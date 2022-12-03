Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peak View BBQ & Taproom 1139 U.S. 24

review star

No reviews yet

1139 U.S. 24

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Twinkies
Brisket Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Sweet

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Appetizer

Rib Bites

$13.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Texas Twinkies

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Potato Nachos

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Peak View Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Ruben

$15.00

Philly

$15.00

$7 Pulled Pork Sandwich (Wednesday)

$7.00

Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Bleu & Bacon

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Double Down Burger

$16.00

Smoked Meats Plate

Brisket Plate

$20.00

Half Rack Ribs Plate

$18.00

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.00Out of stock

Sausage Plate

$16.00

Half Chicken Plate

$16.00

Whole Chicken Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Plate

$20.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Combo Plate

$24.00

Sampler Plate

$34.00

Family Platter Plate

$49.00

Kids

Kids Plate

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

To Go Bulk

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Brisket Per #

$24.00

Sausage Per #

$18.00

Corned Beef Per #

$24.00

Pulled Pork Per #

$18.00

Whole Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$9.00

Quart of Coleslaw

$12.00Out of stock

Quart of Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Quart of Green Beans

$12.00

Quart of Potato Salad

$12.00

Quart of Baked Beans

$12.00

Gallon of Sweet or Unsweet tea

$7.00Out of stock

Trad BBQ

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Balsamic

$0.25

Extra Thousand Island

$0.25

Extra Parm Pep

$0.25

Extra Garlic Parm

$0.25

Extra Boom Boom

$0.25

Extra Marinara

$0.25

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Mayo

$0.25

Extra Buffalo

$0.25

Honey

$2.00

Extra Traditional BBQ

$0.50

Extra Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Extra Mustard BBQ

$0.50

Extra Vinegar BBQ

$0.50

Soup

Brisket Chili

$8.00

Ramen Noodle Soup

Veggie Ramen

$11.00

Brisket Ramen

$13.00

Pork Ramen

$13.00

Sausage Ramen

$13.00

Chicken Ramen

$13.00

Fatty Beef Ramen

$13.00

Fatty Lamb Ramen

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Colorado Smoke & Tap House

Location

1139 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863

