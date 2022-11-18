Pearl's Bake Shoppe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pearl's Bake Shoppe is Richmond's destination for desserts and confections baked fresh daily on site, using the finest gourmet and local ingredients. Stop in for a sweet treat, or call us for catering or delivery!
Location
5811 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226
