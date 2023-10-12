Pearl Street Warehouse
489 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pearl Street Warehouse is D.C's new all-American, live music destination with a full bar and diner, and relaxed vibes.
Location
33 Pearl Street SW, Washington, DC 20024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boardwalk Bar & Arcade - The Wharf
No Reviews
715 Wharf Street Southwest Washington, DC 20024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant