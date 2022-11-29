Pearl Street Winery 211 North Pearl Street
211 North Pearl Street
Trenton, TX 75490
Charcuterie
Chef Michael Panini's
Pimento dip
Naan Pizzas
Bubbles
Reds
10 Span Pinot Noir BTL low
$28.00
Austin Hope BTL low
$45.00
Ballena Tannat BTL low
$54.00
Bandini Malbec high
$36.00
Barolo Nebbiolo BTL high
$64.00
Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL high
$60.00
Berenger cab reserve OBB low
$90.00
Boneshaker Zinfandel BTL high
$34.00
Boss Cab Sav BTL high
$40.00
Bourgogne Pinot Noir BTL high
$54.00
Buck Shack Cab BTL high
$36.00
Bull BTL high
$48.00
Bulletin Place Merlot BTL low
$28.00
Caymus Cabernet OBB high
$125.00
Domaine Specht Pinot Noir BTL low
$45.00
Durant & Booth high OBB
$50.00
Emmolo Merlot BTL low
$54.00
Finca Nueva Temp BTL high
$30.00
Fortunata The Colonel Cab BTL LOW
$36.00
Grangienueve BTL low
$40.00
Le Gros Rouge BTL low
$40.00
Lyric Pinot Noir BTL low
$36.00
Mentors BTL high
$48.00
Nice Angel Pinot Noir BTL low
$40.00
Nucerro BTL low
$36.00
Predator Zinfandel BTL high
$28.00
PromisQuous BTL low
$36.00
Quest Red Blend BTL high
$36.00
Stags Leap Petit Syrah BTL high
$54.00
Stave & Steel Cab BTL high
$36.00
Toscana BTL low
$36.00
Tribute Cab BTL low
$36.00
Unshackled Cab BTL high
$48.00
VDR Blend BTL high
$36.00
Viognobles Vellas BTL high
$36.00
Sweet
Whites
13 Celcius BTL low
$30.00
Abisso BTL low
$32.00
Augusta BTL LOW
$36.00
Chloe Pinot Grigio BTL low
$28.00
DR Loosen Riesling BTL low
$28.00
Emolo Sauv Blanc BTL low
$34.00
Fortunata Pino Gris BTL LOW
$28.00
Le Rime Pinot Grigio BTL low
$28.00
Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL low
$36.00
Mon Fre Chardonnay BTL high
$25.00
Petit Sauvage BTL low
$36.00
Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier BTL low
$36.00
Sancerre Sauvignon BTL low
$42.00
Specht Pinot Gris BTL low
$40.00
Stags Leap Chardonnay BTL high
$42.00
The BOSS Chard BTL low
$36.00
Miscellaneous
Pearl St. white wine or pink wine tumbler
Sm Champagne tumbler
T-Shirts
Tall Carrera Marble tumbler
Tote bag burlap
Wooden Bottle openers
Wooden Flags
Wooden Plaques by Jackie Branson
Stem wine glass with PS logo
Tea
Coffee
Loft Rental
Downstairs Bar Rental
Entire Winery Rental
Bubbles
White
Red
10 Span Pinot Noir
$25.00
Austin Hope
$42.00
Ballena Tannet
$51.00
Bandini Malbec
$33.00
Barolo Nebbiolo
$61.00
Belle Glos
$57.00
Berenger Cab Reserve
$87.00
Boneshaker
$31.00
Boss Cab
$37.00
Bourgogne Pinot Noir
$51.00
Buck Shack
$33.00
Bulletin Place merlot
$25.00
Caymus
$197.00
Caymus 750 ml
$120.00
Domaine specht Pinot Noir
$42.00
Durant & Booth
$47.00
Emmolo Merlot
$51.00
Fortunata Merlot
$33.00
Grangienueve
$37.00
Le Gross Rouge
$37.00
Lyric
$33.00
Mentors
$45.00
Nucerro
$33.00
Predator
$25.00
PromisQuous
$33.00
Quest
$33.00
Stags Leap Petit Syrah
$51.00
Stave & Steel
$33.00
The Bull
$45.00
Toscana
$33.00
Tribute Cab.
$33.00
Unshcakled Cab
$45.00
VDR red blend
$33.00
Viognobles Vellas
$33.00
Sweet
Slushy
Reds GLS
10 Span Pinot Noir
$8.00
Austin Hope
$15.00
Bandini Malbec
$12.00
Boneshaker Zin
$10.00
Boss Cab
$14.00
Bourgogne Pinot Noir
$18.00
Buck Shack
$12.00
Bull
$14.00
Bulletin Merlot
$8.00
Domaine Specht Pinot Noir
$15.00
Emmolo Merlot
$18.00
Finca Nueva
$10.00
Fortunata The Colonel
$12.00
Grangienueve
$14.00
Le Gross Rouge
$14.00
Lyric PInot Noir
$12.00
Mentors Red blend
$16.00
Nucerro Tempranillo
$12.00
Predator
$8.00
PromisQuous
$10.00
Quest
$10.00
Stags Leap Petite Syrah
$18.00
Stave and Steele
$18.00
Toscana
$12.00
Tribute Cab
$12.00
Unshackled
$16.00
VDR
$12.00
White GLS
Sweet GLS
Bubbles GLS
Slushies
Hot Spiced Wine
Holiday Hot spiced wine special
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Winery and Tasting Room
Location
211 North Pearl Street, Trenton, TX 75490
Gallery
