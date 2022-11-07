Pear Tree Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6701 Koll Center Pkwy, Suite 100, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Gallery
