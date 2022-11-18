Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl's Bake Shoppe

5811 Patterson Avenue

Richmond, VA 23226

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Velvet Cupcake
Black and White Cupcake

Today's Regular Cupcakes

***We do our best to fulfill all online orders. Occasionally, our in store inventory sells out quicker than the systems sync. We will be happy to let you substitute upon pickup. Thank you for your understanding.***
Black and White Cupcake

Black and White Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream.

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Double Trouble Cupcake

Double Trouble Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream.

Plain Jane Cupcake

Plain Jane Cupcake

$3.50

A vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing

The Pearl Cupcake

The Pearl Cupcake

$3.50

Grandma's 'one two three cake' topped with seven minute frosting & grated coconut

The Pearl's Gone Coco Cupcake

The Pearl's Gone Coco Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate buttermilk cake with seven minute frosting and grated coconut

Top Hat Cupcake

Top Hat Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream.

Assorted Dozen

$42.00
Dulce de Leche Cupcake

Dulce de Leche Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla sponge cake with dulce de leche soak and mascarpone whip frosting topped with fresh berries

Brown Butter Espresso Cupcake

Brown Butter Espresso Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Brown butter espresso cake dipped in browned butter espresso glaze topped with a Chocolate covered espresso bean

Jazzy Razz Cupcake

Jazzy Razz Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon cake with raspberry compote, lemon and raspberry swirl buttercream icing topped with Lemon zest & a fresh raspberry

Today's Gluten Free Cupcakes

***We do our best to fulfill all online orders. Occasionally, our in store inventory sells out quicker than the systems sync. We will be happy to let you substitute upon pickup. Thank you for your understanding.***
GF Plain Jane Cupcake

GF Plain Jane Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream icing

GF Shakey's Deal Cupcake

GF Shakey's Deal Cupcake

$3.50

Brown sugar ginger cake with pineapple compote and coconut whip frosting topped with a candied ginger piece

GF Yin & Yang Cupcake

GF Yin & Yang Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate cake with white chocolate buttercream icing topped with a Van Leer candy

Today's Vegan Cupcakes

***We do our best to fulfill all online orders. Occasionally, our in store inventory sells out quicker than the systems sync. We will be happy to let you substitute upon pickup. Thank you for your understanding.***
V Carrot Cake Cupcake

V Carrot Cake Cupcake

$3.50

Carrot cake with cream cheese buttercream icing

V Black and White Cupcake

V Black and White Cupcake

$3.50

Today's Gluten Free + Vegan Cupcakes

***We do our best to fulfill all online orders. Occasionally, our in store inventory sells out quicker than the systems sync. We will be happy to let you substitute upon pickup. Thank you for your understanding.***
GFV Red Velvet Cupcake

GFV Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing

GFV Oh Banana Cupcake

GFV Oh Banana Cupcake

$3.50

Oreo banana cake with cream cheese frosting, crushed Oreo rim, and a banana chip

Brownies

Brownie

$4.00

GF Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

V Brownie

$4.00

Cake Pops

Everyday Cake Pop

Everyday Cake Pop

$4.25

Everyday flavors include chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet.

GF Everyday Cake Pop

GF Everyday Cake Pop

$4.25

Everyday flavors include chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet.

Cookies

Bag of 3

$6.00

Bag of Mini cookies

$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Monster Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Toffee & Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Cookies

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Choc Krinkle Cookie

$3.00

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

GF Sugar Cookie

$3.00

GF Lemon Krinkle Cookie

$3.00

GF Monster Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GFV Cookies

GFV Chocolate Chip cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GFV Sugar cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GFV Peanut Butter cookie

$3.00Out of stock

V Cookies

V Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

V Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

V Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie Cakes

*Cakes require at least 48 hours notice. All orders placed for same day or next day pick up will be cancelled. If you need a cake sooner, please visit us in-store to see our selection of pre-decorated case cakes.

10" Cookie Cake

$25.00

12" Cookie Cake

$30.00

Everyday Cakes

*Cakes require at least 48 hours notice. All orders placed for same day or next day pick up will be cancelled. If you need a cake sooner, please visit us in-store to see our selection of pre-decorated case cakes.

10" Round Everyday Cake

$65.00

12" Round Everyday Cake

$96.00

6" Round Everyday Cake

$36.00

8" Round Everyday Cake

$45.00

9" Round Everyday Cake

$52.00

GF Everyday Cakes

*Cakes require at least 48 hours notice. All orders placed for same day or next day pick up will be cancelled. If you need a cake sooner, please visit us in-store to see our selection of pre-decorated case cakes.

GF 10" Round Everyday Cake

$65.00

GF 6" Round Everyday Cake

$36.00

GF 8" Round Everyday Cake

$45.00

GF 9" Round Everyday Cake

$52.00

Vegan Everyday Cakes

*Cakes require at least 48 hours notice. All orders placed for same day or next day pick up will be cancelled. If you need a cake sooner, please visit us in-store to see our selection of pre-decorated case cakes.

V 10" Round Everyday Cake

$65.00

V 6" Round Everyday Cake

$36.00

V 8" Round Everyday Cake

$45.00

V 9" Round Everyday Cake

$52.00

GFV Everyday Cakes

*Cakes require at least 48 hours notice. All orders placed for same day or next day pick up will be cancelled. If you need a cake sooner, please visit us in-store to see our selection of pre-decorated case cakes.

GFV 10" Round Everyday Cake

$65.00

GFV 6" Round Everyday Cake

$36.00

GFV 8" Round Everyday Cake

$45.00

GFV 9" Round Cake (Copy)

$52.00

Biscuits

Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

$3.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

$3.00

Mini Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

$2.00

Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

$2.50

Supper Club Chicken Biscuit

$4.50Out of stock
GF Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

GF Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

$3.50

GF Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuit

$2.50

GF Mini Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

$2.00Out of stock

GF Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock
V Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

V Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

$3.00Out of stock

V Mini Sweet Potato Biscuit (NO HAM)

$2.00Out of stock

V Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Buns

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

V Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Everything Croissant

$3.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Muffins

Blackberry Lime Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Chocolate Espresso Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry & Cream Muffin

$3.00

Cooler

Honest Kids Juice

$2.50

Horizon Milk

$3.00

Just Water

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pearl's Bake Shoppe is Richmond's destination for desserts and confections baked fresh daily on site, using the finest gourmet and local ingredients. Stop in for a sweet treat, or call us for catering or delivery!

Website

Location

5811 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226

Directions

