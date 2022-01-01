Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Pearl Street Taphouse

752 Reviews

$$

407 Pearl Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Sriracha
Crack Salad

Appetizers

Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Spin Art Dip

$10.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$11.00

Combo App

$14.00

Extra Pretzel

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

8 Savory Dry Rub Wings

$16.00

8 Sweet Dry Rub Wings

$16.00

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$10.00

Mother of Pearl

$15.00

Mother of Pearl Gluten free crust

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$13.00

Veggie Gluten Free Crust

$16.00

Veggie pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$15.00

Pot Roast Pizza

$18.00

Pot Roast Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$19.00

Salads

BIG Salad

$8.00

Crack Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Baked Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Beer cheese & Bacon Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Burger Sriracha & Bourbon

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Corn Beef Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Crab cake sliders

$11.00

Cuban

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sriracha

$11.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

White Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Sides

Waffle fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Red pepper pasta salad

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Crack

$5.00

Grilled chicken breast

$4.50

Bourbon Siracha Chicken

$4.50

Soup

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$6.50

Bowl of chili mac

$9.50

Cup of chili mac

$5.00

desserts

Turtle cheesecake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Hot Lava Cake

$6.00

Limonchello cake

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut butter Thunder

$7.00

Special

Jambalaya

$10.00

Extras

Side ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Poppyseed

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side 1000

$0.50

Side bread

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bourbon Sriracha

$1.00

veggies

$2.00

Extra Pretzel

$4.00

Side beer cheee

$1.00

Extra pot dip

$0.50

Grilled chicken breast

$4.50

Extra black bean patty

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Water

red bull

$4.00

lemonade

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

24 Rotating craft beers on tap & delicious food

Location

Directions

