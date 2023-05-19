Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl of the Island - Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

1832 Harrison Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

PEARL HOLLYWOOD

COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$14.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.99

LEMON MARTINI

$12.99

LEMON DROP

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.99

LONG ISLAND

$12.99

MOCKTAILS

$8.00

INCREDIBLE HULK

$30.00

SIDE CAR

SEX ON THE BEACH

$16.99

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.99

AMERETTO SOUR

$15.99

GREEN TEA SHOTS

$12.99

BAILEYS

$13.99

KREMAS SHOT

$11.99

RHUM SOUR

$12.99

PEARL COCKTAILS

STRAWBERRY HENNY

$18.00

MANGO HENNY

$18.00

CITADELLE RHUM PUNCH

$18.00

BELLY BEACH

$18.00

PEARL BREEZE

$16.00

BEERS

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

BUDLIGHT

$3.00

PRESTIGE

$7.00

BOTTLES

Titos BTL

$170.00

Ciroc BTL

$170.00

Grey Goose BTL

$170.00

Barbancourt BTL

$170.00

Belaire BTL

$170.00

Crown Apple BTL

$180.00

Casamigos BTL

$250.00

Moet Rose BTL

$250.00

Don Julio BTL

$200.00

Patron Silver BTL

$200.00

Remy BTL

$220.00

Grand Marnier BTL

$270.00

Hennessy BTL

$280.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$300.00

Casamigos Anejo BTL

$300.00

Hennessy VSOP BTL

$350.00

DUSSE BLT

$300.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO BLT

$250.00

WINE

$130.00

WINE

MOSCATO

$8.00

BLUSH

$8.00

SWEET RED

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

STARTERS

MINI GROUND BEEF MEATBALLS (BOULET)

$8.99Out of stock

COCONUT SHRIMP

$8.99

AKRA (3)

$6.99

MARINADE

$4.99

COCKTAIL CONCH

$18.99

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

CHICKEN WINGS

CHAKABANA(PLANTAIN SANDWICH)

SLIDERS

HOOKAH

SMALL HOOKAH

$50.00

MEDIUM HOOKAH

$60.00

LARGE HOOKAH

$75.00

REFIL

$20.00

COAL

$5.00

ENTREES

BEEF LEGUMES

$18.99Out of stock

BOULET (GROUND BEEF MEATBALLS)

$17.99

FRIED CHICKEN

$16.99

FRIED SNAPPER

$55.00

GRIOT (FRIED PORK)

$19.99

LALO

$26.99

OXTAIL (KE BEF)

$39.99

SALMON & SHRIMP

$33.99

SEAFOOD LALO

$35.00

SEAFOOD LEGUMES

$29.99

SEAFOOD TRIO

$120.00

SPICY CAJUN SALMON

$24.99

SPICY CAJUN SHRIMP

$21.99

STEWED CHCIKEN

$17.99

STEWED CONCH (LAMBI)

$45.00

STEWED GOAT

$28.99

STEWED SNAPPER

$60.00

TASSOT BEEF (FRIED BEEF STEAK)

$27.99

TASSOT KABRIT (FRIED GOAT)

$27.99

TASSOT TURKEY

$19.99

STEWED TURKEY

$22.99

FRITAYYY

BOULET FRITAYY

$27.99

CHICKEN FRITAYY

$25.99

GRIOT FRITAY

$28.99

KABRIT FRITAYY

$32.99

SHRIMP FRITAYYY

$34.99

TASSOT BEEF FRITAYY

$32.99

TURKEY FRITAYY

$28.99

WINGS FRITAY

$26.99

FISH FRITAYYY

$65.00

LAMBI FRITAYYY

$55.00

SIDES

CONCH

$25.00

LEGUMES

$15.00

LALO

$20.00

GRIOT

$12.00

RICE ( DU RIZ)

$6.00

BOULET (GROUND BEEF MEATBALLS)

$11.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

SAUCE

$0.75

PIKLIZ

$0.75

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN

$9.00

KABRIT

$20.00

TURKEY

$12.00

BROCOLLI

$2.99

ASPARAGUS

$4.99

mac salad

FRUIT JUICES

LEMONADE

$4.99

PASSION FRUIT

$5.99

SOURSOP(KOROSOL)

$7.99

MANGO

$5.99

PAPAYA

$5.99

PATE KODE

ARANSO

$6.99

CHCIKEN

$6.99

HOT DOG

$6.99

TACO TUESDAY

CHICKEN TACO

$10.00

GRIOT TACO

$10.00

TURKEY TACO

$10.00

SHRIMP TACO

$12.00

SALMON TACO

$16.00

OXTAIL TACO

$18.00

GROUND BEEF

$10.00

KABRIT TACO

$13.00

DESSERT

OPTION

LUNCH MENU

FOOD

FRIED SNAPPER LS

$25.00

GRIOT LS

$11.00

TURKEY LS

$11.00

CHICKEN LS

$10.00

LEGUMES

$15.00

DRINKS

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

MARGARITA

$6.00

HOOKAH

SMALL HOOKAH

$25.00

DRINKS SPECIAL

HAPPY HOUR

TEQUILA SUNRISE HH

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

MARGARITA

$6.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$2.00

TEQUILA

$5.00

SHOTS

HOUSE SHOTS

HOUSE LIQUOR

$8.00

TOP SHELF

TOP SHELF

$15.00

SODAS

CAN SODA

PEPSI

$2.49

COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

GINGERALE

$2.49

WATERMELON

$2.49

JUPINA

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

BOTTLE

WATER

$3.00

COURONNE

$4.00

SMALL PERRIER

$5.00

LARGE PERRIER

$7.00

ENERGY DRINKS

YELLOW REDBULL

$5.00

REGULAR REDBULL

$5.00

RAGGAMAN

$5.00

TORO

$5.00

SPORTSHAKE

$4.00

DAY PARTY MENU

SPECIAL EVENTS MENU

GRIOT

$25.00

TURKEY

$25.00

BOULET

$22.00

LEGUMES

$25.00

CONCH

$45.00

SNAPPER

$60.00

SALMON

$28.00

SHRIMP

$28.00

CHICKEN

$20.00

FRITAY

EVENT TICKET

$30.00

8 PC WINGS

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean Cuisine

Location

1832 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

