Pearl Street Winery

Pearl Street Winery 211 North Pearl Street

review star

No reviews yet

211 North Pearl Street

Trenton, TX 75490

Order Again

Charcuterie

Small Board

$20.00

Our selection of 2 cheeses, 2 meats,

Medium Board

$40.00

Our selection of 3 cheeses, 3 meats,

Large Board

$50.00

Our selection of meats, cheeses, olives, sweet cherry peppers, nuts,

Goat cheese & Pepper Jelly Board

$14.00

Goat cheese with pepper jelly and hatch chili peppers with toasted

Chef Michael Panini's

Half Panini

$8.50

Pimento dip

Pimento dip

$6.00

Naan Pizzas

Carnivore Pizza personal

$8.50

Cheese lover 3 cheese personal

$8.50

Margherita pizza personal

$8.50

Pepperoni Pizza personal

$8.50

Carnivore Pizza Medium

$16.00

Cheese Lover Medium

$16.00

Margherita Medium

$16.00

Pepperoni Medium

$16.00

Tapas

Tapas small plate

$4.00

Bubbles

Bertrand Cremant Rose OBB

$45.00

Cleto Chiarli OBB

$40.00

Flower Power BTL

$34.00

Fortunata Bolla Rosa BTL

$28.00

Lanson Brut OBB

$50.00

Mimosa Carafe

$26.00

Paul Chevalier Brut BTL

$28.00

Reymos Moscato BTL

$30.00

Studio Rose OBB

$45.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$24.00

Wycliff Rose BTL

$24.00

Reds

10 Span Pinot Noir BTL low

$28.00

Austin Hope BTL low

$45.00

Ballena Tannat BTL low

$54.00

Bandini Malbec high

$36.00

Barolo Nebbiolo BTL high

$64.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL high

$60.00

Berenger cab reserve OBB low

$90.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel BTL high

$34.00

Boss Cab Sav BTL high

$40.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir BTL high

$54.00

Buck Shack Cab BTL high

$36.00

Bull BTL high

$48.00

Bulletin Place Merlot BTL low

$28.00

Caymus Cabernet OBB high

$125.00

Domaine Specht Pinot Noir BTL low

$45.00

Durant & Booth high OBB

$50.00

Emmolo Merlot BTL low

$54.00

Finca Nueva Temp BTL high

$30.00

Fortunata The Colonel Cab BTL LOW

$36.00

Grangienueve BTL low

$40.00

Le Gros Rouge BTL low

$40.00

Lyric Pinot Noir BTL low

$36.00

Mentors BTL high

$48.00

Nice Angel Pinot Noir BTL low

$40.00

Nucerro BTL low

$36.00

Predator Zinfandel BTL high

$28.00

PromisQuous BTL low

$36.00

Quest Red Blend BTL high

$36.00

Stags Leap Petit Syrah BTL high

$54.00

Stave & Steel Cab BTL high

$36.00

Toscana BTL low

$36.00

Tribute Cab BTL low

$36.00

Unshackled Cab BTL high

$48.00

VDR Blend BTL high

$36.00

Viognobles Vellas BTL high

$36.00

Sangria

Carafe Sangria

$24.00

Sangria GLS

$8.00

Sweet

Fortunata Muscat BTL

$28.00

Fortunata Symphony BTL

$28.00

J Baumer Reisling BTL

$33.00

Keerk Semi Sweet Red BTL

$30.00

La Perlina Moscato BTL

$28.00

Luccio Blueberry BTL

$26.00

Oliver Blueberry BTL

$20.00

Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling BTL

$28.00

Peach A la Mode BTL

$28.00

Rosa Regale small BTL

$10.00

Roscato BTL

$28.00

Whites

13 Celcius BTL low

$30.00

Abisso BTL low

$32.00

Augusta BTL LOW

$36.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio BTL low

$28.00

DR Loosen Riesling BTL low

$28.00

Emolo Sauv Blanc BTL low

$34.00

Fortunata Pino Gris BTL LOW

$28.00

Le Rime Pinot Grigio BTL low

$28.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL low

$36.00

Mon Fre Chardonnay BTL high

$25.00

Petit Sauvage BTL low

$36.00

Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier BTL low

$36.00

Sancerre Sauvignon BTL low

$42.00

Specht Pinot Gris BTL low

$40.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay BTL high

$42.00

The BOSS Chard BTL low

$36.00

Dishware

$10.00 cover chg

$10.00

$15.00 Cover chg

$15.00

Glass

40 Glass

$40.00

18 Glass

$18.00

15 Glass

$15.00

25 Glass

$25.00

Flask

$20.00

Hats

20 Hat

$20.00

28 Hat

$28.00

30 Hat

$30.00

Miscellaneous

LV Bag

$15.00

Wine Purse

$25.00

Wood Trivet

$15.00

Wine Bottle Ornamental

$4.00

PS Sippy Cups

$25.00

The Wand Box

$20.00

The Wand Single

$5.00

Med Board

$50.00

Large Board

$80.00

Bug Glass Cover

$5.00

Wooden Flag Burnt

$210.00

Wooden Flag Plain

$150.00

Wine Gift Bag

$5.00

Champagne Bucket

$28.00

Pepper Jelly

$9.00

Pearl St. white wine or pink wine tumbler

Wine PS tumbler pink or white

$15.00

Sm Champagne tumbler

Sm PS champs tumbler

$15.00

T-Shirts

25 Tshirt

$25.00

28 Tshirt

$28.00

Tall Carrera Marble tumbler

Tall tumbler marble

$22.00

Tote bag burlap

Tote bag

$22.00

Wooden Bottle openers

Bottle opener with box catcher

$45.00

Bottle opener without box

$35.00

Wooden Flags

Old Glory flag

$150.00

Plain Tx flag

$150.00

Flaming Tx flag

$200.00

Flaming We The People flag

$210.00

Flaming WTP with Eagle flag

$220.00

Wooden Plaques by Jackie Branson

All wooden Plaques

$30.00

Stem wine glass with PS logo

Stem wine glass with PS logo

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$5.00

Generic bottled water

$1.00

Tea

Tea

$8.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Loft Rental

Loft

$200.00

Downstairs Bar Rental

Bar rental

$400.00

Entire Winery Rental

Winery rental

$600.00

European Wine Tasting

European wine tasting event

$10.00

Bubbles

Bertrand Cremant Rose

$42.00

Fortunata Bolla Rosa

$25.00

Cleto Charli

$37.00

Flower Power

$31.00

Lanson Brut

$47.00

Paul Chevalier

$25.00

Reymos

$27.00

Studio Rose

$42.00

Wycliff Brut

$21.00

Wycliff Rose

$21.00

White

13 Celcuis

$27.00

Abisso

$29.00

Augusta LOW

$33.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Dr Loosen

$25.00

Emmolo Sav Blanc

$31.00

Fortunata Pinot Gris

$25.00

Le Rime

$25.00

Mer Soleil

$33.00

Mon Fre Chardonnay

$22.00

Petite Sauvage

$33.00

Pine Ridge

$33.00

Sancerre

$39.00

Specht Pinot gris

$39.00

The Boss Chardonnay

$33.00

Red

10 Span Pinot Noir

$25.00

Austin Hope

$42.00

Ballena Tannet

$51.00

Bandini Malbec

$33.00

Barolo Nebbiolo

$61.00

Belle Glos

$57.00

Berenger Cab Reserve

$87.00

Boneshaker

$31.00

Boss Cab

$37.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$51.00

Buck Shack

$33.00

Bulletin Place merlot

$25.00

Caymus

$197.00

Caymus 750 ml

$120.00

Domaine specht Pinot Noir

$42.00

Durant & Booth

$47.00

Emmolo Merlot

$51.00

Fortunata Merlot

$33.00

Grangienueve

$37.00

Le Gross Rouge

$37.00

Lyric

$33.00

Mentors

$45.00

Nucerro

$33.00

Predator

$25.00

PromisQuous

$33.00

Quest

$33.00

Stags Leap Petit Syrah

$51.00

Stave & Steel

$33.00

The Bull

$45.00

Toscana

$33.00

Tribute Cab.

$33.00

Unshcakled Cab

$45.00

VDR red blend

$33.00

Viognobles Vellas

$33.00

Sweet

Fortunata Muscato

$25.00

Fortunata Symphony

$25.00

J. Baumer

$30.00

Keerk

$27.00

La Perlina

$25.00

Luccio Blueberry

$26.00

Oliver Blueberry

$20.00

Pacific Rim

$25.00

Peach Ala mode

$25.00

Roscato

$25.00

Slushy

Slushies any

$8.50

Reds GLS

10 Span Pinot Noir

$8.00

Austin Hope

$15.00

Bandini Malbec

$12.00

Boneshaker Zin

$10.00

Boss Cab

$14.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$18.00

Buck Shack

$12.00

Bull

$14.00

Bulletin Merlot

$8.00

Domaine Specht Pinot Noir

$15.00

Emmolo Merlot

$18.00

Finca Nueva

$10.00

Fortunata The Colonel

$12.00

Grangienueve

$14.00

Le Gross Rouge

$14.00

Lyric PInot Noir

$12.00

Mentors Red blend

$16.00

Nucerro Tempranillo

$12.00

Predator

$8.00

PromisQuous

$10.00

Quest

$10.00

Stags Leap Petite Syrah

$18.00

Stave and Steele

$18.00

Toscana

$12.00

Tribute Cab

$12.00

Unshackled

$16.00

VDR

$12.00

White GLS

13 Celcuis

$9.00

Abisso

$10.00

Augusta

$12.00

Boss Chardonnay

$12.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Dr Loosen

$8.00

Emmolo Sav Blanc

$10.00

Fortunata Pinot Gris

$8.00

Le Rime

$8.00

Mer Soleil

$12.00

Mon Fre Chardonnay

$8.00

Petite Sauvage

$12.00

Pine Ridge

$12.00

Sancerre

$14.00

Specht Pinot gris

$13.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$14.00

Sweet GLS

Fortunata Muscato

$9.00

Fortunata Symphony

$9.00

J. Baumer

$11.00

Keerk

$10.00

La Perlina

$9.00

Luccio Blueberry

$9.00

Oliver Blueberry

$8.00

Pacific Rim

$9.00

Peach a La Mode

$9.00

Roscato

$9.00

Rosa Regale sweet red

$10.00

Bubbles GLS

Flower Power

$10.00

Fortunata Bolla Rosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Paul Chevalier

$8.00

Reymos

$10.00

Wycliff Brut

$10.00

Wycliff rose

$10.00

Slushies

Peach

$8.50

Sangria

$8.50

Swirl

$8.50

Hot Spiced Wine

Hot Spiced Wine

$8.00

Holiday Hot spiced wine special

Small hot spiced wine special

$5.00

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting

$16.00

Band Cover Charge

Cover

$10.00

Cover

$15.00

Bottles

Tribute L

$30.49

Quest H

$30.49

13 Celcius L

$24.95

La Perlina L

$23.10

Pacific Rim L

$23.10

Glasses

Tribute L

$11.09

Quest H

$9.24

13 Celcius L

$9.24

La Perlina L

$9.24

Pacific Rim L

$9.24

Hot Spiced Wine L

$9.24
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Winery and Tasting Room

Location

211 North Pearl Street, Trenton, TX 75490

Directions

Gallery
Pearl Street Winery image

Map
