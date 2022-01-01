Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Pearl Dragon

576 Reviews

$$

15229 W Sunset Blvd

Pacific Palisade, CA 90272

Order Again

Popular Items

Bento Box
Crispy Rice
Salmon Sushi

Small Plates

Carpaccio

$18.00

Chicken Satay

$17.00

Crispy Rice

$15.00

Dragon Poke

$16.00

Filet Tips

$17.00

Lettuce Cups

$16.00

Lime Shrimp

$12.00

Pork Belly

$15.00Out of stock

Potstickers

$13.00

Rock Shrimp Appetizer

$15.00

Sautéed Edamame

$9.00

Sesame Tuna

$17.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Tuna Ganja

$12.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Veg Springroll

$10.00

Vegetable Potstickers

$12.00

Yellowtail Collar

$15.00

Salads

Asian Chopper

$17.00

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Vegetarian Sesame Salad

$15.00

Papaya Salad

$17.50

Sashimi Salad

$19.00

Vegetarian Papaya Salad

$15.00

Tofu Salad

$17.00

Plates

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.00

Crispy Beef

$24.00

Gindara

$27.00

Herb Salmon

$27.00

Pearl Omakase

$34.00

Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Ribeye Teriyaki

$28.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.00

Short Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Soup Bowl

$17.50

Stir Fry

$17.50

Tangerine Beef

$24.00

Tempura

$16.00

Vegetable Entrée

$19.00

Wing Ding Burger

$17.50

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$9.00

Crab Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Eel Sushi

$9.00

Grlc Tuna Sushi

$10.00

Halibut Sushi

$9.00

J. Scallop Sushi

$9.00

Masago Sushi

$8.00

Octopus Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Egg Sushi

$10.00

Salmon Sushi

$9.00

Scallop Sushi

$8.00

Sea Urchin Sushi

$13.00

Shrimp Sushi

$8.00

Squid Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Tobiko Sushi

$8.00

Toro Sushi

$16.00

Tuna Sushi

$9.00

w/Quail Egg

$3.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$9.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Crab Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Eel Sashimi

$18.00

Grlc Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

Halibut Sashimi

$18.00

J. Scallop Sashimi

$18.00

Masago Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Egg Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$26.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$16.00

Squid Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Tobiko Sashimi

$16.00

Toro Sashimi

$32.00

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Special Rolls

1/2 Makimoto

$15.00

1/2 Rock n Roll

$15.00

1/2 Surf N Turf

$15.00

Buddha

$15.00

Dragon

$14.00

Green Dragon

$12.00

Jetty

$16.00

Lobster Temp Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Makimoto

$20.00

Rock N Roll

$20.00

Rock Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Spicy Crab

$14.00

Spider

$15.00

Sumo

$14.00

Sunset

$18.00

Surf N Turf

$20.00

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$12.00

Zen Garden Roll

$13.00

Other Rolls

1\2 Sesame Alb Roll

$14.00

Albacore Roll

$10.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Blue Crab Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$9.50

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Chicken Ter Roll

$8.50

Crab Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Eel & Avocado Roll

$10.00

Full Sesame Alb Roll

$20.00

Malibu Roll

$14.00

Manhattan Roll

$12.00

Phillie Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Rice Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Scallop Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Spicy Lobster Roll

$11.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Veg Tempura Roll

$12.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$10.00

Kids Menu

Bento Box

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Plain Udon

$10.00

Kids Scoop

$2.00

Sides

5 Pc Crispy Rice

$5.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

Fries

$8.00

Long Beans

$8.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Oranges

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Tofu

$4.50

Snap Peas

$9.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sunomono

$5.00

Szech Green Beans

$10.00

White Rice

$5.00

Side Eel Sauce

Side Spicy Aioli

Side Teriyaki Sauce

Desserts

Banana Dragon

$9.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$6.50

Mochi

$7.00

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$3.50

Sunday - 1 Scoop

$4.00

Sunday - 2 Scoops

$7.50

Specials

Crispy Onion Albacore

$18.00

Hamachi Habanero

$18.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Red Snapper Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Sashimi

$20.00

Kanpachi Sushi

$10.00

King Crab Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Golden Eye Snapper Sashimi

$20.00

Golden Eye Snapper Sushi

$10.00

Aji Mackerel Sushi

$9.00Out of stock

Cherry Salmon Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy Lobster Roll

$11.00

Toro Sushi

$16.00

Toro Sashimi

$32.00

Frozen Paloma

$12.00

LULA Cocktail

$14.00

LULA Buddha

$3.50

Vegetarian

Avocado Tempura

$10.00

Vegetable Potstickers

$12.00

Green Dragon

$12.00

Zen Garden Roll

$13.00

Vegetarian Papaya Salad

$15.00

Vegetarian Sesame Salad

$15.00

Tofu/Spinach Stir Fry

$18.00

PD MERCH

PD Shirt

$30.00

PD Hat

$25.00

Whites By The Bottle

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Btl Bollini Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Btl Pointe d'Agrumes Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Btl Juliette Rosé

$42.00

Btl Cordonui Sparkling - 187 ml

$10.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot - 375 ml

$33.00Out of stock

Btl Gancia Prosecco

$50.00

Btl District 7 Chard

$35.00

Btl Folly Chard

$50.00

Btl Jayson Chard

$107.00Out of stock

* Corkage Fee

$25.00

Red By The Bottle

Btl Bianchi Merlot

$38.00

Folly Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl La Vendimia Rioja

$54.00

Btl Posta Malbec

$38.00

Btl Tesley Syrah

$45.00Out of stock

Btl LeVigne Cab

$51.00

"The Biker" Zin

$45.00

* Corkage Fee

$25.00

Beer

Sapporo Light

$7.50

Sapporo - Large

$10.00

Guinness Can

$10.00

Asahi

$7.50

Sapporo

$7.00Out of stock

Tsing Tao

$7.50

Lucky Buddha

$7.50

Singha

$7.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$7.00

Einstock

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.50

Kaliber N/A

$7.00

Sake

Ban Ryu Hot Sake

$17.00

Btl Tozai

$34.00

Cherry Bouquet

$15.00Out of stock

Ichishima

$52.00Out of stock

Joto

$48.00

Konteki

$72.00

Kuromatso

$14.00Out of stock

Naba Shoten

$68.00Out of stock

Nishinomiya

$18.00

Tipsy Delight

$149.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Buddha Drink

$3.50

Cappucino

$3.00

Coffee - Large

$4.00

Coffee - Small

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$2.50

Panna Flat - Large

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling - Large

$6.00

Appetizer / Salad

Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Elotes

$5.00

Oaxacan Chop

$12.00

Brunch Bowl

$13.00

Entree / Bento

Tacos

$13.00

Enchiladas

Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Empanadas (3)

$14.00Out of stock

Craft Cocktails

El Dorado

$13.00

Classic

$13.00

Skinny

$13.00

Spicy

$13.00

Paloma - Rocks

$13.00

Paloma - Frozen

$13.00

Oaxacan Mule

$13.00

APPS / SALADS

Potstickers (4)

$7.00

Vegetable Springrolls (2)

$7.00

Crispy Rice

$15.00

Miso-Lunch

$4.00

Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tofu Salad-Lunch

$13.00

Organic Greens

$10.00

ENTREES

Tempura-Lunch

$14.00

Lettuce Cups-Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Satay-Lunch

$15.00

Wing Ding Burger-Lunch

$14.00

Wing Ding Chicken-Lunch

$14.00

Noodle Stir Fy

$14.00

Bento

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to providing our community with the freshest, highest quality seafood available in a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere.

Location

15229 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisade, CA 90272

Directions

Gallery
Pearl Dragon image
Pearl Dragon image
Pearl Dragon image
Pearl Dragon image

