Peak Espresso
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Peak Espresso

2 Reviews

$$$

201 W Main St

Red river, NM 87558

Popular Items

White Mocha
Latte
House Blend Drip

Coffee

House Blend Drip

$3.25+

French Press

$4.15

Pour over

$5.75

Espresso Bar

Double Espresso

$2.85

Cappuccino

$4.15

Latte

$4.65+

Americano

$3.25+

Mocha

$4.95+

Breve

$4.85+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.65+

White Mocha

$4.95+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.35

Iced Chai Latte

$5.15

Iced Apple Chai Cider

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.20

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.15

Iced Americano

$3.95

Non - Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.95+

The best damn chai latte ever

Hot Apple Chai Cider

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Last Chair- Earl Grey Hot Coco

$3.75+

Earl Grey Hot Chocolate

Powder Day- Lavender London fog

$4.65+

Lavender London Fog

Lift Line Honey Cham Steamer

$4.50+

Honey Chamomile Steamer

Bottle Drinks

bottle water

$2.15

Can Soda

$2.50

Soda tea

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.15

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.85

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Gluten Free Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Cronut

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissants

$2.35Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.05Out of stock

Sugar

$2.05Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.05Out of stock

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$3.25

Kolache

Cream Cheese Kolache

$2.75Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Kolache

$2.75

Sausage and Cheese Kolache

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry Kolache

$2.35Out of stock

Apple Kolache

$2.35Out of stock

Jalopeno And Cheese

$3.15

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.15Out of stock

White chocolate raspberry scone

$3.15Out of stock

Apple cinnamon scone

$3.15Out of stock

Turnovers

Peach Turnover

$4.35

Cherry Turnover

$4.35Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$4.35Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Walnut Muffin

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Peak Espresso it is our purpose to use coffee and pastries as a way to create relationships so we elevate the community. This starts in our café that's designed to celebrate the community and welcome you in.

Location

Directions

