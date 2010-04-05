The Peacock Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
125 SW 2ND ST
Corvallis, OR 97333
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers and Sandwiches
1/3 lb Gut Buster Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We top this one with ham, bacon, egg and Swiss cheese
1/3 lb Rodeo Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring to boot.
1/3 lb Chili Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We smother this beef burger with chili and top it with cheese and onion
1/3 lb BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
1/3 lb Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add sautéed mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese
1/3 lb California Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. This adds strips of bacon and guacamole for flavor
1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With bacon and cheese
1/3 lb Hawaiian Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We top this with grilled ham, pineapple and Swiss cheese
1/3 lb Teriyaki Bacon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Yep we add teriyaki sauce and strips of bacon.
1/3 lb The Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise.
1/3 lb The Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With cheese
1/3 lb Southwest Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Take this beef burger and add roasted green chilies and pepper jack cheese
1/3 lb Cajun Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and Cajun sauce
1/3 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa
1/3 lb Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Garden Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Made with select veggies, grains and other natural ingredients
Garden Burger with cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Made with select veggies, grains and other natural ingredients with cheese
1/2 lb Gut Buster Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We top this one with ham, bacon, egg and Swiss cheese
1/2 lb Rodeo Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring to boot.
1/2 lb Chili Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We smother this beef burger with chili and top it with cheese and onion
1/2 lb BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
1/2 lb Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add sautéed mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese
1/2 lb California Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. This adds strips of bacon and guacamole for flavor
1/2 lb Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With bacon and cheese
1/2 lb Hawaiian Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We top this with grilled ham, pineapple and Swiss cheese
1/2 lb Teriyaki Bacon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Yep we add teriyaki sauce and strips of bacon.
1/2 lb The Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise.
1/2 lb The Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. With cheese
1/2 lb Southwest Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Take this beef burger and add roasted green chilies and pepper jack cheese
1/2 lb Cajun Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and Cajun sauce
1/2 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa
1/2 lb Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Club
Fried chicken topped with ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Clubhouse
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes
Beef and Cheddar
Grilled triple-decker with thinly sliced roast beef and cheddar
Beef and Cheddar with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms
Grilled triple-decker with thinly sliced roast beef and cheddar with grilled peppers, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms
French Swiss Dip
Roast beef on a French roll & smothered with Swiss. Served with au jus
California B.L.T.
A B.L.T. with avocado & Swiss on your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cayenne sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion with bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On sourdough with cheddar cheese
B.L.T.
A traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Sliced beef with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese
Small Plates
Hot Wings
Served with fiery cayenne pepper sauce and celery sticks
Basket of Tater Tots
Traditional and delicious
Basket of Fries
Krinkle fries just the way you want them
Jo Jo Potatoes
Potato wedges with a seasoned breading
Basket of Seasoned Fries
Fries with a seasoned breading
Fried Mozzarella
Battered and golden fried
Onion Rings
Battered and golden fried
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with cream cheese, battered and golden fried
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheese and served with salsa
Three Cheese Quesadilla with Chicken
Flour tortilla with chicken, cheese, salsa
Three Cheese Quesadilla with Veggies
Flour tortilla with cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions served with salsa
Three Cheese Quesadilla with The Works
Flour tortilla with chicken, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions served with salsa
Burger Sliders
Two beef sliders served with fries
Bacon Bleu Sliders
Two beef sliders topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
House Salad served with a Cup of Soup
House Salad served with a Bowl of Soup
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, olives and onions
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Chili
Served with diced onions and cheddar cheese
Bowl of Chili
Served with diced onions and cheddar cheese
Penne Mac and Cheese with bacon
Made from scratch and topped with bacon
Small Top Sirloin
served with sautéed vegetables and mashed potato or fries
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with fried chicken slices
Small Broiled Chicken Breast
with sautéed vegetables and mashed potato or fries
Big Plates
Peacock Nachos
Chili, cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, onions on top of chips. Served with salsa
Peacock Tot-chos
Our famous nachos created upon tater tots instead of tortilla chips
Chili Cheese Fries
Covered with chili, cheese and onions
Bacon Cheese Fries
Covered with bacon bits and cheese
Caesar Salad
A combination of crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, carrots, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken breast with cayenne pepper sauce, tomatoes, carrots, olives and onions
Chef Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with lean ham, smoked turkey, sliced egg, Swiss and cheddar cheese
Chicken Strip Tenders
Served with fries
12 oz. Ribeye Steak
USDA choice beef charbroiled to your liking. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm). With your choice of soup or salad
Tavern Style Fish & Chips
Dipped in batter and fried to perfection. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of soup or salad, and fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm)
Charbroiled Chicken Breast
Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of soup or salad, and fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm)
Meatloaf
Home made and served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of fries or mashed potatoes (or baked potato after 4:00pm). With your choice of soup or salad
Beverages
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Mt Dew
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Milk
Bloody Mary Mix
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Dessert
Children and Seniors
Small Ham Scram
One Golden Pancake
Two Golden Pancakes
House Salad served with a Cup of Soup
House Salad served with a Bowl of Soup
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, olives and onions
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Chili
Served with diced onions and cheddar cheese
Bowl of Chili
Served with diced onions and cheddar cheese
Burger Sliders
Two beef sliders served with fries
Penne Mac and Cheese with bacon
Made from scratch and topped with bacon
Two chicken strips with fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On sourdough with cheddar cheese
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
Serving the Corvallis community since 1929
125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis, OR 97333