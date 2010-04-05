Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Peacock Bar & Grill

125 SW 2ND ST

Corvallis, OR 97333

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Tenders
1/2 lb The Cheeseburger
Fried Mozzarella

Burgers and Sandwiches

1/3 lb Rodeo Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring to boot.

1/3 lb Chili Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We smother this beef burger with chili and top it with cheese and onion

1/3 lb BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

1/3 lb Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add sautéed mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese

1/3 lb California Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. This adds strips of bacon and guacamole for flavor

1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With bacon and cheese

1/3 lb Hawaiian Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We top this with grilled ham, pineapple and Swiss cheese

1/3 lb Teriyaki Bacon Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Yep we add teriyaki sauce and strips of bacon.

1/3 lb The Hamburger

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise.

1/3 lb The Cheeseburger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With cheese

1/3 lb Southwest Burger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Take this beef burger and add roasted green chilies and pepper jack cheese

1/3 lb Cajun Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and Cajun sauce

1/3 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa

1/3 lb Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

Garden Burger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Made with select veggies, grains and other natural ingredients

Garden Burger with cheese

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Made with select veggies, grains and other natural ingredients with cheese

Chicken Club

$14.00

Fried chicken topped with ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Clubhouse

$13.00

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes

Beef and Cheddar

$12.50

Grilled triple-decker with thinly sliced roast beef and cheddar

Beef and Cheddar with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms

$14.50

Grilled triple-decker with thinly sliced roast beef and cheddar with grilled peppers, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms

French Swiss Dip

$12.50

Roast beef on a French roll & smothered with Swiss. Served with au jus

California B.L.T.

$12.50

A B.L.T. with avocado & Swiss on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cayenne sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion with bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

On sourdough with cheddar cheese

B.L.T.

$11.50

A traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Sliced beef with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese

Small Plates

Hot Wings

$13.50

Served with fiery cayenne pepper sauce and celery sticks

Basket of Tater Tots

$8.50

Traditional and delicious

Basket of Fries

$7.50

Krinkle fries just the way you want them

Jo Jo Potatoes

$8.50

Potato wedges with a seasoned breading

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$8.50

Fries with a seasoned breading

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Battered and golden fried

Onion Rings

$10.50

Battered and golden fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.50

Stuffed with cream cheese, battered and golden fried

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Flour tortilla with cheese and served with salsa

Three Cheese Quesadilla with Chicken

$12.50

Flour tortilla with chicken, cheese, salsa

Three Cheese Quesadilla with Veggies

$10.50

Flour tortilla with cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions served with salsa

Three Cheese Quesadilla with The Works

$13.50

Flour tortilla with chicken, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions served with salsa

Burger Sliders

$6.50

Two beef sliders served with fries

Bacon Bleu Sliders

$8.50

Two beef sliders topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries

House Salad

$6.50

A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, olives and onions

Penne Mac and Cheese with bacon

$8.50

Made from scratch and topped with bacon

Small Top Sirloin

$9.50

served with sautéed vegetables and mashed potato or fries

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.50

A bed of mixed greens topped with fried chicken slices

Small Broiled Chicken Breast

$9.50

with sautéed vegetables and mashed potato or fries

Big Plates

Peacock Nachos

$12.50

Chili, cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, onions on top of chips. Served with salsa

Peacock Tot-chos

$13.50

Our famous nachos created upon tater tots instead of tortilla chips

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.50

Covered with chili, cheese and onions

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

Covered with bacon bits and cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.50

A combination of crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, carrots, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken breast with cayenne pepper sauce, tomatoes, carrots, olives and onions

Chef Salad

$13.00

A bed of mixed greens topped with lean ham, smoked turkey, sliced egg, Swiss and cheddar cheese

Chicken Strip Tenders

$12.00

Served with fries

12 oz. Ribeye Steak

$20.00

USDA choice beef charbroiled to your liking. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm). With your choice of soup or salad

Tavern Style Fish & Chips

$16.00

Dipped in batter and fried to perfection. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of soup or salad, and fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm)

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of soup or salad, and fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm)

Meatloaf

$14.00

Home made and served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm). With your choice of soup or salad

Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Dessert

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookies

$5.00

Your choice of 4 Vanilla or 4 Chocolate or 2 Vanilla and 2 Chocolate

Children and Seniors

Small Ham Scram

$7.50

One Golden Pancake

$3.50

Two Golden Pancakes

$6.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Serving the Corvallis community since 1929

125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis, OR 97333

The Peacock Bar & Grill image
The Peacock Bar & Grill image
The Peacock Bar & Grill image

