, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese

Ultimate Burger

$16.00

2 patties crispy smash style, Applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun

Works Burger

$14.00

2 burgers, american cheese, brown mustard, ketchup, pickles, diced onions

Bowls

Bourbon Bowl

$12.00

Mushrooms, fire roasted artichokes, green onions, bourbon sauce on wild rice 12. Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles

Caprese Bowl

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella balls, penne zita pasta, basil pesto rosa sauce, sundried tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, Steak or Shrimp or Chicken

Strogonoff

$12.00

Mushrooms, onions, cavatappi noodles, cheese sauce topped with sour cream 12 Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15

Thai Peanut Bowl

$16.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, peppers, Thai peanut sauce, pecans, wild rice

Tortellinni

$12.00

Cheese filled pasta with garlic cream sauce, pesto, mushrooms, white wine 12. Steak or Shrimp 17 Chicken 15

Steaks

Cowboy Ribeye

$55.00

Filet

$50.00Out of stock

7 oz tenderloin wrapped in thick applewood bacon

Hanger

Hanger

$28.00

7 oz steak served medium rare.

New York Strip

$34.00Out of stock

Porterhouse

$39.00

Ribeye

$39.00Out of stock

10 oz

Sirloin

$16.00Out of stock

6 oz center cut

T-Bone

$31.00

Seafood

Bourbon Salmon

$22.00

Fresh Chilean salmon sautéed with bourbon glaze served on a bed of wild rice

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Pan blackened filet topped with pico, wild rice

Pesto Salmon

$22.00

Salmon grilled, spinach, basil pesto, tomato basil salsa

Shrimp Entree

$28.00

10 jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter on a bed of wild rice

Walleye

$27.00

Pecan Crusted Walleye- Walleye filet breaded with brown sugar pecans and pan fried

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Three layers loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, cream cheese icing

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy raspberry and donut cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks

GF Brownie/Fudge

$6.00

Three layered, Jack Daniels whiskey caramel sauce, Heath bar crumbles

Lemon Cooler Cookie

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$2.00

a delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

a perfect blend of freshly rolled buttery oats, molasses & plenty of plump raisins

PB Cake

PB Cake

$7.00

Two layers of chocolate cake with dense crunchy peanut butter filling

Snicker Pie

Snicker Pie

$8.00

THE ORIGINAL PIE THAT EATS LIKE A CANDY BAR! LARGE CHUNKS OF SNICKERS BARS, FUDGY BROWNIE, CARAMEL, PEANUTS, & A TART CREAM CHEESE FILLING.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

for the chocolate lovers, this sweet treat is made with true Dutch cocoa, loaded with white & semisweet chocolates

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$2.00

made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries

Blondie Toffee Brownie

Blondie Toffee Brownie

$8.00

A BLONDIE STUDDED WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE CHUNKS, SEMI SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNKS AND CHEWY PIECES OF HEATH TOFFEE

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$9.00

Two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse topped with chocolatey drizzle

Salads / Soups

Bowl Knoephla

$7.00

Creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings

Caesar Side Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella balls and tomatoes tossed in basil pesto on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Caramelized Chicken Salad

Caramelized Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caramelized chicken, mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast

Cup Knoephla

$5.00

creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, white cheese, grape tomatoes, croutons

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Spinach, green olives, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, ND honey lemon vinaigrette, baked asiago crusted salmon filet

Soup/Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Baby iceberg wedge, bacon bits, tomatoes, scallions, red onion slices, bleu cheese dressing

Dinner Sides

Buffalo Fries

$5.00

Fries with Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side

Fries

$4.00

Gluten Free Fries

$4.00

Gravy Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Bourbon Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Walleye

$11.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ~ Marshmallow Fluff dipping sauce

Vegetables

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Wheat Berry

$4.00

Online Beverages

Aquafina Water bottle

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 12 oz Can

$1.99

Pepsi 12 oz Can

$1.99

Sierra Mist 12 oz Can

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

ND oldest restaurant and bar. We specialize in beef and martinis. Our basement bar specializes in bourbons and whiskeys and has black jack tables and Etab machines.

Website

Location

422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501

Directions

Gallery
Peacock Alley image
Peacock Alley image
Peacock Alley image

