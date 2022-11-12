Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl & Horn

review star

No reviews yet

3 W Main Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Apple Cider Iced Tea

Apple Cider Iced Tea

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Iced Unsweet Tea

Iced Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Iced Sweet Tea

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Golda Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

Golda Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

$7.00
Golda Kombucha Peach Ginger

Golda Kombucha Peach Ginger

$7.00
Golda Kombucha Strawberry Mint

Golda Kombucha Strawberry Mint

$7.00
Hank's Root Beer Gourmet Soda

Hank's Root Beer Gourmet Soda

$3.00
Hank's Vanilla Cream Soda

Hank's Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00
Lorina Sparkling Lemonade

Lorina Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00
Orangina Sparkling Citrus

Orangina Sparkling Citrus

$4.00
Voss Strawberry Ginger Sparkling Water

Voss Strawberry Ginger Sparkling Water

$3.00
Voss Lemon Cucumber Sparkling Water

Voss Lemon Cucumber Sparkling Water

$3.00
Voss Sparkling

Voss Sparkling

$3.50
Voss Still

Voss Still

$3.50
Icelandic Spring Water

Icelandic Spring Water

$2.00

Wine To Go

Brick & Mortar Bubbles Rosé

Brick & Mortar Bubbles Rosé

$8.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Charles De Fere Jean-Louis

Charles De Fere Jean-Louis

$8.00

187ml bottle You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

$15.00

375 ml You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Ramona Meyer Lemon Spritz

Ramona Meyer Lemon Spritz

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Sofia Blanc de Blancs

Sofia Blanc de Blancs

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Cocktails

Luba's Favorite

Luba's Favorite

$8.00

Champagne & strawberries on ice You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let us know so we can prepare your beverage.

Mimosa

$6.00

Sparkling wine with Orange or Grapefruit You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let us know so we can prepare your beverage!

Apple Cider Mimosa

Apple Cider Mimosa

$7.00

Sparkling wine with apple cider You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let us know so we can prepare your beverage!

Bellini

$7.00

Sparkling wine & white peach purée You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let us know so we can prepare your beverage!

Rosé Bowl

Rosé Bowl

$12.00

Sparkling rosé in a thyme infused lemon juice bowl You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let us know so we can prepare your beverage!

Champagne Pop

$10.00

Champagne & handcrafted popsicle You must be at least 21 years or older to order. Please let know so we can prepare your beverage!

FIVE DRINKS Moscow Mule

FIVE DRINKS Moscow Mule

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

FIVE DRINKS Tom Collins

FIVE DRINKS Tom Collins

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Kyla Hard Kombucha Ginger Tangerine

Kyla Hard Kombucha Ginger Tangerine

$6.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Two Chicks Sparkling Vodka Fizz

Two Chicks Sparkling Vodka Fizz

$8.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Two Chicks Sparkling New Fashioned

Two Chicks Sparkling New Fashioned

$8.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Two Chicks Sparkling Apple Gimlet

Two Chicks Sparkling Apple Gimlet

$8.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Sake

Bushido Way of the Warrior Sake

Bushido Way of the Warrior Sake

$10.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigo Sake

Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigo Sake

$15.00

300ml bottle You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Tozai Night Swim Gluten Free Sake

Tozai Night Swim Gluten Free Sake

$10.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo Sake

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo Sake

$23.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

CBD Beverages

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

$7.00Out of stock

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Recess Blackberry Chai

Recess Blackberry Chai

$7.00Out of stock

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Recess Coconut Lime

Recess Coconut Lime

$7.00Out of stock

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Recess Black Cherry (Mood)

Recess Black Cherry (Mood)

$7.00

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Recess Peach Ginger (Mood)

Recess Peach Ginger (Mood)

$7.00Out of stock

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Recess Strawberry Rose (Mood)

Recess Strawberry Rose (Mood)

$7.00Out of stock

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Centr Sparkling CBD Water

Centr Sparkling CBD Water

$7.00

You must be at least 18 years or older to order.

Beer

Abita Seasonal Lager

Abita Seasonal Lager

$5.50

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Ace Guava Gluten Free Craft Cider

Ace Guava Gluten Free Craft Cider

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Ace Pineapple Gluten Free Craft Cider

Ace Pineapple Gluten Free Craft Cider

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Emerald Republic "Ten Wraiths" IPA

Emerald Republic "Ten Wraiths" IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Brewed locally in Pensacola. New England IPA, 6.1% ABV You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Goat Island Blood Orange Wheat Ale

Goat Island Blood Orange Wheat Ale

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Heineken

Heineken

$5.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Oyster City Mill Pond Blonde

Oyster City Mill Pond Blonde

$5.50

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Pearl & Horn Tshirt

Small

Small

$25.00

Available in Blue, Light Blue, and Teal.

Medium

Medium

$25.00

Available in Blue, Light Blue, and Teal.

Large

Large

$25.00

Available in Blue, Light Blue, and Teal.

XLarge

XLarge

$25.00

Available in Blue, Light Blue, and Teal.

Pearl & Horn Hat

Navy

Navy

$29.99Out of stock

Navy embroidered logo hat ~ low-profile, unstructured, with adjustable buckle

Teal

Teal

$29.99

Teal embroidered logo hat ~ low-profile, unstructured, with adjustable buckle

Blue

Blue

$29.99

Blue embroidered logo hat ~ low-profile, unstructured, with adjustable buckle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Perfect Taste of Land & Sea

Website

Location

3 W Main Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Pearl & Horn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dog House - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
30 S. Palafox Pensacola, FL 32561
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Elbow Room
orange starNo Reviews
2213 W Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32505
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston