Coffee & Tea

House Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Thai Tea Latte

$6.00

London Fog

$6.00

Golden Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Super Beet Latte

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Latte

$6.00

English Breakfast

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Hojicha

$5.00

Jasmine

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Mint

$5.00

Butterfly Tea

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Purple Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Online Order

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sourdough toast, mashed avocado, avocado, rainbow carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, beets, micro green, edible flowers, feta cheese, beet hummus

SupaBowl

$13.00

Oatmeal, quinoa, hemp, oat milk, banana, fresh berries, granolas, almonds, cacao nibs, plant-based yogurt, maple syrup

French Toast

$18.00

Vegan French toast, grilled banana, fresh berries, almonds, powdered sugar, homemade coconut caramel sauce, non-dairy whipped, white chocolate cream cheese

Peacock Pansy Pancakes

$18.00

Gluten free Buttermilk Pancakes, yuzu sauce, fresh orange, fresh berries, matcha powdered sugar, maple syrup, white chocolate cream cheese

Croffle&Berries

$18.00

Croffle, chocolate, fresh berries, almonds, powdered sugar, raspberry powder, maple syrup, whipped white chocolate cream cheese

Good Morning America

$16.00

Two eggs any style served with potatoes, wheat sourdough&salad

Garden Omelette

$21.00

Egg whites, fennel, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, arugula, avocado, parmesan served with potatoes, wheat sourdough&salad

Spicy Shrimp Curry Scrambled

$26.00

Scrambled eggs with shrimps, curry powder, turmeric, onion, red pepper, celery, roasted Thai chili paste, served with potatoes, wheat sourdough & salad

Spicy Tom Yam Crab Omelette

$30.00

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, gruyere cheese, spicy tom yum sauce served with wheat sourdough, potatoes&salad

Brunch

Fried Chicken&Croffle

$21.00

Croffle, Fried Chicken, sunny side up egg, arugula, sesame seeds, fresh berries, house-made bulgogi sauce

Truffled Cauliflower Puree

$21.00

Cauliflower Puree, poached egg, truffle oil, roasted mushroom, bacon bits, parmesan cheese, gruyere cheese, mozzarella cheese, micro greens

Parmesan French Toast

$18.00

Savory French Toast with bacon, tomatoes, parmesan, micro greens, lemon chive hollandaise sauce and potatoes

Tripple Cheese Monte Cristo

$21.00

Canadian bacon, pepper jack, mozzarella, parmesan, berries with yuzu marmalade and potatoes

Chorizo & Potato Hash

$21.00

Pork Chorizo, tomatoes, onion, potatoes, corn avocado, sunny-side up eggs, Queso fresco, guacamole salsa Verde

Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

Benedict

Classic Benedict

$19.00

English muffins, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, micro greens, lemon chive hollandaise, cayenne pepper

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$21.00

English muffins, poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, tomatoes, micro greens, lemon chive hollandaise, cayenne pepper

Cajun Shrimp

$26.00

English muffins, poached eggs, grilled shrimps, grilled tomatoes, grilled corn, spicy Cajun hollandaise

Lobster Tail Benedict

$33.00

English muffins, poached eggs, lobster tail, arugula, lemon chive hollandaise, cayenne pepper

Burgers

Angus

$21.00

Angus beef patty, Cheddar, lettuce, roasted mushroom, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, served with fries

Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Parmesan fried chicken, bacon, Cheddar, arugula, avocado, fennel, honey mustard, served with fries

The Impossible

$20.00

Impossible meat patty, Cheddar, lettuce, roasted mushroom, tomatoes, caramelized onions roasted garlic aioli, served with fries

Sandwiches

Vegan

$17.00

Wheat sourdough, beet hummus, carrots, beets, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, plant based yogurt with cilantro lime dressing and salad

Homestyle Breakfast

$18.00

Wheat sourdough, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes with potatoes

Salads

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon bits, parmesan, with Caesar dressing & Sourdough

Rainbow Salad

$16.00

Arugula, carrots, cucumber, beets, tomatoes, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds with cilantro lime dressing

Arugula & Orange

$18.00

Orange, arugula, fennel, feta cheese, almonds with balsamic vinaigrette & Sourdough

Grilled Shrimp & Corn Salad

$20.00

Shrimps, corns, tomatoes, Romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cashew nuts, Thai Som Tum dressing

Sides

Two Eggs Any

$5.00

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Spicy Cajun Sausage

$5.00

Wheat Sourdough

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Bowl of Fruits

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Sautéed Mushroom

$6.00

Tomato & Mint Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00